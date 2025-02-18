Marketing & Media Media
    Marketing & Media Media

    How to harness video content to to achieve their marketing goals

    By Essi Koster
    4 Mar 2025
    Video is emerging as a vital element for any marketing strategy in 2025 as short-form video platforms like TikTok and Instagram continue to grow and increase their popularity.
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Essi Koster, paid media specialist at Special Effects Media, gives some key considerations around video content and how brands can harness this engaging format to achieve their marketing goals

    There are some key considerations around video content and how brands can harness this engaging format to achieve their marketing goals.

    Video for e-commerce

    Video has become a dominant format for online engagement, and video as a driver for e-commerce shopping is growing as an interactive and immersive way to connect with consumers.

    The South African e-commerce landscape is rapidly evolving, with video content emerging as a crucial tool for brands to enhance engagement, build trust, and drive sales.

    Several factors and trends are shaping the adoption of video in this market:

    • Social media influence: Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok play a pivotal role in consumer discovery. Brands are leveraging these channels to showcase product demonstrations, tutorials, and testimonials through engaging video content.

    • Building consumer trust: Trust remains a critical factor in South African e-commerce. Video content, including unboxing videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and user-generated testimonials, helps to reassure consumers and overcome skepticism about online purchases.

    • Localised storytelling: Successful e-commerce video strategies often incorporate culturally relevant content that speaks to the diverse South African audience. This can include storytelling that resonates with local experiences and aspirations.

    • Interactive features: The adoption of shoppable video content, while still in its early stages locally, is gaining momentum. Brands are beginning to explore clickable hotspots and embedded links in videos to streamline the purchase journey.

    • Influencer collaborations: Partnering with South African influencers and content creators has proven effective in reaching niche audiences and driving conversions through authentic, relatable content.

    Evolution of creator partnerships

    As smaller creators gain influence, brands are shifting their paid media strategies to capitalize on this trend:

    • Creator-centric campaigns: Paid media budgets are increasingly being allocated to sponsor creator livestreams and video content.

    • Hybrid models: Blending paid promotions with organic creator content ensures brands maintain authenticity while amplifying reach.

    • Data-driven decision-making: Brands are increasingly leveraging advanced analytics to identify the best-performing creators and optimise campaign spending.

    Livestream shopping as a tool for brand engagement

    Livestream shopping, a trend that initially gained traction in Asia, is becoming increasingly popular in Western markets. While major influencers have historically dominated this space, smaller creators are now emerging as key players.

    Although e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop are not currently available to South African e-commerce retailers, livestream shopping still presents valuable opportunities. Brands can partner with local influencers to engage audiences in real-time, offering product advice, cementing brand loyalty, and encouraging immediate sales.

    • Authenticity over celebrity: Consumers are gravitating toward creators whose content feels genuine and relatable.

    • Affordable partnerships for brands: Collaborating with micro- and nano-influencers often yields better ROI due to their highly engaged, loyal audiences.

    • Community engagement: Creators excel at fostering real-time conversations with viewers, creating a sense of community and urgency that drives purchases.

    Balance in video content production

    Brands have been increasingly adopting user-generated content (UGC) to promote products. However, as we move into 2025, a shift back toward more Professional Generated Content (PGC) is anticipated.

    • Improved production quality: Influencers are becoming more skilled in video production, creating high-quality content that resonates with audiences while maintaining authenticity.

    • Balancing professionalism and authenticity: While production values are rising, the need to preserve the relatable and genuine feel of independent creator content remains crucial. Brands are expected to invest in PGC that strikes a balance between refined aesthetics and the "authenticity" associated with UGC.

    • Content differentiation: As video landscapes become increasingly competitive, maintaining a distinctive and memorable brand presence will require innovation in storytelling and production techniques.

    Video a cornerstone of effective paid media strategies

    Video is set to remain a cornerstone of effective paid media strategies in 2025 and beyond. As trends like video shopping, creator partnerships, and livestream content continue to evolve, brands must adapt by investing in high-quality production while maintaining the authenticity consumers crave.

    By fostering genuine connections with audiences and leveraging the creativity of independent creators, businesses can unlock new growth opportunities and drive long-term engagement and sales.

    With the continuous evolution of the digital landscape of paid media, the integration of content (particularly, the creator economy) and e-commerce has become a key driver of consumer engagement and sales.

    About Essi Koster

    Essi Koster is an experienced paid media specialist with over a decade of expertise in crafting impactful digital marketing strategies. With a love for puzzles and a creative problem-solving mindset, she enjoys uncovering innovative solutions to engage audiences and optimise campaign performance at Special Effects Media.
    NextOptions
