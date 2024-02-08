We work wonders: Reimagining media in a connected world

Collaboration: The future of impactful media

Motherland OMNi is setting a new standard by emphasising a customer-centric, omnichannel approach. This strategy leverages the power of partnerships to navigate industry trends and ensure the organisation’s sustained success.

Audiences today demand authenticity and engagement, and Motherland OMNi meets this demand by fostering innovative, inclusive, and impactful experiences. By breaking down silos and amplifying diverse voices, the company is building a media ecosystem that mirrors South Africa’s rich tapestry.

Connection in the modern media landscape

While the media industry evolves, the essence of human connection remains constant. Motherland OMNi creates richer, more engaging campaigns through strategic partnerships, resonating deeply with audiences. The age of one-way dialogue is gone; participation and co-creation with audiences will continue to build momentum. This collaborative spirit enhances trust and credibility, presenting unified content that audiences feel part of and perceive as objective and reliable.

A recent partnership with Matriarch, an award-winning experiential marketing agency, exemplifies this approach. Combining Motherland OMNi's expertise in community engagement with Matriarch's skill in crafting insightful brand activations, the synergy between the two entities unlocks new possibilities for impactful media.

Amplifying diverse voices

Historically, the media landscape has been exclusive, side-lining many voices. Partnerships can unlock a more representative future, bringing diverse perspectives to the forefront. This exchange of ideas and resources fuels innovation, leading to interactive documentaries, insightful podcasts, and content that transcends geographical boundaries.

Burger King Xtra Mile Campaign

Motherland OMNi partnered with Matriarch on the Burger King Xtra Mile campaign, a national roadshow that profiled menu options and specials across 55 stores in South Africa. The goal was to drive store traffic, incentivise purchases, and create a fun and engaging experience for customers.

Results:

Directly drove 5,800+ sales and experiential customer participation



An additional 15,100+ people were exposed to the campaign at store locations



Over two million people were reached via community radio (non-cumulative)

Future-proofing media: Empowering the next generation

Alungile Sixishe, CEO of Motherland Media, stresses the importance of strategic partnerships: "At Motherland OMNi, we believe in preparing for the future by empowering diverse perspectives and ensuring a skilled workforce. We firmly believe that collaboration is key to future-proofing the media landscape."

Motherland OMNi actively bridges the digital divide, equipping talented youth from diverse backgrounds with cutting-edge skills to thrive in the media industry. "We go beyond basic training," explains Sixishe. "We expose our youth to cutting-edge technologies, preparing them to integrate seamlessly into the next phase of media growth and work collaboratively across sectors. This approach ensures a skilled and adaptable workforce, ready to drive the future of media."

Billy Lascaris, MD of Matriarch Marketing, highlights the importance of symbiotic relationships: "Matriarch always puts people at the centre of everything we do. This focus enables us to create campaigns with non-conflicting brand partners, moving audiences to action, enhancing reach, and maximising budget impact. Brands must take the ego out of it and work collaboratively with their audiences to create a real value exchange, building share of mind and heart."

Building a better media future

As media entities embrace collaboration, they can reshape the future of media and its global impact. The media landscape must empower audiences and diverse voices to tell powerful stories, fostering innovation and inclusivity.

Motherland OMNi is at the forefront of this transformation, strengthening media presence and positively impacting communities. The company's vision of a connected world promises a redefined future of media, marked by innovation and inclusivity, one impactful collaboration at a time.



