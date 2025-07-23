Location Bank supercharges retail growth with digital strategy

Location Bank, South Africa’s leading digital location and reputation management platform, has helped one of the country’s largest retail chains achieve a dramatic turnaround in customer engagement including a 102% increase in calls and 135% more direction requests by transforming their local online presence.

The retail group, with hundreds of physical locations across the country, faced a familiar challenge: outdated listings, inconsistent data, slow review response times, and poor visibility across search platforms like Google and Apple Maps. These issues were limiting customer discovery and in-store visits.

Location Bank’s tailored solution included:

Complete clean-up and optimisation of Google Business Profiles across all locations



Implementation of AI-driven review response tools to improve engagement and reputation



Enhanced local SEO strategies, including keyword-rich content and regular updates



Distribution of accurate data across key platforms like Facebook, Waze, and Bing



Ongoing performance tracking and optimization through Location Bank’s central dashboard

Results achieved within months:

102% more customer calls



135% increase in map direction requests



63% boost in local impressions



79% increase in clicks to profiles

