Woolies' R857m effort towards a hunger-free South Africa

Woolworths recently published its Good Business Journey report, outlining its efforts to strengthen food security in South Africa. The report finds that the retailer has donated R857m worth of surplus food to FoodForward SA (FFSA), providing the equivalent of 52.2 million meals to 2,500 vetted beneficiary organisations across the country.

One of Thanda’s Food Security Economic Development programme’s farmers harvesting food to sell in her community. Image supplied.

The donation is R41m more than the R816m donated at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Woolworths’ donations made up 63% of all food distributed by FFSA during the past year.

Creating sustainable systems

Nearly a million South Africans were fed each day, without conditions based on race, gender, or religion. This ensured inclusive access for all at risk of food insecurity.

These efforts also created meaningful employment for unemployed youth through FFSA’s food distribution network.

“Food insecurity is one of the most urgent social challenges facing South Africa.

“Our approach goes beyond providing food relief.

“It’s about collaborating to create sustainable systems that ensure everyone has access to nutritious food,” says Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths director of corporate social justice.

“We believe that access to food is a human right, and hunger is an injustice that demands long-term, collective solutions.”

Empowering Black farmers

Over the past five years, Woolworths has invested over R40m in organisations working to strengthen food security — from empowering small-scale farmers and supporting community food gardens to enabling programmes that improve access to healthy, affordable food.

Among these initiatives is the Living Soils Community Learning Farm, a partnership between Woolworths, Spier Wine Farm, and the Sustainability Institute.

The project provides young Black farmers, mainly women, with hands-on training in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, improving both food production and livelihoods.

Based on its success, Woolworths plans to replicate the model in Gauteng, expanding learning opportunities for emerging Black women farmers and enhancing local food security.

Community food projects

In addition, Woolworths partners with seven community food projects across South Africa, primarily in rural areas.

These projects empower households to grow their own food using regenerative farming techniques.

One such initiative, Thanda’s Food Security & Economic Development programme in KwaZulu-Natal, supports 31 collective farms (380 farmers) and 650 households with backyard gardens.

In 2024, the Thanda-supported farmers produced vegetables worth over R8.7m, and these were consumed, sold, or donated within their communities.

Read the full Good Business Journey report here.