March movies go big: Outlaws, icons, monsters, and magic

6 March

The Bride! is a bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world’s most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Jessie Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance! Read more

The South African film, The Heart Is a Muscle is a drama-thriller written and directed by Imran Hamdulay, marking his debut feature. At a birthday barbecue, Ryan’s five-year-old son briefly goes missing. His violent reaction sets off a chain of events that unearth buried secrets, forcing a reckoning with masculinity, memory, and the fragile bonds between fathers and sons. Read more.

Disney and Pixar’s all-new animated comedy adventure Hoppers introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals, uncovering mysteries beyond anything she could have imagined. Read more.

13 March

From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold (The World to Come, The Brutalist) comes The Testament of Ann Lee. This extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers features Amanda Seyfried as the Shaker's irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers.

It captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements, and original songs and score by Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist). Read more.

Giant is based on the remarkable true story of legendary British-Yemeni boxing champion Prince Naseem "Naz" Hamed and his relationship with Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle.

It charts Naz’s inspiring rags-to-riches underdog tale from his humble beginnings in Sheffield to becoming champion of the world. With his unorthodox style, cocky persona and sheer dominance of the sport, Naseem faced down the abhorrent racism and islamophobia that swept Britain in the 80’s and 90’s, to become a global sporting icon, both inside and outside of the ring. Pierce Brosnan stars as Brendan Ingle, with Amir El-Masry playing Naseem Hamed. Read more.

The Protector is a relentless, high-stakes action thriller driven by a primal revenge narrative and anchored by Milla Jovovich in a powerhouse performance.

It immerses the audience in escalating tension as Nikki races against a 72-hour clock to rescue her kidnapped daughter. The film blends emotionally grounded character beats with explosive action sequences. It is rooted in a mother’s unwavering determination to protect her child at any cost. Read more.

20 March

The literary phenomenon from #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover, Reminders Of Him, becomes a transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of love to overcome even the worst mistake.

After a perfect outing with her boyfriend, Kenna (Maika Monroe; The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, Longlegs) makes an unbearable mistake that sends her to prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown in Wyoming, hoping to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, Diem, whom she has never known. Read more.

Project Hail Mary follows Dr. Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a mild mannered middle school science teacher who awakens alone on a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As fragments of his past return, he discovers he is the sole surviving member of a desperate mission to save Earth from an extinction level threat. Far from home and running out of time, Grace encounters an unexpected ally — an alien engineer named Rocky — whose collaboration becomes the emotional and scientific heart of the story. Read more.

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith at her side in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all. Read more.

27 March

They Will Kill You unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humour. Read more.

In Wardriver, Cole (Dane DeHaan) prowls the city “Wardriving” — hacking from his car and stealing on the move. He convinces himself no one gets hurt, until black-market tech predator Oscar (Mamoudou Athie) forces him into a million-dollar cyber-heist. The job exposes a mob lawyer (Jeffrey Donovan) using Sarah (Sasha Calle) to launder his fortune. As bullets fly and betrayals close in, Cole must risk everything to return the money, protect Sarah, and survive a deadly game of cat-and-mouse where every line of code could be his last. Read more.

The Magic Faraway Tree is based on the beloved The Faraway Tree series of novels for children. It follows a modern family who find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. Soon after their arrival, with no Wi-Fi or electricity to charge their treasured electronic gadgets, the children must develop an interest in the great outdoors. Exploring the natural world around their new home, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including cherished characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man. It stars Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders and Rebecca Ferguson. Read more.

