Air India, Air Mauritius expand codeshare, boosting India-Africa connectivity

Air India and Air Mauritius have announced an expansion of their existing codeshare agreement, enhancing connectivity between the Indian Subcontinent and the African region.

MD & CEO Air India, Campbell Wilson and Chairman, Air Mauritius, Kishore Beegoo at the expanded codeshare agreement signing

The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New Delhi. The signing ceremony was attended by Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, and Kishore Beegoo, Chairman of Air Mauritius.

More routes across five markets

Under the expanded partnership, both carriers will place their respective designator codes on a total of 17 routes, covering destinations in India, Mauritius, Réunion, South Africa, and Madagascar. This will offer travellers more seamless travel options and improved regional access.

This strengthened bilateral agreement is expected to boost tourism, trade, and business travel between the two regions while providing enhanced connectivity across key markets.

Single-ticket convenience and expanded reach

With the enhanced codeshare partnership, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar, for Air India guests to seamlessly travel to these cities via Mauritius on a single ticket and baggage checked through to their final destination. Air India already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi, and Réunion.

Air Mauritius currently places its ‘MK’ designator code on Air India flights operating between Mauritius and several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Goa. As part of the enhanced codeshare, Air Mauritius will now also codeshare on Air India’s flights between Mauritius and Mumbai.

All flights operated by Air India and Air Mauritius between the two countries will have each other’s designator codes, thereby multiplying flight options for customers of either carrier.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and managing director, Air India, says: "India is one of the largest tourism source markets for destinations in Southern Africa, including Mauritius and South Africa, as well as a strong trade partner to the region.

"This expanded codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius is another step toward widening our extended global network, which enables our customers to easily access these destinations.

"Air Mauritius is pleased to expand its collaboration with Air India, offering our passengers connections to numerous destinations across India via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

"Travellers from India to Mauritius will not only experience the warmth of our multi-cultural society and the richness of our diverse local cuisine, but also enjoy the convenience of connecting to Reunion, South Africa, and Madagascar beyond with Air Mauritius," says Kishore Beegoo, chairman of Air Mauritius.

The additional codeshare flights are available for booking from 1 July 2025.