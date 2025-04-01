Father’s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels

Father’s Day is around the corner (Sunday, 15 June) and we’ve got you covered with a month-long celebration at City Lodge Hotels! We’ve cooked up the ultimate way to say “thank you, Dad” with delicious dining deals and great-value getaways the whole family will love.

First up, our popular Rib & Beer combo is back and available every Friday to Sunday from 1 to 30 June 2025. Tuck into tender BBQ ribs and an ice-cold beer* for only R210 at all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges. It’s the perfect excuse to get the family together for big flavour and even bigger smiles. Our Road Lodges are also getting in on the fun, offering this popular combo for R170.

*Selected beers only and Ts and Cs apply.

Whether you’re making a weekend of it or gifting Dad a night away, we’ve got two fantastic specials to help you save while you spoil. Our WKND special is a must with rates from just R749 per room (two people sharing) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. And if you want to book Dad a treat for later in the year, don’t forget our monthly WOZA Friday special run on the last Friday of every month for bookings throughout the year – this month, WOZA Friday is on 27 June. Book a room from just R750 per night and take advantage of unbeatable rates, cosy comfort, and the freedom to unwind.

And that’s not all! Enter your funniest family photo on our Facebook page, tagging us with #CityLodgeHotels #CheckIntoEasy, and stand a chance to win a two-night family stay for four people! Visit www.facebook.com/CityLodgeHotels for inspo and to post your pics. Ts and Cs apply.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says: “Father’s Day is a time to honour the everyday heroes who guide, support, and inspire us. Whether it’s sharing a great meal or a quiet weekend away, we’re proud to help families create moments that matter.”

City Lodge Hotels has 58 properties in Southern Africa spread across four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – each offering comfort at different price points. For more information and to book your stay, visit www.citylodgehotels.com.



