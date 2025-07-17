Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund celebrates 30 years

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

Image supplied.

Over 200 children from diverse communities were treated to a full day of play, entertainment, and learning, bringing to life Madiba’s vision of a world where every child is valued, protected, and free to flourish.

A tradition started by Madiba

The event commemorated the iconic tradition started by Nelson Mandela himself, who believed that his birthday was best spent in the company of children.

From theme park rides and magic shows to storytelling corners, dance performances, and educational games, the Gold Reef City celebration was a safe, inclusive space for children to experience joy and connection, true to the spirit of the fund’s founding principles.

“This event is a living embodiment of what Madiba envisioned: a society where every child is seen, valued, and celebrated,” said Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

“For 30 years, the fund has stood as a voice for children’s rights and well-being.

“Today’s celebration was not only about joy, but also about justice – about reinforcing the importance of play, safety, and belonging as essentials in a child’s development. This is our legacy in action.”

The day also served as a platform to raise awareness around children's rights to play, education, and holistic development.

Protecting children

With activities designed to foster self-worth, inclusion, and social interaction, the event reinforced the fund’s mission to amplify the voice of children and protect their well-being.

As the fund looks ahead to the next 30 years, events like these continue to energise the movement for children’s rights, reminding the nation that every child deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

Founded by Nelson Mandela in 1995, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has remained a beacon of hope, transforming the lives of children through its work in health, protection, empowerment, and advocacy.

With a forward-looking vision, the fund aims to expand its reach, deepen community engagement, and strengthen policy influence in the years to come.