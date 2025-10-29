Google invests R49m to boost AI skills in South Africa

Google has announced R49m ($2.85m) in new funding to support AI skills development, education, online safety and cybersecurity initiatives in South Africa.

The announcement was made at AI Expo Africa, the continent’s largest business-focused artificial intelligence and smart technology event, which brings together enterprise buyers, suppliers and innovators from across the region.

The funding, provided through Google.org, builds on Google’s earlier AI skilling initiatives and aims to expand South Africa’s AI talent pipeline while strengthening online safety through partnerships with leading non-profit organisations and universities.

Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, said the investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to supporting the country’s digital transformation.

“This is about building capacity where it matters most, in our classrooms, our communities and our innovation spaces,” he said.

“By backing organisations already doing impactful work, we can help develop the skills and resilience needed to build a more secure and inclusive digital future.”

Funding breakdown and focus areas

AI education and research: $1.5m will go to the FateFoundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences to integrate Google DeepMind’s AI Research Foundations Curriculum into South African universities, equipping students and lecturers with advanced AI research skills.

$1.5m will go to the FateFoundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences to integrate Google DeepMind’s AI Research Foundations Curriculum into South African universities, equipping students and lecturers with advanced AI research skills.

AI innovation and challenges: $350,000 will fund the African Technology Forum AI Challenge, which provides young innovators with hands-on experience in developing AI solutions for real-world challenges in health, energy and other key sectors.

$350,000 will fund the African Technology Forum AI Challenge, which provides young innovators with hands-on experience in developing AI solutions for real-world challenges in health, energy and other key sectors.

Online safety and cybersecurity: Junior Achievement Africa: $500,000 to deliver culturally relevant online safety programmes using Google’s Be Internet Awesome curriculum, promoting digital literacy among youth, teachers and caregivers.

The CyberSafe Foundation: $500,000 to provide cybersecurity and AI education, technical support, and digital threat protection for community organisations.



Makwane added that the goal is to ensure more people can participate meaningfully in the country’s digital economy.

“AI has extraordinary potential to transform economies, but the real power lies in ensuring more people can participate and benefit,” he said.

“By supporting trusted organisations across education and civil society, we can help build an AI ecosystem in South Africa that is inclusive, secure and globally competitive.”