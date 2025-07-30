More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards calls for submissions
The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive industry programme, running from 8-11 June 2026 at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in a gala ceremony on 11 June 2026.
Across four days of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, shortlisted filmmakers are given backstage access through carefully curated screenings and workshops.
Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions explore key facets of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story.
The programme is an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers.
The Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers at a pivotal moment in their careers.
Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films in four categories:
Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 cash prize.
The four category winners will be selected by a panel of industry leaders and revealed at the ceremony in Los Angeles on 11 June 2026.
Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet.
The winner receives a $5,000cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.
New to 2026
Future Format competition brief: Vertical
The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year the competition returns with a new brief: entrants are invited to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio).
Submissions must be between 2 and 5 minutes in length, can be of any genre, and shot on any device. The winner will be invited to join the four-day workshop program in Los Angeles in June 2026 and receive a $2,500 cash prize and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
The deadline for entries to the 2026 Awards is 16 December 2025. For more information, visit the website.
Related
MultiChoice’s 2025 ESG Report shows progress toward a sustainable, inclusive, empowered Africa 3 Jul 2025 The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 winners announced 9 Jun 2025 National Hockey League and Sony announce multi-year global technology partnership 5 Jun 2025 Entries open for 19th Sony World Photography Awards 4 Jun 2025 6 awards for SA at New York Festivals 2025 TV & Film and Radio Awards 23 May 2025 Sony and Open Window partner to nurture emerging filmmakers 9 Apr 2025