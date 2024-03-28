Global creative leader Matthew Bull to present an in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC

Flying in from New York to present exclusively at the conference on the 19th September, Bull’s presentation is titled “Creating a Creating Culture”.

Matthew Bull

For the past seven years he’s been Global Chief Creative Advisor to both ABINBEV and Kraft Heinz. He has played an integral part in the transformation of ABINBEV into the world’s premier creative marketer (Cannes Marketer of the Year 2022 and 2023, and ranked Number one at Effies 2023 and 2024) and Kraft Heinz into the USA’s most innovative CPG marketer and No 4 overall (AdAge).

Both companies attribute their success to a long-term commitment to Creativity as a fundamental driver of growth – with Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev reiterating that “our journey towards creative excellence never ends.”

“Matthew has been absolutely critical in improving our creative capabilities. I would say he has been an essential part in our journey to build a culture of creativity." says Miguel Patricio, Kraft Heinz CEO.

With so many brands competing for first place in grabbing consumers’ attention, it is easy to get caught up in ‘getting one over’ on your competitor - but as Bull reminds us “we are competing with ideas, not agencies.” And this means building a culture of creativity that encourages impactful marketing and an innovation-driven company. Bull aims to “create environments where people can create and innovate, where courage is rewarded, and individuality and honesty is revered.” Not an easy task, but one that can reap rewards if organisations embrace it seriously.

Bull is no stranger to hard work and dedication. His first agency Lowe Bull South Africa become one of the world’s Top 50 creative agencies.

In 2017 he founded SoloUnion, the “Heads Without Overheads” organisation that positions itself to guide companies in the creative journey required to build exceptional brands.

Bull is highly recognised throughout the industry with a Lifetime achievement award (Financial Mail), numerous Agency of the Year awards and over 150 Gold, Silver and Bronze Cannes Lions.

The conference will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ OR online on 19 September 2024.

In-person tickets priced at R3,000 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2024.

Limited seats available

Virtual tickets priced at R1,499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.