Mandela Day challenge: Ensure healthcare dignity for all

Every year, to honour Nelson Mandela and his legacy, South Africans spend 67 minutes of their day doing something good. We give back to our community by cleaning beaches, handing out sandwiches, knitting blankets and painting creches. While it's a beautiful gesture, it begs the question: Is this enough?

Image credit: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

Madiba’s legacy may never be boxed into a single day. His fight was not just for kindness — it was for justice. It was for dignity.

One of the greatest injustices in our country today is the divide between those who can afford private healthcare and those who cannot. South Africa has world-class medical professionals, technology, and resources, but only a small percentage of our population can access private care when they need it.

The majority rely on public healthcare, which is overwhelmed by demand, resulting in waiting lists and delays in accessing the care that is needed.

Health is a human right. We need to reimagine healthcare. We need to look at taking health digital. With just a smartphone and a few clicks, people can consult with doctors, receive prescriptions, access chronic care, get mental health support, and take charge of their well-being — all at a fraction of the cost of traditional private healthcare.

By breaking down barriers of location, cost, and time, we can bring dignity and agency to the everyday South African. Technology, when used with purpose, can be a tool for equality.

Everyone is invited.

Mandela once said, “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.”

On this Mandela Day, let’s celebrate all charitable efforts and then let’s ask the hard questions: Why should quality healthcare be a privilege? How can innovation serve everyone? What can we do — not just today, but every day — to ensure Madiba’s dream lives on?

This Mandela Day, let’s honour a legacy with our time and with our action. Let’s work toward a South Africa where dignity, health, and hope are everyday realities.