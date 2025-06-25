Marketing & Media Advertising
    The ACA joins the global alliance of communications agencies

    VoxComm, the global voice of communications agency associations, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global footprint with the membership of the Association for Communication & Advertising (South Africa) and the Union des Agences Conseil en Communication (Morocco). Their arrival marks a first in VoxComm’s history: all continents are now represented, affirming its role as the global voice for communications agencies.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    30 Jun 2025
    Together, South Africa and Morocco join an alliance that now spans more than 30 markets across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Founded in 2020, VoxComm brings together national agency associations from around the world to champion the value of communications agencies, promote high standards, and foster global collaboration on shared industry challenges.

    “I’m thrilled for the ACA to join VoxComm and represent South Africa as the first African member of this important global alliance. No matter where we are in the world, agencies face many of the same challenges - from proving effectiveness to navigating change. VoxComm creates the space to learn from one another, to share what works, and to ensure that diverse perspectives are part of shaping the future. We’re proud to bring Africa into the conversation and to collaborate with peers from across the globe," said Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

    “Joining VoxComm marks a defining moment for the Moroccan communications industry. Through UACC, we are proud to bring our voice to a global movement that champions the power of agencies to drive positive change. Together, we stand for trust, creativity, and the essential role of communications in shaping a better future," highlighted Youssef Tazi, VP International Relations at UACC.

    Charley Stoney, president of VoxComm and CEO of EACA, welcomed the new members with enthusiasm: “Bringing Africa into VoxComm is something we have long hoped for, so I’m really proud to see this moment arrive. It really feels like a new chapter for our alliance. Of course, we know that no continent speaks with just one voice: Africa brings a kaleidoscope of perspectives, cultures and creative energy that we are hungry to hear and excited to learn from. We hope this is just the beginning, and that more African voices will join us in shaping the global conversation."

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
