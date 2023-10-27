Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes

With prizes worth up to R2m, including a grand prize of R1m in cash, Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to make this a burger bonanza you can't afford to miss.

To enter, spend R130 or more at any Burger King® restaurant and stand a chance to win instant prizes and an entry to the grand prize draw. Plus, every week, one lucky winner will scoop up a prize of R10,000 for the duration of the competition. The competition will close on 31 December 2023, and the grand prize winner will be announced early January 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Burger King® will also be serving up live entertainment, kids' activities, and delicious new meals at the Burger King® X-Tra Mile Roadshow. Join us as we hit the road and visit an astonishing 57 Burger King® restaurants in just 60 days! Our mission is to go the X-Tra Mile to satisfy your burger cravings and make this roadshow an unforgettable experience. With fabulous prizes to be won, every visit to a participating Burger King® restaurant is a chance to have fun and win incredible prizes.

So, save the date and be a part of the Burger King® X-Tra Mile Roadshow. It's a whopper of an adventure you won't want to miss!

To find your nearest participating Burger King® restaurant, head over to www.burgerking.co.za and let the burger journey begin!

#BKXtraMileRoadshow



