National Hockey League and Sony announce multi-year global technology partnership

The National Hockey League (NHL) has named Sony an official NHL technology partner.

Image supplied

The NHL and Sony will work together to evolve the NHL experience for fans, as well as NHL coaches, officials, players and broadcasters, by increasing Sony’s Beyond Sports’ production of NHL animated data visualisations, broadening usage of Sony’s Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking technologies and investing in various Sony products and technologies that will bring NHL fans closer to the game than ever before.

"Partnering with Sony will help further the goals of our technology efforts to engage passionate NHL fans around the globe," said David Lehanski, NHL executive vice president of Business Development & Innovation.

"Advancing the development and implementation of technology on and off the ice is a key priority for the League, and this partnership will highlight the impact of Sony's work in several of our key initiatives, such as NHL EDGE Puck & Player Tracking and animated programming, to bring fans closer to our great game."

“Our partnership with the NHL is more than a collaboration — it’s a shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and cutting-edge technology,” commented Sander J. Schouten, managing director of Beyond Sports, a Sony Group company. “We’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in sport tech, delivering exciting, data-driven innovations that are not only redefining how sport is consumed but together, with the wider Sony Sports Businesses, are establishing new benchmarks for the entire industry.”

“From imaging and broadcast to some of the world’s most advanced data visualization and tracking innovations, Sony remains committed to helping create the future of sports through technology,” says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “This partnership builds upon a successful history of collaborations between the NHL and Sony, and we are excited to reinforce our commitment to the game, fans, and players.”

The NHL has used Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology since 2015 with Synchronised Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART) services installed in all 32 NHL arenas to help provide the speed and accuracy the NHL requires for its replay reviews and coaches’ challenges; with later enhancements supporting team medical, and player health and safety reviews.

Data collected via optical tracking cameras is also integral to the creation of live NHL animated data visualisations, post-production content and replay technology, and will be featured in future experiences in development involving mobile apps and XR.

Sony’s Hawk-Eye will continue to expand technology innovation and support the creation and delivery of more immersive NHL content.

The NHL and Sony’s Beyond Sports first collaborated in 2018 on multiple projects to explore opportunities built on NHL EDGE (Puck & Player Tracking) positional data.

Sony’s Beyond Sports’ animated data visualization expertise has played a key role for the NHL in transforming its data into a powerful fan engagement driver, delivering new IP-driven content — from the NHL Big City Greens Classic, a Sports Emmy-nominated animated broadcast presentation and Tommy Hawk’s Birthday Party, the first-ever regional animated real-time sports animated broadcast presentation, to more serialised animated programming, such as NHL HockeyVerse Matchup of the Week.

Sony’s Beyond Sports’ work also led to immersive digital activations, such as NHL Blast on Roblox, which drew over one million unique users in its first month in April 2023. These initiatives have expanded the League’s reach among younger audiences and set new standards for sports data integration.

Sony cameras and production equipment have been a prominent fixture in the NHL through broadcast and sports photography and are regularly trusted by NHL Clubs and broadcast partners to capture the most defining moments of the game.

NHL Clubs rely on Sony technology to process and deliver the best camera angles in real-time to millions of NHL fans.