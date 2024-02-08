ESG Education & Skills Development
Education & Skills Development Company news South Africa

ESG & Sustainability Education & Skills Development

EcoTraining celebrates World Animal Day 2024: Empowering future conservationists to protect our planet

Issued by Our Salad Mix
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
As the world unites to celebrate World Animal Day on 4 October 2024, EcoTraining, Africa’s leading field guide training institution, renews its call for greater global action to protect wildlife. With increasing threats to biodiversity, EcoTraining's mission to empower future conservationists has never been more critical. This annual event, aimed at improving animal welfare and conserving species across the globe, aligns closely with EcoTraining’s core mission: to cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural world while inspiring individuals to take action.
EcoTraining celebrates World Animal Day 2024: Empowering future conservationists to protect our planet

Wildlife across the planet faces unprecedented challenges, from habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade to climate change and human-wildlife conflict. According to the World Wildlife Fund, nearly 60% of global wildlife populations have declined since 1970. EcoTraining believes education is key to reversing this trend and ensuring the survival of our planet's species.

“Our aim at EcoTraining is to equip students not only with the skills for nature guiding but also with the knowledge and passion to become true guardians of nature,” said Anton Lategan, managing director at EcoTraining. “Through immersive field experiences, we create conservation champions who return to their communities ready to advocate for and protect animals, ecosystems, and biodiversity."

With immersive courses across South Africa, Botswana, and Kenya, EcoTraining students experience the raw beauty of Africa’s wilderness. Whether tracking lions in the savannah, observing elephants in their natural habitat, or engaging in rhino conservation efforts, participants gain a first-hand understanding of the importance of protecting these species.

"On World Animal Day, we are reminded that the protection of animals is a global responsibility," said Lategan. "Each species plays a vital role in the complex web of life, and every action we take to conserve and protect them has a profound impact on the health of our planet."

One of EcoTraining’s core pillars is empowering local communities through accessible conservation education. From teaching sustainable land-use practices to involving local communities in wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts, EcoTraining helps nurture a collective effort to benefit both animals and people.

This World Animal Day, EcoTraining challenges you to take the next step in your wildlife journey. Whether you're passionate about birding, wildlife photography, or simply eager to learn from home, EcoTraining offers something for every nature lover. Ready to make a career change? Enroll in the one-year higher certificate Ecotourism Field Guide Course for 2025 and embark on your journey to becoming a qualified field guide. Act now, as spaces are limited.

For more information on the courses EcoTraining has available, please visit: Courses and Experiences.

About EcoTraining

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. Courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. EcoTraining is also the first guide training company to receive accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE).

Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
Let's do Biz