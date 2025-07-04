South Africa
    Nigerian nurses end 7-day 'warning strike'

    Nurses in Nigeria's public hospitals suspended their seven-day 'warning strike' on Saturday, 2 August 2025 after reaching an agreement with the government over the implementation of their demands, the nurses' union said.
    4 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives said in a statement that the government has responded to their demands and provided "clear timelines" for putting them in place, but added that they would be monitoring the implementation of the signed memorandum of understanding.

    The nurses began the action on July 30, threatening to scale it up to an indefinite strike if their demands were not met within seven days. They are demanding higher pay, better working conditions, and increased recruitment.

    The nurses' union held a meeting on Friday with representatives of the government, led by Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate and his counterpart in the Labour and Employment Ministry, Muhammad Dingyadi.

    Pate had earlier announced a suspension of the strike after the meeting, pledging that the government would address the issues raised by the nurses. The meeting also resolved that no nurse who participated in the strike would be punished by the government.

    Nigeria, healthcare, public health
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
