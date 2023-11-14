Clover Milk brings back classic packaging

In a world of change and evolution, some things remain timeless. Clover has announced the return of the classic packaging of the 2L milk bottle, honouring its heritage and the invaluable trust of consumers.

Image supplied

This follows a successful initiative aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer and encouraging early detection of the disease through pink packaging. Clover’s group brand manager, Jani Menikou, states that there's no better time than now to return to the bottle we remember.

“For more than a century, Clover has been synonymous with heritage, quality, and being a trusted South African brand. Our legacy speaks for itself as we've consistently offered the highest quality products. We are immensely proud of the support we’ve received for the PinkDrive initiative. Now, as we set our sights on celebrating our 125th anniversary in 2024, our intention is to remind South Africans why they fell in love with the Clover brand,” Menikou, remarks.

Clover says that as they return to their original packaging, they are diligently exploring avenues to enhance the eco-friendliness of their packaging without compromising the quality that consumers have cherished over the years.

“Our dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility is not just a choice. It's a responsibility we embrace wholeheartedly, understanding that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow,” Menikou says.

As the world changes, brands must remain committed to embracing innovation, nurturing sustainability, and delivering products that enhance the lives of consumers. As Clover heads toward its 125th-anniversary celebrations, they emphasise the importance of taking a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought them to this milestone.