    DNTF recommends 23 projects for funding

    Following its first funding call, the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has recommended 23 projects for funding.
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has recommended 23 projects for funding following its first funding call (Image supplied)
    The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has recommended 23 projects for funding following its first funding call (Image supplied)

    The Fund received 164 applications requesting nearly R163m in total. With R10.7m available for this first round, competition was intense.

    The selection follows a rigorous adjudication process led by an independent panel of sector experts.

    The DNTF works to advance digital transformation and sustainability across South Africa’s independent news sector.

    It is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

    The Fund provides project‑based grants and capacity‑building to help South African publishers strengthen digital operations, diversify revenue streams, and enhance sustainability.

    Finding a balance

    The selected projects include 13 in the Build tier, eight in Grow, and two in Engage.

    This distribution reflects the Fund’s aim to balance foundational digital infrastructure, growth-stage innovation, and sector-wide engagement.

    All recommendations were guided by the Fund’s objectives and its Board-approved Year 1 allocation framework.

    Structured transparent process

    Adjudication followed a transparent, structured process.

    Tshikululu Social Investments conducted a pre-screening to confirm eligibility and compliance.

    Applications were scored against a 100-point matrix and categorised using a Red–Amber–Green system to guide deliberations.

    Final decisions were reached through full-pack reviews and plenary discussions to ensure fairness and alignment with the Fund’s mission.

    “My fellow adjudicators and I dedicated extensive time and effort to critically evaluate how well the applicants' projects aligned with the Fund’s goals for digital transformation,” says Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, member of the Adjudication Committee.

    Final governance process

    The Adjudication Committee’s recommendations will now move through the final governance process.

    The Committee’s report will be presented for Board ratification on 10–11 November 2025.

    Contracting will take place from 12 November to 7 December.

    Each successful grantee will receive support through training, capacity-building, and monitoring and evaluation programmes.

    “As the digital landscape evolves and AI reshapes content consumption, this fund provides essential support for independent publishers.

    “It helps them adapt and innovate, ensuring their sustainability and continued role in public-interest journalism.

    “This initiative directly addresses the urgent need for a digital-first transformation, empowering newsrooms to build robust online operations and diversify revenue streams,” Zwane-Siguqa says.

