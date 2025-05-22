Tourism Marketing
    Tourism Marketing

    Ker & Downey Africa rebrands with a logo inspired by wild beauty

    Ker & Downey Africa has introduced a new logo, marking the latest step in the company’s ongoing evolution and its focus on curated travel experiences in Africa.
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    The new logo was unveiled this week.
    The new logo was unveiled this week.

    The new design serves as a modern emblem of the company’s deep connection to the continent and its commitment to crafting transformative journeys that go beyond luxury.

    “Our brand has always been about more than travel,” says Jenieen van den Heever, COO at Ker & Downey Africa. “It’s about discovery, connection, and meaningful impact. This refreshed logo reflects who we are: a company rooted in purpose, driven by precision, and inspired by the wild beauty of Africa.”

    The updated design draws from the brand’s core pillars: curated perfection, unique off-track adventures, conservation-driven travel, and deep local expertise.

    While the logo is the first visible sign of change, it is only the beginning. A new website, crafted to embody the brand’s elevated aesthetic and immersive storytelling, will be unveiled later this year.

    “This is more than a new look,” adds van den Heever. “It’s a mark of intention, a signal to our travelers and partners that Ker & Downey Africa continues to evolve with purpose.”

