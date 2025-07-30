2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards calls for submissions

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards celebrate the filmmakers shaping the cinematic landscape of tomorrow. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, this annual programme for short films provides emerging talent from across the world with the creative momentum to push forward their careers and the opportunity to embed themselves within a global filmmaking community.

The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive industry programme, running from 8-11 June 2026 at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in a gala ceremony on 11 June 2026.

Across four days of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, shortlisted filmmakers are given backstage access through carefully curated screenings and workshops.

Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions explore key facets of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story.

The programme is an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers.

The Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers at a pivotal moment in their careers.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films in four categories:

The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.

The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.

The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.