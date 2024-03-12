Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

VolpesMall of AfricaSmart MediaMegaVision MediaBizcommunity.comMpactBrandMappOnPoint PRKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail FMCG

    Taste on Fire: Burger King unveils 17 new 2-for deals starting at R110

    At Burger King® South Africa, guest is king – and now the king’s experience is entering a new chapter in the brand’s legacy. Building on over 60 years of success, Burger King South Africa is elevating the guest experience by doubling down on its commitment to delivering great-tasting food with exceptional quality and value.
    Issued by Burger King
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    Taste on Fire: Burger King unveils 17 new 2-for deals starting at R110

    In 2024, Burger King South Africa made a significant effort to enhance the flavours of its beef and plant-based burgers. This includes the iconic Whopper®. As part of this journey, the brand has fine-tuned its recipe to offer juicier patties, fluffier buns, and a superior overall taste experience. Looking ahead, Burger King South Africa remains confident as it strives to do better in every aspect, ensuring that guests receive the best possible value for their money.

    “Our dedication to offering superior flavour is clear, and today with over 80% of our burgers tasting better, we want our guests to recognise that we’re dialling up the experience in a big way. We’re proud to offer more than just food – we’re offering an experience that will leave guests coming back for more,” said Inoba Petse, marketing executive.

    Raising the bar for the ultimate king’s experience

    Whether it’s designing restaurants, creating new menu items, or perfecting the iconic Whopper, guest needs and feedback are taken seriously. In 2024, Burger King South Africa has taken that commitment even further, raising the bar from a good experience to a truly great one.

    Now, all beef and plant-based burgers on Burger King South Africa’s menu have an enhanced taste, texture, and quality – reflecting the brand’s core values of confidence, uniqueness, and authenticity.

    Taste on Fire: Burger King unveils 17 new 2-for deals starting at R110

    The ultimate king’s experience doesn’t stop with great-tasting food. It extends to creating meaningful experiences that enable guests to ‘Have it Your Way®’. Some of the key enhancements in South Africa include:

    • Improving the serving temperature of the Whopper to 55 to 60 °C, with a gold standard of execution.

    • Expanding digital kiosk availability for more seamless ordering.

    • Introducing table service in select locations.

    Great food comes first

    Our dedication to premium ingredients and signature recipes has been at the heart of our success since 1954. In 2025, Burger King South Africa will continue to double down on the key areas that have been critical for the brand’s burger portfolio:

    • 100% flame-grilled beef: Always cooked to perfection with proven flavour.

    • Juicier patties: Bigger, better, and packed with flavour.

    • Fluffier buns: Soft, fresh, and the perfect complement to every burger patty.

    • Fresh vegetables: No shortcuts taken, no compromise.

    • No artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives: Keeping it real for that truly fresh taste.

    At Burger King, we believe that real food tastes better. Since 2019, we’ve been on a journey to embrace and promote the power of real, high-quality ingredients. From our flame-grilled beef to fresh vegetables, we’re proud to serve great-tasting food.

    Taste on Fire: Burger King unveils 17 new 2-for deals starting at R110

    Adding value with every bite

    As part of our commitment to value for money, Burger King South Africa has launched 17 new two-for deals starting from R110 as part of its Taste on Fire campaign, reinforcing our mission to deliver an exceptional experience at an affordable price.

    “For more than 12 years, we’ve focused our efforts on offering great-tasting food. And now, we’re excited to offer our guests a superior experience – one that is designed to delight with every bite in a more affordable manner,” added Petse.

    Read more: Burger King, Burger King South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Burger King
    Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz