Wilderness Usawa enhances safari offerings with new Serengeti locations

Wilderness Usawa Serengeti is expanding its luxury mobile tented camp operations to better align with the movement of the Great Migration across the Serengeti. As the peak safari season approaches, Usawa, which means "balance" in Kiswahili, will add two new locations to its mobile circuit: Grumeti in the Western Corridor and Lamai in the Northern Hills.

These additions further reflect Wilderness’ commitment to providing guests access to the Great Migration and enhancing their chances of witnessing one of Africa’s most awe-inspiring wildlife spectacles.

Since July 2023, Wilderness Tanzania has focused on placing its camps in proximity to the migratory herds across the Serengeti, offering exceptional flexibility by setting up in areas that have historically hosted large wildlife concentrations during specific seasons.

As part of its 2025 expansion, the tented camps will be positioned in two new locations – Grumeti and Lamai – selected through a careful study of animal movements, seasonal conditions, and long-term migration trends.

These placements are intended to improve the likelihood of guests being close to the migration while preserving the hallmark adaptability of the Usawa experience.

Grumeti, set in the Western Corridor, is characterised by the meandering Grumeti River and a mosaic of woodlands, riverine forests and plains. This area plays a crucial role as a gathering point for the million-strong herd between May and July, with a year-round presence of wildebeest and dramatic predator-prey interactions.

Lamai, situated north of the Mara River, remains one of the Serengeti’s most untouched regions. From mid-July, vast herds typically pass through during the rutting season, while the escarpment’s streams provide shelter for lion prides and leopards.

With fewer camps than the well-known Kogatende area, Lamai offers a more secluded migration experience, far from the crowds.

“While we can take guests to the renowned river crossings, the Great Migration is much more than this singular spectacle. The Ndabaka Plains, located north of the Grumeti River in the Western Corridor, are a significant gathering point between May and July, with large herds frequently moving through the area.

"Unlike other regions of the Serengeti, the Western Corridor supports a resident wildebeest population, ensuring consistent wildlife activity throughout the year. This area is also home to thriving lion populations, elephant herds and other iconic species, making it an excellent safari destination even outside of peak migration months”, said Jean du Plessis, Wilderness Tanzania managing director.

Though wildlife activity intensifies during the migration season, the Grumeti and Lamai areas remain remarkably unspoiled and serene year-round. With very few seasonal camps and low tourist traffic, guests can experience the raw beauty and stillness of the Serengeti in a truly immersive way.

“Just like the herd, we adapt. This flexibility ensures our guests are well-positioned to enjoy extraordinary wildlife moments – whether it’s the thunderous river crossings of the Western Corridor or the tranquil remoteness of Lamai. It’s a rare balance of raw wilderness and refined comfort.

"True to our guiding ethos, our camps are entirely mobile, leaving no permanent trace on the land. With a minimal footprint, fully solar-powered infrastructure, Wi-Fi and continuous hot water, the camp offers a sophisticated soul safari in the heart of the wild," continues du Plessis.

With the addition of these new locations, Wilderness Usawa reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional safari experiences that bring guests as close as possible to the magic of the migration, wherever and whenever nature allows.