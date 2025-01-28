Complete winners of 97th Oscars, South Africa's The Last Ranger misses out

At the 97th Academy Awards, I Am Not a Robot took home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, edging out South Africa’s The Last Ranger. In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his lead role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Adison earned Best Actress for her performance in Anora.