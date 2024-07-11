BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion - Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.

Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion, will present the talk, Creating a Creating Culture at the Nedbank IMC Conference on 19 September at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg.

Bizcommunity together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

Based in New York, Bull is no stranger to the SA creative industry, as he was raised in South Africa, (born in the UK) and worked in Johannesburg. He has also worked in London, Shanghai, Bangkok, San Paulo, Mumbai, Mexico City and Lago to name a few.

He has worked on brands from banks, paint, beer, computers, margarine, cellphones, political parties, soda, charities galore, chocolate, fitness clubs, amongst others.

The founder of SoloUnion, he worked with Lowe & Partners for 20 years. Bull has been the global chief creative advisor to AB InBev and Kraft Heinz for the past seven years.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Original.

Why/how does that word reflect who you are?

Well, I guess it’s what we all are but too many of us change to conform, and to fit in. Which means being the same as everyone in a group or culture. I really don’t want to be that. I like freshness and uniqueness and think we should all embrace our own….originality. “They broke the mould when you were born” should be what we all aspire to.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The opportunity to create wonderful, unique pieces of communication that can inform, enlighten and entertain people.

What trend, for you, is important for the industry and why?

How society will adapt to the continuing technological advances humanity is making. I feel as marketers and creatives we really need to understand what it’s doing to people and how they behave.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Internally, just seeing people flourish – the realisation of what they can do and create. And externally, seeing people’s spontaneous, natural reaction to our work…..when it’s done well.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

I very much hope people engage with me and what I have to say. An opinion is useless unless it’s challenged.

What will you be talking about at the conference, without giving away too much?

Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

You must take what you do seriously. But never take yourself too seriously. (Thanks mom).

Given the above what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

The above ensures you are always willing to learn, to give to people, and to get. It means you have the courage to know when you’re wrong or being stupid. And people will, strangely, be way more willing to listen to you if you can bring some levity, some charm, some self-effacement into your interaction with them (take note brands).

Nedbank IMC 2024

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2024 on 19 September are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets priced at R1,499 excluding VAT. For more information and to book, visit IMC.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is Marketing UpClose&Personal and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.