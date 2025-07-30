South Africa
Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneOnPoint PRThe CoupNorthlink CollegeHOT 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards calls for submissions

    The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards celebrate the filmmakers shaping the cinematic landscape of tomorrow. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, this annual programme for short films provides emerging talent from across the world with the creative momentum to push forward their careers and the opportunity to embed themselves within a global filmmaking community.
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive industry programme, running from 8-11 June 2026 at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in a gala ceremony on 11 June 2026.

    Across four days of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, shortlisted filmmakers are given backstage access through carefully curated screenings and workshops.

    Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions explore key facets of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story.

    The programme is an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers.

    The Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers at a pivotal moment in their careers.

    Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films in four categories:

  • The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.

  • The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.

  • The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation.

    Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.

  • The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner and their institution will each receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

    The four category winners will be selected by a panel of industry leaders and revealed at the ceremony in Los Angeles on 11 June 2026.

    Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet.

    The winner receives a $5,000cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.

    New to 2026

    Future Format competition brief: Vertical

    The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year the competition returns with a new brief: entrants are invited to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio).

    Submissions must be between 2 and 5 minutes in length, can be of any genre, and shot on any device. The winner will be invited to join the four-day workshop program in Los Angeles in June 2026 and receive a $2,500 cash prize and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

    The deadline for entries to the 2026 Awards is 16 December 2025. For more information, visit the website.

    • Read more: Sony, film awards, Sony Pictures, Creo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz