Jeremy Maggs joins Hot 102.7FM as host of Hot Business with Moneyweb

Jeremy Maggs has joined Hot 102.7FM as the station’s new business anchor and host of Hot Business with Moneyweb.

The appointment of Maggs is part of a joint venture with financial news platform Moneyweb, a source of business news and analysis, and independent, high-quality investment information on many platforms.

Over 40 years in the radio and TV space

Maggs is a renowned radio and television presenter who has been in South African broadcasting for over 40 years, holding senior editorial and presenter positions with the likes of 702, Power 98.7, and eNCA, where he acted as editor-in-chief.

South Africans of a certain age will remember Maggs for his role as host of the award-winning television quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

His standing in South African journalism extends beyond broadcasting as an extensively published writer, with contributions to the Daily Maverick and the Financial Mail in the advertising and marketing industry.

He is also the author of two books - My Final Answer and WIN!: Compelling Conversations with 20 Successful South Africans - with a third currently on the way.

He has been inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame.

A different take on business

Maggs has moved into the podcast space and currently presents a live daily news show on Moneyweb.co.za called Moneyweb@Midday, whilst his long-running Maggs on Media TV show has now migrated online.

“I love the Hot 102.7FM approach to news, sport and business, which is unique and fresh, and I can’t wait to put my stamp on HotT Business with Moneyweb,” says Maggs.

“Listeners can expect a slightly different take on a business show, with a daily update on the day’s business news, jargon-free, and with one goal in mind. That is, helping listeners manage and grow their money.”

Credibility the key element

“The decision to work with a partner of the calibre of Moneyweb and a business anchor of the quality and experience of Jeremy comes down to credibility, which is a crucial element in any business show,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM.

“As a music station playing ‘Old Skool’ and R&B, the music remains our priority, but it’s equally important that we produce news, business and sports content of an incredibly high standard, ensuring our listeners remain with us and never need to change the dial! Appointments such as Jeremy’s and the partnership with Moneyweb support that.”

Recent appointments and awards

The station also recently added presenter Darren Scott to anchor its drive-time show.

It was also recently honoured in three categories at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards – widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’ – shortly after launching four new online streams on the station’s website and app – Hot Rock, Hot Easy, Hot Funk, and Hot Club.

Hot Business with Moneyweb is broadcast on Hot 102.7FM between 6 pm and 7 pm from Monday to Thursday.