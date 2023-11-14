Clover Mama Afrika refreshes identity with vibrant new logo

Clover Mama Afrika has unveiled its new logo, a striking representation of the Mama Afrikas who are part of the project. As the initiative approaches its 24th anniversary later this year, the logo serves as a symbol of its dedication to upskilling and supporting women.

Source: Supplied.

Building a nation

"The refreshed corporate identity has been modernised and really encompasses what we stand for as a project," says Elain Vlok, manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust. “'Ukwakha Isizwe', meaning, 'building and nurturing a nation' is at the heart of what we strive to do.”

"The new logo is a refreshed and revitalised version of the previous logo, as it is still built around the image of a strong, fearless and empowered Mama Afrika, which embraces the project's narratives and African roots," adds Vlok.

“The logo refresh marks a significant milestone in our journey as South Africa’s most awarded corporate social investment (CSI) project, Clover Mama Afrika has set the benchmark for sustainable community development.”

Additional inspiration

Vlok adds that the logo demonstrates the project's essence of serving communities, embracement of creative expression and focus on skills development.

“I am proud to introduce our reimagined logo, which provides additional inspiration to continue to work hard and strive to uplift and empower women in rural communities.

"We have come incredibly far as a project and walked a long, and at times tough road with our Mama Afrikas, who put their heart and soul into the centres, their communities and themselves, improving and bettering themselves every chance that they get.

"This refresh honours the rich legacy of the initiative while ensuring that its brand remains modern, impactful, and aligned with its ongoing mission to uplift and equip underprivileged women, individuals, and communities across South Africa.

"Through this evolved identity, Clover Mama Afrika continues to inspire, innovate, and drive meaningful change for generations to come,” concludes Prof Vlok.

The project currently has 28 operating Clover Mama Afrikas, which collectively manage 277 income-generating projects and 39 added-value projects, with skills transferred to 16,016 community members over the years.