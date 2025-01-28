Subscribe & Follow
Complete winners of 97th Oscars, South Africa's The Last Ranger misses out
At the 97th Academy Awards, I Am Not a Robot took home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, edging out South Africa’s The Last Ranger. In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his lead role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Adison earned Best Actress for her performance in Anora.
The 97th Oscars were on Sunday. Source: YouTube.
Actor in a leading role
Winner
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Nominees
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Nominees
- Yura Boriso, Anora
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a leading role
Winner
- Mikey Madison, Anora
Nominees
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Actress in a supporting role
Winner
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Nominees
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Animated feature film
Winner
- Flow, Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman
Nominees
- Inside Out 2, Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
- Memoir of a Snail, Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek
- The Wild Robot, Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated short film
Winner
- In the Shadow of the Cypress, Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Nominees
- Beautiful Men, Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
- Magic Candies, Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
- Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
- Yuck!, Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
Winner
- The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Nominees
- Dune: Part Two , Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume
- Maria, Ed Lachman
- Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
Costume design
Winner
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Nominees
- A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
- Conclave, Lisy Christl
- Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Nosferatu, Linda Muir
Directing
Winner
- Anora, Sean Baker
Nominees
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Documentary feature film
Winner
- No Other Land, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Nominees
- Black Box Diaries, Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
- Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre' Pesmen
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
- Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn
Documentary short film
Winner
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Nominees
- Death by Numbers, Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
- I Am Ready, Warden, Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
- Incident, Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
- Instruments of a Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
Film editing
Winner
- Anora, Sean Baker
Nominees
- The Brutalist, David Jancso
- Conclave, Nick Emerson
- Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
- Wicked, Myron Kerstein
International feature film
Winner
- Brazil, I'm Still Here
Nominees
- Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
- France, Emilia Pérez
- Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia, Flow
Makeup and hairstyling
Winner
- The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Nominees
- A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
- Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
- Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
Winner
- The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Nominees
- Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
- Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
Winner
- El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Nominees
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
Best picture
Winner
- Anora: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
Nominees
- The Brutalist: Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers
- A Complete Unknown: Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
- Conclave: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
- Dune: Part Two Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
- Emilia Pérez: Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers
- I'm Still Here: Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers
- Nickel Boys: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers
- The Substance: Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers
- Wicked: Marc Platt, Producer
Production design
Winner
- Wicked: Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Nominees
- The Brutalist: Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave: Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two: Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu: Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
Live action short film
Winner
- I'm Not a Robot, Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
Nominees
- A Lien, Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
- Anuja, Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
- The Last Ranger, Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Sound
Winner
- Dune: Part Two: Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
Nominees
- A Complete Unknown: Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
- Emilia Pérez: Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
- Wicked: Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
- The Wild Robot: Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual effects
Winner
- Dune: Part Two: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
Nominees
- Alien: Romulus: Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
- Better Man: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubb
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
- Wicked: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
Writing (adapted screenplay)
Winner
- Conclave, screenplay by Peter Straughan
Nominees
- A Complete Unknown, screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Emilia Pérez, screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
- Nickel Boys, screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing, screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
Writing (original screenplay)
Winner
- Anora, written by Sean Baker
Nominees
- The Brutalist, written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain, written by Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5, written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
- The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat