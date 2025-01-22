Spier redefines its 333-year legacy with new visual identity and hotel

Spier has unveiled a new visual identity, new products, and a new hotel, marking a significant shift in its 333-year history. The rebranding and expansion reflect the iconic Stellenbosch farm’s commitment to innovation and evolution as it adapts to the changing demands of the market.

The updated logo, set to feature across all Spier wines and products, reflects the brand’s ongoing transformation and commitment to mindful change.

Spier has unveiled a new identity. Source: Supplied.

A simple maxim

While Spier's story stretches back to 1692, it was the Enthoven family's stewardship beginning in 1993 that has transformed the 620-hectare area of land into much more than a wine producer. Guided by a simple yet powerful maxim - good wine from good people, grown in good soil - Spier's leadership posed a crucial question: How could they better protect the natural resources that sustain their business?

This question catalysed a transformation that revolutionised Spier's approach to farming and regenerative business over the past 15 years. Today, these initiatives manifest in a myriad of unexpected ways: chicken feathers protect vineyard soil as ground cover, innovative waste management diverting the 4% or less of non-recycled waste into energy, and community programmes that work with their communities to thrive - not survive. The farm’s ongoing efforts has earned them global recognition, including the Drinks Business Amorim Biodiversity Award 2019 and the Drinks Business Green Awards Ethical Award 2022.

A natural evolution

For Spier, change flows from practice to presentation, not the other way around. Quiet renewal is abundant on the Stellenbosch working farm, with many exciting projects on the go. March 2025 will welcome guests to the new Spier Hotel, an extensive transformation where contemporary Cape comfort meets rewilded indigenous gardens. The wine portfolio is undergoing repackaging, each bottle soon to feature their evolved look. The much-visited Cowshed Shop opened its doors in 2024 - a thoughtfully curated space where locally sourced products are available for purchase.

"We didn't set out to rebrand," explains Kathryn Cilliers, marketing director at Spier. "Rather, the profound changes across our farm demanded a visual identity that truly reflects who we are today."

Design rooted in heritage

The updated identity draws inspiration from a source right off the farm, as Francois Rey of Monday Design explains: "We looked to the iconic gable crest that once adorned the first Spier wine labels, reimagining it with refined, structured aesthetics. The influence of lead-type printing evokes craftsmanship, while its symmetrical structure adds visual harmony - creating a mark that honours heritage while embracing contemporary sophistication."

The evolved logo reflects Spier's position as one of South Africa's most beloved wine farms. The new design maintains clear ties to Spier's 333-year heritage while reinforcing its standing on the international stage. As one of the country's leading wine brands across all price segments, Spier continues to earn recognition across multiple facets of its business. Recent accolades include the 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Award for Art & Culture, along with Die Burger's 2024 Readers' Choice awards for Best Child-Friendly Winery, Best Wine Farm Experience, and Best Wine Farm Eateries.

"This thoughtful evolution of our logo is a reflection of who we are at our core: a farm with deep roots firmly focused on the future," says Cilliers. "This logo represents our commitment to excellence – from our award-winning wines to our regenerative farming practices – and embodies our vision of taking South African wine confidently to the world stage."

The new visual identity serves as an emblem of broader transformation, from hotel to wine labels to retail offerings, proving that when guided by integrity, change can become a lasting force for good.