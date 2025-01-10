Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Media Sales Specialist – Radio and Television Johannesburg
- Senior Copywriter Cape Town
- Mid-level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
- Senior Art Director Cape Town
- Junior to Mid Graphic Designer Durban
- Social Media Manager Durban
- Experiential Marketing Manager Cape Town
- Experiential Marketing Manager Cape Town
- Sales Executive Cape Town
- Marketing Analyst Western Cape
Global Effie Index: AB InBev in top spot - again!
The Effie Index reveals the most effective agencies, marketers and brands globally across industry sectors.
Top 10 marketers
- Ab InBev
- McDonald’s
- Unilever
- PepsiCo
- Mondelez International
- YUM!
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Nestlé
- Heineken
- Grupo Boticário
Most Effective Global winners
- Marketer: Ab InBev
- Brand: McDonald’s
- Agency holding group: Omnicom
- Agency network 2024: Ogilvy
- Agency office: Almap BBDO
- Independent agency: mischief.
Most Effective Africa Middle East winners
- Marketer: AB InBev
- Brand: Yas Island
- Holding group: Publicis Groupe
- Agency network: Leo Burnett Worldwide
- Agency office: Leo Burnett Dubai
- Independent agency: People of the Internet
AB InBev: Winning 216 Effie Awards in 2024
AB InBev's ranking is based on data from more than 50 Effie Awards competitions across 125 markets worldwide.
“The Global Effie Index recognises the companies and brands that are setting the pace for marketing effectiveness around the world,” says Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide.
“To lead the Index is to consistently deliver work that not only engages but drives measurable business growth.
“AB InBev’s fourth consecutive year as the top-ranked marketer is a remarkable demonstration of what it means to embed effectiveness into the core of a global organisation.”
In addition to being named the #1 Most Effective Marketer globally, AB InBev earned the same recognition in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
In total, 216 Effie Awards were won by AB InBev in 2024, including Global Grand, Global Grand Contender and Grand honours, as well as 18 Gold Awards.
The highest award was a Grand Platinum for its Club Premium influencer marketing campaign created with agency partners Draftline and MarketGate in Ecuador.
Consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness focus
“We build brands with a focus on consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness,” says Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer, AB InBev.
“To be named the #1 Most Effective Marketer by Effie Worldwide reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams and partners and their commitment to driving growth.”
Effie’s announcement follows recent recognition of AB InBev’s creativity and growth of its brands from Kantar BrandZ, Warc, The Drum and Brand Finance.
Related
Ogilvy SA top African agency in the Warc Effectiveness Awards 2025 shortlist 8 Apr 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Scopen research - Be integrated, AI-powered and strategic, or be left behind 20 Mar 2025 Exclusive: After a decade of magic and success, M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa part ways 4 Mar 2025 2025 Effie Awards: Entry dates announced 4 Mar 2025 Lobengula powers Effie Awards South Africa to greater industry impact 11 Feb 2025 Brutal Fruit Shebeen campaign empowers women in a way that is true to the brand 10 Jan 2025