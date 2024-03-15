Hot 102.7FM funds urgent medical care for child assault survivor

The heartbreaking story of a brutal attack on a vulnerable child from Lusaka, Zambia, has moved local radio station Hot 102.7FM to intervene with vital financial support totalling nearly R100,000 in partnership with its charitable arm, Hot Cares, for her transportation and medical treatment in South Africa.

Five-year-old “T” – a pseudonym given to safeguard the girl’s identity – was lured from her garden by someone she knew. She was taken to an abandoned home down the street, where she was sexually assaulted by four men for two hours, suffering extensive injuries. Intimidated by threats of further harm, she hid these injuries for a week following the incident, enduring severe pain and trauma in silence before her family uncovered the truth.

When The Global Empathy Project, a separate non-profit organisation (NPO) that provides support for victims of severe trauma in South Africa and Zambia, learned of T’s ordeal, they immediately arranged for medical intervention. As the necessary treatment was not available in Zambia, they were forced to seek specialist care with paediatric surgeons in Johannesburg.

However, without South African citizenship, T is unable to access free state healthcare services. Their team quickly reached out to Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares, which stepped in to fund the flights for T and a legal guardian, as well as clothing and other necessities for her stay. Hot Cares also covered the cost of a medical procedure to better assess the full extent of her injuries, performed under anaesthesia to prevent further trauma. The case has not only shocked the local community but has also garnered international attention, with reports appearing in global news outlets. It is one of several recent cases of child rape reported in Zambia, giving rise to a protest march in Lusaka last week.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director at Hot 102.7FM, notes that its donation reflects the station’s ongoing commitment to assisting victims of gender-based violence, both within South Africa and in neighbouring countries.

“T’s story is heart-wrenching. At just five years old, she has endured unimaginable trauma and suffering – pain that no child should ever have to experience. But sadly, too many children are facing similar horrors in South Africa as well, so we were immediately invested in her case. We could not stand by without offering our support. We believe that every child deserves safety, care, and the chance to heal,” he says.

“Helping T is not just about providing medical intervention, but about restoring hope to a young soul and giving her the opportunity to reclaim her future. Through Hot Cares, we’ll continue monitoring her progress to provide further help that may be required.”

Long road ahead to healing

Sarah Clayton, founder of the Global Empathy Project, emphasises that T’s journey won’t end with this procedure, as she will still require psychological counselling, future medical follow-ups, and extensive support to regain a sense of security.

“This crime is completely unthinkable, but unfortunately, cases of sexual violence against minors happen all too regularly. Although we cannot undo what has happened to her, we can do everything in our power to give her the best possible future, both physically and emotionally.

“We deeply appreciate Hot 102.7FM’s offer to help raise awareness and funds for her treatment through their platform. Their support has made an extraordinary difference in this child's life, and we hope that others will continue to show their support for all children like T.”

Making a difference in children’s lives

For Madurai, this case has demonstrated the power of community in supporting and touching the lives of others. “Over the years, we’ve seen how deeply our listeners and South Africans care, from everyday acts of kindness to supporting fundraising initiatives such as our annual Teddython. It’s thanks to their generosity that we’ve been able to rally behind T and play a small part in helping her move past this devastating experience. By coming together, we’ve shown T and her family that they are not alone, and that love and compassion still exist in this world.”

He has called on listeners, individual donors, and corporate South Africa to partner with the station in making a lasting impact on the lives of children and assisting all those in need of a helping hand. Contributions can be made via Hot Cares as the non-profit company linked to Hot 102.7FM, and a registered a Public Benefit Organisation.

“It takes a village to help a child, and it’s so important that we are all part of that village. Every contribution will ensure that the proper care will be extended to T, to the next child in desperate need, or will assist others in urgent need of a helping hand,” he concludes.



