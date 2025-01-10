Marketing & Media Advertising
    Global Effie Index: AB InBev in top spot - again!

    AB InBev has been ranked as the World’s Most Effective Marketer by the Global Effie Index. The fourth year in a row that the company has been named number one, it recognises AB InBev’s consistent focus on growing its megabrands through consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness that drives results.
    6 Jun 2025
    Source: ©Effie Awards Index Effie Awards Index AB InBev has been ranked as the World’s Most Effective Marketer by the Global Effie Index

    The Effie Index reveals the most effective agencies, marketers and brands globally across industry sectors.

    Top 10 marketers

    1. Ab InBev
    2. McDonald’s
    3. Unilever
    4. PepsiCo
    5. Mondelez International
    6. YUM!
    7. The Coca-Cola Company
    8. Nestlé
    9. Heineken
    10. Grupo Boticário

    Most Effective Global winners

    • Marketer: Ab InBev
    • Brand: McDonald’s
    • Agency holding group: Omnicom
    • Agency network 2024: Ogilvy
    • Agency office: Almap BBDO
    • Independent agency: mischief.

    Most Effective Africa Middle East winners

    • Marketer: AB InBev
    • Brand: Yas Island
    • Holding group: Publicis Groupe
    • Agency network: Leo Burnett Worldwide
    • Agency office: Leo Burnett Dubai
    • Independent agency: People of the Internet

    AB InBev: Winning 216 Effie Awards in 2024

    AB InBev's ranking is based on data from more than 50 Effie Awards competitions across 125 markets worldwide.

    “The Global Effie Index recognises the companies and brands that are setting the pace for marketing effectiveness around the world,” says Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide.

    “To lead the Index is to consistently deliver work that not only engages but drives measurable business growth.

    “AB InBev’s fourth consecutive year as the top-ranked marketer is a remarkable demonstration of what it means to embed effectiveness into the core of a global organisation.”

    In addition to being named the #1 Most Effective Marketer globally, AB InBev earned the same recognition in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

    In total, 216 Effie Awards were won by AB InBev in 2024, including Global Grand, Global Grand Contender and Grand honours, as well as 18 Gold Awards.

    The highest award was a Grand Platinum for its Club Premium influencer marketing campaign created with agency partners Draftline and MarketGate in Ecuador.

    Consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness focus

    “We build brands with a focus on consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness,” says Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer, AB InBev.

    “To be named the #1 Most Effective Marketer by Effie Worldwide reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams and partners and their commitment to driving growth.”

    Effie’s announcement follows recent recognition of AB InBev’s creativity and growth of its brands from Kantar BrandZ, Warc, The Drum and Brand Finance.

    Marketing Effectiveness, advertising effectiveness, Effie Awards, Marcel Marcondes, Effies, Traci Alford
    Let's do Biz