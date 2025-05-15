The Taste Master SA returns for Season 6

The Taste Master SA, one of South Africa’s cooking competition reality shows, returns for a sixth season on SABC 2.

Chef and TV personality Zola Nene returns to the judging panel of The Taste Master SA Season 6. Image supplied

With Clover as the headline sponsor and Food Lovers Market Market as the category sponsor for fresh produce featured on the show, this season promises a feast for the senses.

Renowned chef and TV personality Zola Nene returns to the judging panel, bringing her signature warmth, wit and culinary expertise as she mentors 10 contestants through a series of dynamic cooking challenges.

Week by week, they compete, vying for the top spot and a grand prize including R200,000 from Capitec and more.

Joining Nene in each episode are a rotating panel of guest judges – including her own mother, Chef Anwar Abdullatief, as well as Daniel Blignaut, Nathan Clarke, and other top names in the South African food scene.

This season, The Taste Master SA is going back to its roots – celebrating both cooking and baking in equal measure. After two seasons focused exclusively on baking, Season 6 broadens the plate to include savoury, sweet, and everything in between. It’s a true test of versatility – and a feast for viewers.

“I’m so excited to be guiding a new generation of culinary talent,” Nene says ahead of the highly anticipated sixth season of The Taste Master SA.

“This season is not just about skills — it’s about storytelling through food. We have incredible contestants, amazing guest judges, and challenges that will truly push creativity to the edge.”

Patience Stevens, managing director of Cardova Productions, adds, “Every season of The Taste Master SA brings something unique and inspiring to audiences across the country. This new chapter is packed with fresh faces, big flavours and unforgettable moments. We’re thrilled to bring it to life on screen.”

“We’re proud to bring The Taste Master SA back to SABC 2 for another season. This show not only entertains – it uplifts, educates, and highlights the incredible culinary talent in South Africa. It’s a beautiful blend of heart, tenacity, and homegrown excellence,” says SABC2 head of channel, Yonwaba Pangeni.

As the show’s new headline sponsor, Clover is excited for the ten contestants to show off their skills in the kitchen.

“As a proudly South African brand, Clover is passionate about supporting platforms that champion local talent and celebrate creativity through food,” notes Chipo Kamukwamba, brand manager at Clover.

“‘The Taste Master SA’ embodies the spirit of homegrown excellence — and together, we’re showcasing quality, innovative food that’s not just crafted with care, but truly Made with Love.”

Finally, Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover’s Market Retail, says: “We’re excited to be part of this season of The Taste Master SA. At Food Lover’s Market, we want every customer to have a great shopping experience - one that inspires creativity in the kitchen by offering fantastic value, and a wide range of fresh and grocery ingredients. Whether a home cook or a TV contestant, we’re proud that we can offer everything our customers need to make a meal delicious and affordable.”

Catch ‘The Taste Master SA’ every Tuesday at 7:30PM on SABC 2 from 13 May, with repeats on Wednesdays at 1PM and Sundays at 4PM.