Primedia Studios applauds Anele Mdoda’s Last Ranger for Oscar nomination

In a remarkable achievement for South African cinema, Last Ranger, a short film co-produced by Anele Mdoda under her production company Rose & Oaks Media, has received a nomination for Best Live-Action Short Film at this year’s Academy Awards. This prestigious nod not only highlights the film’s artistic merit but also emphasises the growing influence of South African storytellers on the global stage.

Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda, a prominent media personality and the host of 947's Anele and the Club, expressed her exhilaration on social media, stating, “South Africa! We have been nominated for an Oscar! Last Ranger is going to win it and bring it home.” She went on to commend the film's director, Cindy Lee, and writer, David Lee, for their exceptional work, as well as the standout performances by Avumile Qongqo and Liyabona Mroqoza.

This nomination is a significant milestone for Mdoda and her co-producer, Frankie du Toit, as they continue to pave the way for diverse narratives in the film industry. The film, which tells a compelling story that resonates deeply with audiences, showcases the rich tapestry of South African culture and talent.

Jonathan Procter, Group CEO at Primedia, congratulated Anele and the entire Last Ranger team on this outstanding achievement: “We are immensely proud of Anele and her collaborators for their exceptional work on Last Ranger. This Oscar nomination reflects their creativity, dedication, and passion for storytelling, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Primedia Studios to elevate South African narratives. It not only highlights the talent within our industry but also encourages future generations of filmmakers to share their unique voices and experiences. We look forward to celebrating this significant milestone and the positive impact it will have on our industry.”

As the excitement builds leading up to the Academy Awards, the nomination of Last Ranger serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for filmmakers across South Africa. It reflects the potential for local stories to resonate on a global scale and emphasises the importance of diversity in storytelling.

With the eyes of the world now on Last Ranger, the anticipation for the Oscars is palpable. The film community and audiences alike are rallying behind Mdoda and her team, eager to see if this talented group will bring home the coveted Oscar.



