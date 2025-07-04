Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Nigerian nurses end 7-day 'warning strike'
The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives said in a statement that the government has responded to their demands and provided "clear timelines" for putting them in place, but added that they would be monitoring the implementation of the signed memorandum of understanding.
The nurses began the action on July 30, threatening to scale it up to an indefinite strike if their demands were not met within seven days. They are demanding higher pay, better working conditions, and increased recruitment.
The nurses' union held a meeting on Friday with representatives of the government, led by Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate and his counterpart in the Labour and Employment Ministry, Muhammad Dingyadi.
Pate had earlier announced a suspension of the strike after the meeting, pledging that the government would address the issues raised by the nurses. The meeting also resolved that no nurse who participated in the strike would be punished by the government.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
#WomensMonth: Pele Energy Group's Melissa Wilkinson is redefining female leadership 1 day SA Mastercard holders can get discounted virtual health 31 Jul 2025 Nigerian nurses go on 7-day 'warning' strike 31 Jul 2025 App-side manner: Why SA prefers telemedicine services 30 Jul 2025 Mandela Day challenge: Ensure healthcare dignity for all 17 Jul 2025 Resilient, equitable healthcare demands smart integration 16 Jul 2025