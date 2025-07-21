Microplastics' escalating threat to SA health, environment

The growing impact of microplastics in South Africa is having an escalating effect on the environment and public health.

Recent studies reveal alarming statistics: over 80% of South African freshwater sources contain microplastic contamination, with concentrations reaching up to 10,000 particles per cubic meter in some urban rivers.

Health risk

Coastal surveys show microplastics in over 90% of sampled beach sediments, threatening marine ecosystems and entering the seafood chain.

This problem is compounded by South Africa’s high plastic consumption and limited recycling infrastructure, leading to widespread plastic pollution.

As plastics degrade, they fragment into microplastics, which are virtually impossible to remove from the environment and can persist for decades.

“Everyday plastic waste, such as bags, bottles and packaging, often ends up in landfills, waterways and the environment, due to inadequate waste management.

“In addition, urban stormwater runoff carries tire dust, synthetic clothing fibres, and plastic litter into rivers and oceans,” notes Nicholas De Beer, director of Fortis X.

“Wastewater treatment plants, many of which are outdated or under-resourced, struggle to filter out microplastics from domestic and industrial sources.

“Additionally, lost or discarded fishing gear along South Africa’s coastline contributes significantly to marine microplastic pollution, ultimately seeping into the food chain,” adds De Beer.

Microplastics are not just an environmental nuisance; they pose real risks to human health.

Toxic environment

Globally, individuals are estimated to consume between 11,845 and 193,200 microplastic particles per year, with drinking water identified as the primary source.

The toxicity of microplastics stems from both their inherent properties and their to interact with other pollutants, such as heavy metals.

Scientific research increasingly links microplastic ingestion and inhalation to a range of health issues:

Chemical exposure: Microplastics often carry toxic additives like phthalates, BPA, and heavy metals, which can leach into food and beverages, disrupting endocrine functions and increasing cancer risks.



Immune system impact: Studies show microplastics can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, potentially impairing immune responses.



Bioaccumulation: Microplastics accumulate in the human body over time, with recent findings detecting microplastics in blood, lungs, and even placentas, raising concerns about long-term effects on development and reproduction.



Food safety: In South Africa, where bottled water and packaged beverages are widely consumed, microplastic contamination directly threatens consumer health.

“These tiny particles are increasingly being found in drinking water, food, and even the air, raising serious questions about long-term health impacts.

“Studies suggest that microplastics can carry toxic chemicals, including endocrine disruptors and heavy metals, which may leach into the body once ingested or inhaled.

“Once inside, microplastics have been shown to trigger inflammation, disrupt cellular processes, and potentially accumulate in organs, though the full extent of harm is still under investigation,” De Beer explains, adding “given these risks, reducing exposure to microplastics is a critical public health priority.”

While conventional plastics are designed to be durable, they degrade into tiny fragments over time rather than fully breaking down.

These microplastics persist in the environment, absorbing toxins and entering food chains through marine and freshwater organisms.

Says De Beer: “The cumulative effect of these sources is a growing environmental and health concern, especially as plastic use continues to outpace the development of sustainable waste solutions.”

Microplastics represent a hidden but escalating threat to South African health and the environment.