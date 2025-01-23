Marketing & Media Branding
    Marketing & Media Branding

    Nominations open for YOBA's

    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs), is back for its highly anticipated 4th annual edition.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This flagship event honours the extraordinary contributions of young South Africans aged 18 to 35 who are reshaping the nation’s economic landscape and image through innovation, resilience, and creativity.

    The awards remain rooted in the spirit of the youth of 1976, celebrating their legacy by recognising today’s young entrepreneurs who tackle challenges head-on and create opportunities for others.

    This year, the event introduces the Festival of Youth-Owned Brands, offering a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to the public, investors, and industry leaders.

    “The Festival of Youth-Owned Brands is a celebration of African innovation and creativity,” says founder Pat Mahlangu. “It’s our way of providing a stage for young brands to shine and connect with opportunities.”

    In addition to the festival, nominations are now officially open for the 4th Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. The awards recognise the entrepreneurial spirit of young South Africans who are driving economic growth across industries.

    Key categories include:

    1. Agriculture
    2. Apparel
    3. Creative & Arts
    4. Education & Literature
    5. Footwear & Accessories
    6. Food & Beverage
    7. Hair & Beauty
    8. Health & Wellness
    9. Homeware
    10. Manufacturing
    11. Media
    12. NPOs & Charities
    13. Personalities & Influencers
    14. Services
    15. Technology
    16. Travel & Tourism

    Nomination Criteria:

    • Owned and operated by individuals aged 18–35.
    • Active for at least one year.
    • South African-based.
    • Strong online presence (social media or website encouraged).

    The nomination deadline in 4 April 2025. Submit yours now at and be part of celebrating the Gold Standard of Youth Excellence,

    The 4th Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards promises to be an unforgettable celebration, setting new benchmarks for celebrating excellence among youth entrepreneurs.

    Stay tuned for further details and mark your calendars for the most dynamic celebration of youth entrepreneurship in South Africa.

