Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETART7 DigitalTradewayJoe PublicBizcommunity.comTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Clover Milk brings back classic packaging

    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    In a world of change and evolution, some things remain timeless. Clover has announced the return of the classic packaging of the 2L milk bottle, honouring its heritage and the invaluable trust of consumers.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This follows a successful initiative aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer and encouraging early detection of the disease through pink packaging. Clover’s group brand manager, Jani Menikou, states that there's no better time than now to return to the bottle we remember.

    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness
    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness

    28 Sep 2023

    “For more than a century, Clover has been synonymous with heritage, quality, and being a trusted South African brand. Our legacy speaks for itself as we've consistently offered the highest quality products. We are immensely proud of the support we’ve received for the PinkDrive initiative. Now, as we set our sights on celebrating our 125th anniversary in 2024, our intention is to remind South Africans why they fell in love with the Clover brand,” Menikou, remarks.

    Clover says that as they return to their original packaging, they are diligently exploring avenues to enhance the eco-friendliness of their packaging without compromising the quality that consumers have cherished over the years.

    “Our dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility is not just a choice. It's a responsibility we embrace wholeheartedly, understanding that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow,” Menikou says.

    As the world changes, brands must remain committed to embracing innovation, nurturing sustainability, and delivering products that enhance the lives of consumers. As Clover heads toward its 125th-anniversary celebrations, they emphasise the importance of taking a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought them to this milestone.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Tetra Pak, Clover launches new packaging material
    Tetra Pak, Clover launches new packaging material
    13 Oct 2023
    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness
    Clover partners with PinkDrive to drive breast cancer awareness
    28 Sep 2023
    Mandela Day Walk and Run is back and bigger
    Optimize AgencyMandela Day Walk and Run is back and bigger
    Image supplied. Some of the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands, | South Africa’s Best Brands winners
    Brand Africa | South Africa's Best Brands: Bathu and MTN top the rankings
    6 Mar 2023
    Image supplied: The Tropika Island Treasure competitors have been chosen
    Tropika Island of Treasure selects 18 locals for competition
    27 Jul 2022
    No work, no pay: Clover workers feeling the pinch as strike enters fourth month
    No work, no pay: Clover workers feeling the pinch as strike enters fourth month
     7 Mar 2022
    Striking Clover workers marched through the streets of Sandton on Thursday. Photo: Masego Mafata.
    Striking Clover workers march through Sandton and picket at Israeli trade office
     28 Jan 2022
    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves
    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves
     19 Jan 2022
    Must read
    Diseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
    AgricultureDiseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
     25 minutes
    NSFAS applications open next week
    EducationNSFAS applications open next week
    18 hours
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    21 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     21 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz