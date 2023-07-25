Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Hot 102.7FM makes strategic appointments

    Issued by HOT 102.7FM
    12 Mar 2025
    12 Mar 2025
    Johannesburg-based Hot 102.7FM has kicked off the new year by making two key appointments that add considerable strategic weight to the team driving South Africa’s fastest-growing commercial radio station.
    Simon Hill, newly appointed head of marketing at Hot 102.7FM
    Gary Oberholzer, newly appointed head of digital strategy at Hot 102.7FM

    Simon Hill has been appointed head of marketing and Gary Oberholzer joins the business as head of digital strategy.

    Both are experienced radio and marketing executives, with Hill joining from The Courier Guy, where he headed up the marketing portfolio for three years and was the driving creative force behind the brand’s legendary television campaigns.

    Oberholzer’s previous role was as multimedia editor at The Conversation, following 15 years at Primedia, during which time he held a number of senior roles, including executive producer of creative content and digital commercial campaigns manager.

    “Both Simon and Gary bring a wealth of experience to their respective roles and I’m looking forward to seeing how they take the Hot 102.7FM brand to the next level,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “These are exciting times for the radio station and these appointments are a key indicator of the growth of Hot 102.7FM and how we’re going to keep evolving and building, to ensure we meet both our commercial objectives and the needs of a loyal and growing audience.”

    Those with an eagle eye would have recognised Hill’s name from his role as sports guy and resident quick-witted sidekick on the Hot 1027 Breakfast – the station’s flagship show – giving him unique insight and programming understanding of a brand that he will be tasked with driving the marketing of.

    Oberholzer, meanwhile, also started in production, before moving into more strategic and digital-focused roles, and by working across almost the entire value chain of previous radio businesses, he’s also uniquely positioned to take his experience and learnings and apply them to a growing brand like Hot 102.7FM.

    “Careful thought has been given to these appointments, particularly with regards where we feel they can add value to Hot 102.7FM and the growth of the brand and overall product, including, obviously, the digital space, where we believe the station has a great opportunity to amplify its successful existing on-air product,“ says Madurai. “So, watch this space!”

    These key appointments come as Hot 102.7FM enters yet another busy period, dominated by a host of media partnerships with the likes of Big Concerts and Breakout Events, promoting legendary acts such as Mike + The Mechanics, the Let’s Rock Festival, Roxette, and Sting.

