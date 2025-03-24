New VML ECD: Melusi Tshabalala - “More solutions. Not just ads."

Storyteller, creative leader, and confessed word nerd, Melusi Tshabalala has joined the VML South Africa team as executive creative director.

A new innovative force to VML's creative leadership team Tshabalala joined the advertising industry as a copywriter for Sonnenburg Murphy Leo Burnett (SMLB) in 1998.

In the nearly three decades since, he has built an impressive career, producing award-winning work, serving on numerous judging panels, and successfully co-founding a number of creative agencies.

He also gained experience at established agencies, including a stint at Y&R (now part of VML South Africa), where he held the position of creative director.

Telling African stories

Outside of agency life, many know Tshabalala as the personality behind Melusi’s Everyday Zulu – the e-learning portal, Facebook community, online store, and book – and as the author of books such as Magenge, We Need to Talk, Gogo Magic and Her Magic Food Truck, Mhlekazi’s Egg-citing adventure (available with kiddies’ meals at select Wimpys).

Most recently, Tshabalala has been freelancing as a speaker, contributor to publications, and ECD.

Tshabalala’s ethos is: “Always deliver ideas and solutions that touch Africans, inspiring harmony, prosperity and a celebration of this electric continent and her people.”

With this in mind, he has built a reputation for celebrating African stories and blending creativity with culture and purpose.

Now, he’s excited to bring that talent to VML.

“Telling African stories is in my DNA. It’s not something I switch on for briefs; it’s just part of how I see the world,” he says.

“It’ll come through in the work.”

He’s also keen to use his experience to encourage and inspire the next generation of creatives.

“With the merging of a few agencies, there’s a chance to help shape the culture – and that matters to me,” says Tshabalala.

“I’m also looking forward to mentoring younger creatives and helping them feel at home in this space. That’s something I struggled with when I was starting.”

Creating meaning, not just messaging

Fran Luckin, VML’s chief creative officer, says his arrival could not be better timed.

“Tshabalala brings real creative depth and a way of seeing the world that’s both thoughtful and fresh.

“He’s not just here to make ads – he’s here to help us tell stories that mean something and connect with audiences," she says.

Tshabalala believes in advertising’s problem-solving power and its ability to make a difference in society and drive results simultaneously.

Asked what he thinks the industry needs more of, he doesn’t skip a beat.

“Solutions for society’s challenges,” he says. “More solutions. Not just ads.”