Historic TB vaccine meeting in SA eyes epidemic endgame

South Africa is making a significant move in its global response to tuberculosis (TB) by hosting a pivotal TB Vaccine Preparedness Workshop.

Image credit: CDC on Unsplash

This event is part of ongoing efforts to decrease the incidence and mortality of TB, under the ‘End TB Strategy,’ a global initiative established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) aimed at ending the TB epidemic by 2035.

TB is a leading cause of death as an infectious disease and a major contributor to ill-health in South Africa and globally.

The Health Department said vaccination has proven to be one of the main effective and feasible ways to contain the spread of infectious diseases.

“With several new TB vaccine candidates in the late stages of clinical trials, and the most promising expected to be available in the next few years, this workshop will position the country as one of the first to deliver a new generation of TB vaccines to the most vulnerable populations, including adolescents and adults."

According to the department, the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine remains the only licensed TB vaccine available, and it has been used to effectively prevent severe TB in infants and young children for over 100 years.

The two-day meeting, starting today, 23 July 2025, brings together scientists, policymakers, academic experts, donor funders, health regulators, TB survivor advocates, and civil society leaders.

This gathering signals a new era of proactive planning and coordinated efforts across multiple sectors to expedite access to life-saving innovations that could significantly reduce TB deaths and infections.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest TB burdens and has played a leading role in global TB vaccine development.

The workshop is being convened by the Department of Health and WHO, in collaboration with various stakeholders in the health sector.

The department said delegates will work toward developing a country-specific roadmap for TB vaccine introduction, including how to strengthen readiness across supply chains, financing, community engagement, health worker training, and policy frameworks.

“This is the first national meeting of its kind focused exclusively on TB vaccine rollout preparedness.

“It signals South Africa’s intent to lead from the front in accelerating access to new health technologies,” the Health Department said.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will deliver the keynote address at the workshop on Thursday, 24 July.

He will be joined by the WHO Representative to South Africa, Shenaaz El-Halabi, and other senior health officials.