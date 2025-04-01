Tourism Hospitality
    Father’s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels

    Father’s Day is around the corner (Sunday, 15 June) and we’ve got you covered with a month-long celebration at City Lodge Hotels! We’ve cooked up the ultimate way to say “thank you, Dad” with delicious dining deals and great-value getaways the whole family will love.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    9 Jun 2025
    9 Jun 2025
    Father&#x2019;s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels

    First up, our popular Rib & Beer combo is back and available every Friday to Sunday from 1 to 30 June 2025. Tuck into tender BBQ ribs and an ice-cold beer* for only R210 at all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges. It’s the perfect excuse to get the family together for big flavour and even bigger smiles. Our Road Lodges are also getting in on the fun, offering this popular combo for R170.
    *Selected beers only and Ts and Cs apply.

    Father&#x2019;s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels
    Father&#x2019;s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels

    Whether you’re making a weekend of it or gifting Dad a night away, we’ve got two fantastic specials to help you save while you spoil. Our WKND special is a must with rates from just R749 per room (two people sharing) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. And if you want to book Dad a treat for later in the year, don’t forget our monthly WOZA Friday special run on the last Friday of every month for bookings throughout the year – this month, WOZA Friday is on 27 June. Book a room from just R750 per night and take advantage of unbeatable rates, cosy comfort, and the freedom to unwind.

    And that’s not all! Enter your funniest family photo on our Facebook page, tagging us with #CityLodgeHotels #CheckIntoEasy, and stand a chance to win a two-night family stay for four people! Visit www.facebook.com/CityLodgeHotels for inspo and to post your pics. Ts and Cs apply.

    Father&#x2019;s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels
    Father&#x2019;s Day made easy at City Lodge Hotels

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says: “Father’s Day is a time to honour the everyday heroes who guide, support, and inspire us. Whether it’s sharing a great meal or a quiet weekend away, we’re proud to help families create moments that matter.”

    City Lodge Hotels has 58 properties in Southern Africa spread across four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – each offering comfort at different price points. For more information and to book your stay, visit www.citylodgehotels.com.

    City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
