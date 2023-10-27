Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes

27 Oct 2023
Issued by: Burger King
With prizes worth up to R2m, including a grand prize of R1m in cash, Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to make this a burger bonanza you can't afford to miss.
Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes

To enter, spend R130 or more at any Burger King® restaurant and stand a chance to win instant prizes and an entry to the grand prize draw. Plus, every week, one lucky winner will scoop up a prize of R10,000 for the duration of the competition. The competition will close on 31 December 2023, and the grand prize winner will be announced early January 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Burger King® will also be serving up live entertainment, kids' activities, and delicious new meals at the Burger King® X-Tra Mile Roadshow. Join us as we hit the road and visit an astonishing 57 Burger King® restaurants in just 60 days! Our mission is to go the X-Tra Mile to satisfy your burger cravings and make this roadshow an unforgettable experience. With fabulous prizes to be won, every visit to a participating Burger King® restaurant is a chance to have fun and win incredible prizes.

So, save the date and be a part of the Burger King® X-Tra Mile Roadshow. It's a whopper of an adventure you won't want to miss!

To find your nearest participating Burger King® restaurant, head over to www.burgerking.co.za and let the burger journey begin!

#BKXtraMileRoadshow

Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes


NextOptions
Burger King
Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.

Related

Burger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce
Burger KingBurger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce5 Oct 2023
South Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
Insight SurveySouth Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food21 Aug 2023
In need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
Grey AfricaIn need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads7 Aug 2023
South Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King
Burger KingSouth Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King23 May 2023
Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC
Grey AfricaObsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC22 May 2023
Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand
Keys CommunicationsUltra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand2 May 2023
R400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe
Burger KingR400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe31 Mar 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners February 20231 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz