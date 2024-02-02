Sony and Open Window partner to nurture emerging filmmakers

Sony has partnered with Open Window, a creative arts institution in South Africa, to enhance the technical skills of emerging filmmakers while contributing to the growth of the local film industry.

Image supplied

The South African film industry has experienced steady growth over the last decade, contributing significantly to job creation and tourism. South Africa’s film economy generated an estimated R4.1bn in 2023 and is expected to reach around R7.9bn by 2030.

But as demand grows, so does the need for top-tier talent. The future of South African filmmaking depends on nurturing a new generation of creatives who can tell bold stories and produce content to world-class standards.

Sony’s partnership with Open Window is a leap toward filling that gap.

“South Africa has always been a leader in this space and is continuing to push the boundaries in the creative arts, and our goal is to empower local talent with the best tools and training available,” said Jobin Joejoe, managing director for Sony Middle East and Africa.

“By partnering with Open Window, we’re investing in the future of South African storytelling.”

At its core, this partnership is about investing in people. It’s about giving young filmmakers the tools and training they need to thrive in a competitive, fast-evolving industry. And as these students graduate and begin creating content, the ripple effects will be felt across the South African economy — through job creation, tourism, and the growing international reputation of South African cinema.

“At Open Window, we are constantly seeking ways to provide our students with a competitive edge,” said, Dr Jayne Crawshay-Hall Robertson, Academic Head at Open Window.

She added “Collaborating with Sony gives our students access to world-class technology and training that will prepare them to lead the future of South African cinema.”

Sony and Open Window’s collaboration is more than just a training initiative. It gives students the chance to gain valuable insights and exposure in a dynamic industry. With this kind of momentum, the next wave of South African filmmakers is ready to take the world by storm.