Celebrating an outstanding multi-award-winning 2024 for Afda students and alumni

Afda student and alumni achievements 2024

Afda is as proud as punch and delighted to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Afda’s 2023 graduation films. The award-winning trio - Anguish, Warm, and Cipher - dominated the South African entertainment awards circuit in 2024 while also earning international recognition.

Anguish

Produced by Raheem Razak and directed by Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu, Anguish achieved global acclaim by winning the Best Student Film Award at the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards in Los Angeles. Notably, it was the only undergraduate film to make the shortlist at this prestigious event. Later, in November 2024, the film clinched the Best Student Film accolade at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), further cementing its legacy.

Warm

Directed by Lindokuhle Mthimkhulu, Warm stood out with multiple accolades. The film earned the Best South African Student Film award at the Durban International Film Festival 2024. In December 2023, it also won the Best Student Production Award at the 11th African Emerging Filmmakers Awards. Adding to its triumphs, Warm received the Equality Unleashed Award at the Sauti Zetu Film Festival, a testament to its impactful storytelling and social relevance.

Cipher

Cipher, directed by Matthew Oscroft and produced by Skyye Ndlovu, continued Afda Durban’s streak of excellence by winning the Best Student Film award at the 11th Annual Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards in July 2024. This marked the tenth consecutive year that an Afda Durban graduation film received this prestigious honor, showcasing the school’s consistent dedication to quality filmmaking.

The success of Anguish, Warm, and Cipher underscores Afda’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and excellence. These films are a testament Afda’s role in shaping the future of South African and global cinema, creating stories that resonate across cultures and borders.

Afda alumni achievements 2024

Afda alumni are multi-award-winning and entrenched in every corner of the local entertainment scene, contributing to film, television, music, digital platforms, and more. In 2024 Afda alumni had an incredible year winning multiple entertainment industry awards in South Africa and abroad.

New Afda CEO

Afda (The School for the Creative Economy) and Stadio Holdings announced the appointment of Afda alumna Diaan Lawrenson as the new Afda CEO, effective 1 January 2025.

South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs)

Afda students and alumni showed up once again, winning 17 Golden Horn awards in 7 different categories at the 18th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

SASC Visible Spectrum Awards

Afda alumni won 10 SASC Visual Spectrum Awards and 25 Gold, Silver, and Bronze certificates across various categories at the SASC Visible Spectrum Awards 2024. This is quite simply an astonishing achievement!

Annual Academy Awards (Oscars)

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has announced that the film “Old Righteous Blues”, directed by Afda alumna Muneera Sallies has been selected to represent South Africa in the Best International Feature Film category at the prestigious 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

The kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival

Afda alumnus Jordy Sank’s debut feature film “Die Kwiksilwers” won the Festival Favourite award, Best Sound Design in a Feature Film award and the Best Make-up and Hair Styling in a Feature Film award at the The kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival.

Durban International Film Festival

Afda alumnus Adze Ugah’s feature film Sierra’s Gold won the Best South African Film award at the Durban International Film Festival 2024.

National Film & TV Awards South Africa

Vuyo Dabula picked up Best Supporting Actor award for his role in “The Butcher’s Soul” at the 2nd edition of the National Film & TV Awards South Africa.

Royalty Soapie Awards

Afda Live Performance alumnus Motlatsi Mafatshe from House of Zwide was awarded the Outstanding Lead Actor Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2024.

Metro FM Music Awards

Afda alumnus Bongeziwe Mabandla walked off the stage carrying the Metro FM Music Award in the Best African Pop category for his album “Amaxesha”.

Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans

Four Afda alumni in Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2024.

ABSA Hackathon and Top 40 Nedbank Innovators

Given Masondo recent victory at the 2023 ABSA Hackathon alongside his team is a testament to his innovative capabilities and leadership. Moreover, being selected as one of the top 40 Nedbank Innovators from an impressive pool of 7500 candidates further displays his significant contributions to the innovation space.

In 2024, Afda students and alumni have truly set the benchmark for creative excellence, their achievements resonating on both local and global stages. From groundbreaking student films like Anguish, Warm, and Cipher winning prestigious awards to alumni shaping the entertainment industry with their talents across diverse platforms, Afda continues to uphold its legacy as a beacon of innovation and artistic brilliance. The appointment of alumna Diaan Lawrenson as the new CEO further exemplifies Afda’s vision to inspire and lead the next generation of creatives. As we celebrate these accomplishments, it is clear that Afda’s influence extends far beyond the classroom, empowering storytellers to craft narratives that captivate audiences worldwide. Here’s to an even brighter future for Afda and its remarkable community!



