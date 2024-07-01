Healthcare Oncology
    Calls for South Africans to register as stem cell donors

    More than 19,000 South Africans have blood cancer, and with every 10 new stem cell donor registrations, there is a significant improvement in their chances of finding a life-saving match.
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    There are more than 125,000 donors currently registered, but the registry still lacks diversity. Image supplied.
    There are more than 125,000 donors currently registered, but the registry still lacks diversity. Image supplied.

    This year, DKMS Africa is calling on South Africans to spend their 67 minutes on Mandela Day to register as a stem cell donor.

    “We’ve made progress, with more than 125,000 donors currently registered, but the registry still lacks diversity. Patients of Asian, Coloured, and Black heritage still face reduced chances of finding a match due to underrepresentation in the donor pool,” says Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa

    She adds that even when a match is found, patient outcomes can be compromised if donors fail to follow through with the donation process when called upon.

    Even with a growing donor base, survival is not guaranteed, especially when financial obstacles stand in the way.

    “Nearly 80% of South Africans rely on the public healthcare system, where access to blood cancer treatment remains severely limited,” notes Mokomele.

    “While the state covers transplant costs, families are often left to fund essential steps such as tissue typing and donor searches -- costs many simply cannot afford.”

    How to register

    If you’re considering registering as a stem cell donor on Mandela Day, here’s a breakdown of how you'd spend your 67 minutes:

    • Step one: Register as a donor (five minutes) – Visit www.dkms-africa.org and complete a short health questionnaire. Eligible donors aged 17 to 55 will receive a free home swab kit - just a simple cheek swab could save a life.

    • Step two: Multiply your impact (62 minutes) – Get involved by hosting a registration drive at your workplace, raising awareness on social media, or making a monetary donation to help fund the cost of registering new donors and helping patients find a match. Every contribution brings patients closer to the treatment they desperately need.

    “Madiba reminded us that ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others’,” concludes Mokomele.

    “Every donor, every rand, every shared post counts. If we all act, we can close the gap between diagnosis and survival -and that’s a legacy Madiba would be proud of.”

