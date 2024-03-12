Taste on Fire: Burger King unveils 17 new 2-for deals starting at R110

At Burger King® South Africa, guest is king – and now the king’s experience is entering a new chapter in the brand’s legacy. Building on over 60 years of success, Burger King South Africa is elevating the guest experience by doubling down on its commitment to delivering great-tasting food with exceptional quality and value.

In 2024, Burger King South Africa made a significant effort to enhance the flavours of its beef and plant-based burgers. This includes the iconic Whopper®. As part of this journey, the brand has fine-tuned its recipe to offer juicier patties, fluffier buns, and a superior overall taste experience. Looking ahead, Burger King South Africa remains confident as it strives to do better in every aspect, ensuring that guests receive the best possible value for their money.

“Our dedication to offering superior flavour is clear, and today with over 80% of our burgers tasting better, we want our guests to recognise that we’re dialling up the experience in a big way. We’re proud to offer more than just food – we’re offering an experience that will leave guests coming back for more,” said Inoba Petse, marketing executive.

Raising the bar for the ultimate king’s experience

Whether it’s designing restaurants, creating new menu items, or perfecting the iconic Whopper, guest needs and feedback are taken seriously. In 2024, Burger King South Africa has taken that commitment even further, raising the bar from a good experience to a truly great one.

Now, all beef and plant-based burgers on Burger King South Africa’s menu have an enhanced taste, texture, and quality – reflecting the brand’s core values of confidence, uniqueness, and authenticity.

The ultimate king’s experience doesn’t stop with great-tasting food. It extends to creating meaningful experiences that enable guests to ‘Have it Your Way®’. Some of the key enhancements in South Africa include:

Improving the serving temperature of the Whopper to 55 to 60 °C, with a gold standard of execution.

Expanding digital kiosk availability for more seamless ordering.

Introducing table service in select locations.

Great food comes first

Our dedication to premium ingredients and signature recipes has been at the heart of our success since 1954. In 2025, Burger King South Africa will continue to double down on the key areas that have been critical for the brand’s burger portfolio:

100% flame-grilled beef: Always cooked to perfection with proven flavour.

Always cooked to perfection with proven flavour. Juicier patties: Bigger, better, and packed with flavour.

Bigger, better, and packed with flavour. Fluffier buns: Soft, fresh, and the perfect complement to every burger patty.

Soft, fresh, and the perfect complement to every burger patty. Fresh vegetables: No shortcuts taken, no compromise.

No shortcuts taken, no compromise. No artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives: Keeping it real for that truly fresh taste.

At Burger King, we believe that real food tastes better. Since 2019, we’ve been on a journey to embrace and promote the power of real, high-quality ingredients. From our flame-grilled beef to fresh vegetables, we’re proud to serve great-tasting food.

Adding value with every bite

As part of our commitment to value for money, Burger King South Africa has launched 17 new two-for deals starting from R110 as part of its Taste on Fire campaign, reinforcing our mission to deliver an exceptional experience at an affordable price.

“For more than 12 years, we’ve focused our efforts on offering great-tasting food. And now, we’re excited to offer our guests a superior experience – one that is designed to delight with every bite in a more affordable manner,” added Petse.



