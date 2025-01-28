Subscribe & Follow
Lost in Location campaign empowering users to improve digital map accuracy across major platforms
Inaccurate location data can lead to costly mistakes for businesses and frustrating experiences for individuals. From misplaced businesses to incorrect addresses or outdated hours, these errors can disrupt daily routines and affect local economies. The Lost in Location campaign encourages users to identify errors in real-world locations, report them, and become active participants in the effort to improve the quality of digital maps.
“Accurate digital maps are essential for smooth navigation, whether you're finding a new business or heading to a meeting or a simple lunch,” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “Through this campaign, we want to give map users the opportunity to make a real impact on map accuracy, helping improve navigation for everyone. Plus, it's an opportunity to have some fun while earning rewards!”
How it works
The Lost in Location campaign is simple to participate in, and anyone can get involved. Here's how:
- Follow Location Bank
Start by following Location Bank on social media to stay up to date with the campaign.
- Search for errors
Look for location inaccuracies across major map platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Bing, or Petal. Common errors include:
- Irrelevant or misleading images
- Incorrect contact details
- Duplicate business listings
- Incorrect business hours
- Incorrect or misplaced location pins
- Capture the moment
Snap a screenshot of any incorrect locations or incorrect information you spot!
- Share and tag
Post your screenshot on social media and tag both the brand and @LocationBank. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #LostInLocation. Wait for our feedback!
- Grand prize
Stand a chance of winning the grand prize by submitting a screenshot of a listing with an incorrect pin and listing details.
- We’ll be in touch
Once we receive your submission, our Location Experts will verify the correction. If it's verified, we’ll contact you directly to reward you with your moola!
A Shared Responsibility
The Lost in Location campaign is about more than just correcting errors – it’s about empowering users to take part in building more accurate, reliable digital maps for everyone. As we work together to improve map accuracy, businesses will benefit from better visibility, and users will experience smoother, more efficient navigation.
“We believe that the combined efforts of everyday map users will lead to a significant improvement in digital map accuracy,” said Neil Clarence . “By contributing to this campaign, participants are helping shape the future of navigation, one correction at a time.”
Join the movement
Getting involved is easy. Click here for full details on how to spot, report, and earn rewards for correcting errors. Be sure to follow us on social media and use the hashtag #LostInLocation to share your contributions and inspire others to join the effort.
For more information on the Lost in Location campaign,contact trepxe.noitacol@neeD.
