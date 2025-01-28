Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
    Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography

    Complete winners of 97th Oscars, South Africa's The Last Ranger misses out

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    3 Mar 2025
    3 Mar 2025
    At the 97th Academy Awards, I Am Not a Robot took home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, edging out South Africa’s The Last Ranger. In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his lead role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Adison earned Best Actress for her performance in Anora.
    The 97th Oscars were on Sunday. Source: YouTube.
    The 97th Oscars were on Sunday. Source: YouTube.

    Actor in a leading role

    Winner

    • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

    Nominees

    • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
    • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
    • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
    • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Winner

    • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

    Nominees

    • Yura Boriso, Anora
    • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
    • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
    • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

    Actress in a leading role

    Winner

    • Mikey Madison, Anora

    Nominees

    • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
    • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
    • Demi Moore, The Substance
    • Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

    Actress in a supporting role

    Winner

    • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

    Nominees

    • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
    • Ariana Grande, Wicked
    • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
    • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

    Animated feature film

    Winner

    • Flow, Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

    Nominees

    • Inside Out 2, Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
    • Memoir of a Snail, Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
    • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek
    • The Wild Robot, Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

    Animated short film

    Winner

    • In the Shadow of the Cypress, Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

    Nominees

    • Beautiful Men, Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
    • Magic Candies, Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
    • Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
    • Yuck!, Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

    Cinematography

    Winner

    • The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

    Nominees

    • Dune: Part Two , Greig Fraser
    • Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume
    • Maria, Ed Lachman
    • Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

    Costume design

    Winner

    • Wicked, Paul Tazewell

    Nominees

    • A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
    • Conclave, Lisy Christl
    • Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
    • Nosferatu, Linda Muir

    Directing

    Winner

    • Anora, Sean Baker

    Nominees

    • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
    • A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
    • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
    • The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

    Documentary feature film

    Winner

    • No Other Land, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

    Nominees

    • Black Box Diaries, Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
    • Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre' Pesmen
    • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
    • Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn

    Documentary short film

    Winner

    • The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

    Nominees

    • Death by Numbers, Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
    • I Am Ready, Warden, Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
    • Incident, Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
    • Instruments of a Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

    Film editing

    Winner

    • Anora, Sean Baker

    Nominees

    • The Brutalist, David Jancso
    • Conclave, Nick Emerson
    • Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
    • Wicked, Myron Kerstein

    International feature film

    Winner

    • Brazil, I'm Still Here

    Nominees

    • Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
    • France, Emilia Pérez
    • Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
    • Latvia, Flow

    Makeup and hairstyling

    Winner

    • The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

    Nominees

    • A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
    • Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
    • Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
    • Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

    Music (Original Score)

    Winner

    • The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

    Nominees

    • Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
    • Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
    • Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
    • The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

    Music (Original Song)

    Winner

    • El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

    Nominees

    • The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
    • Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
    • Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
    • Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

    Best picture

    Winner

    • Anora: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

    Nominees

    • The Brutalist: Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers
    • A Complete Unknown: Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
    • Conclave: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
    • Dune: Part Two Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
    • Emilia Pérez: Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers
    • I'm Still Here: Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers
    • Nickel Boys: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers
    • The Substance: Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers
    • Wicked: Marc Platt, Producer

    Production design

    Winner

    • Wicked: Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

    Nominees

    • The Brutalist: Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
    • Conclave: Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
    • Dune: Part Two: Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
    • Nosferatu: Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

    Live action short film

    Winner

    • I'm Not a Robot, Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

    Nominees

    • A Lien, Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
    • Anuja, Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
    • The Last Ranger, Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
    • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

    Sound

    Winner

    • Dune: Part Two: Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

    Nominees

    • A Complete Unknown: Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
    • Emilia Pérez: Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
    • Wicked: Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
    • The Wild Robot: Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

    Visual effects

    Winner

    • Dune: Part Two: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

    Nominees

    • Alien: Romulus: Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
    • Better Man: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubb
    • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
    • Wicked: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

    Writing (adapted screenplay)

    Winner

    • Conclave, screenplay by Peter Straughan

    Nominees

    • A Complete Unknown, screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
    • Emilia Pérez, screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
    • Nickel Boys, screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
    • Sing Sing, screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield

    Writing (original screenplay)

    Winner

    • Anora, written by Sean Baker

    Nominees

    • The Brutalist, written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
    • A Real Pain, written by Jesse Eisenberg
    • September 5, written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
    • The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat
    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
