2025 Effie Awards: Entry dates announced

Effie South Africa has issued the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa programme call for entries. Entries will be accepted from 3 April to 28 May 2025. How to Write a Winning Effie Entry workshop will be held Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

Effie South Africa has announced the formal call for entries for the Effie Awards 2025 programme. Effie South Africa invites agencies, clients, media partners, and start-ups to showcase their strategic and creative marketing prowess. The programme, part of the global Effie community, stands as a testament to the local industry's commitment to delivering effective campaigns. Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire, and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness.

Campaigns that ran from 1 February 2024 to 31 January 2025 are eligible to enter, with the submission of cases via the entry portal taking place from 3 April to 28 May 2025. Entrants will need to demonstrate the impact of their marketing initiatives, providing evidence of how their campaigns delivered measurable business results.

To be considered for an Effie, cases must state clear objectives and offer proof of having met or exceeded them. Judging procedures are based on objective evidence of performance against goals. Winning or becoming a finalist in the Effie Awards South Africa 2025 is a mark of distinction, recognising marketing effectiveness and the ability to create work that truly delivers. Winners and finalists also earn points towards the globally recognised Effie Index, reinforcing the impact of South African campaigns on the international stage and highlighting the country's position as a force in marketing effectiveness.

Entry dates and deadlines

Early Bird entries: 3 to 30 April 2025 (deadline at midnight)

On-time entries: 1 to 14 May 2025 (deadline at midnight)

Last-minute entries: 15 to 28 May 2025 (deadline at midnight)

Agency and client partner teams are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird period and submit their entries promptly. Acceptance of entries via the Effie Awards South Africa online entry portal will close strictly at midnight on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director, remarks: "Following the great success and growth of the 2024 Effie Awards programme, we are excited to build on this momentum in 2025. Last year, we saw a record number of entries, a broadening of the industry’s participation, and a growing recognition of the value that effectiveness brings to marketing. This year, we look forward to further strengthening this platform, showcasing the very best in marketing effectiveness and celebrating those who drive real impact."

As has been the case in the past, entrants can anticipate over 70 categories across two groups, namely Products & Services and Specialty categories, providing a comprehensive range to showcase various aspects of marketing effectiveness. For detailed information on entry categories, submission guidelines, and to initiate the entry process, click on the How to Enter tab on the Effie South Africa website.

Effie entry workshop: How to Write a Winning Effie Entry

The How to Write a Winning Effie Entry workshop will provide invaluable insights into what makes a winning Effie case, covering best practices, key judging criteria, and expert tips to strengthen entries. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how to articulate marketing effectiveness and demonstrate tangible business impact – critical components of an Effie-winning case. In addition, the session will guide entrants through the necessary entry documents to ensure a smooth submission process.

Presented by Gillian Rightford, the workshop will take place online on Wednesday, 19 March 2025, from 1pm to 2pm. To register your interest, please email az.oc.asaca@einalem.

Rightford concludes: "Now is the time to step forward and demonstrate marketing that delivers real results. The Effie Awards provide a unique platform to showcase effectiveness, and we encourage all agencies and clients to put their best work forward. Moreover, we are excited about new developments coming from Effie South Africa that will further strengthen and extend the programme. These initiatives will not only elevate the standard of marketing effectiveness but also provide even greater value to the industry."

For more information, visit www.effieawards.co.za or www.acasa.co.za.

Join the conversation

#EffieAwardsSA | Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to stay updated.



