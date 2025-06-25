Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickLocation BankRogerwilcoTopco MediaBrave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuHOT 102.7FMIAB South AfricaBizcommunity.comMDNTVLGAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTDMCaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Location Bank announces groundbreaking white paper: The AI Disruption

    Location Bank, a leader in multi-location brand management, has released a new white paper: The AI Disruption: Why search ads are losing ground and how local presence wins in the age of AI. The white paper explores how AI is transforming consumer search behaviour, reducing the impact of traditional search ads, and highlighting the growing importance of strong local digital presence.
    Issued by Location Bank
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Location Bank announces groundbreaking white paper: The AI Disruption

    The white paper highlights how the rise of AI-powered search engines, voice assistants, and generative search experiences (like Google’s SGE) is diminishing the dominance of paid search ads. These AI systems increasingly favor accurate, structured, and highly relevant local content often bypassing or excluding paid placements in favor of organic, AI-curated results.

    Key findings and insights from the white paper include:

    • The search paradigm shift: AI-powered search (SGE, voice assistants) prioritises trustworthy, structured, local content, pushing paid ads down or out. Over 65% of Google searches now result in zero clicks.

    • Decline of traditional search ads: Data shows a 17% fall in click-through rates (CTR) for search ads and a 23% year-over-year increase in cost-per-click (CPC) in key verticals, making them less efficient.

    • Organic local presence as the competitive edge: Up-to-date Google business profiles (GBPs), high-quality reviews, accurate business information, and structured data across platforms (Facebook, Apple Maps, Bing, Uber) are now paramount. These assets are persistent, credible, and directly ingested by AI.

    • Real-world impact: A case study of a leading South African QSR chain using Location Bank's platform demonstrated a remarkable 37% increase in direction requests from Google Maps within 90 days, achieved solely by improving GBP data accuracy across 450+ stores, without additional ad spend.

    • Data-driven strategy: The paper emphasises that collecting and analysing local search behaviour empowers brands with competitive insights, allowing them to feed AI platforms with consistent, location-level data that drives visibility.

    The white paper provides a clear action plan for multi-location brands to build durable, AI-friendly local infrastructure, including conducting audits, standardising NAP data, actively managing reviews, and leveraging platforms like Location Bank to centralise and scale updates.

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a South African-based martech company dedicated to helping brands centralise their location data, manage online reputation, and maximise visibility across platforms like Google and Facebook. Trusted by SMEs and enterprises alike, Location Bank provides the tools businesses need to thrive in a connected world.

    Click here to read the full white paper or send an email to trepxe.noitacol@gnitekram to sign up.

    Read more: Google, Uber, AI, Location Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz