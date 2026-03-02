Why the burnout narrative in creative agencies misses the mark

In the creative industry, no one joins an agency for a quiet career. Agency life is defined by tight deadlines, pitch culture, bold ideas, and the relentless pursuit of work that shifts brands and shapes culture.

Riyana Ajam is the founder and creative director of Warp & Weft. Source: Supplied.

Pressure is not the enemy. Most creative professionals choose this industry because they thrive on it.

Which is why the current burnout narrative often misses the point. It is convenient to blame long hours or demanding clients. It keeps the diagnosis simple and the system intact.

But creative people do not burn out from challenge alone. They burn out from environments where they feel unsafe, unsafe to question direction, unsafe to disagree, unsafe to admit uncertainty, unsafe to push back when something does not make strategic sense.

That has very little to do with workload. It has everything to do with leadership.

Across industry conversations, professionals are increasingly speaking openly about workplace-driven anxiety, emotional volatility in senior teams and environments that leave even experienced leaders diminished. These are not isolated complaints. They are patterns.

The question is no longer whether strain exists. The question is: What is producing it?

The data is not subtle

According to reporting referenced by Stellenbosch Business School, 36% of South African employees experience excessive daily stress, and 71% are disengaged or actively disengaged at work. Disengagement at that scale is not an individual resilience issue. It is a systemic signal.

South Africa’s Mental Health Situational Analysis (National Planning Commission, 2024) highlights widespread prevalence of depression and anxiety symptoms across the population. Workplaces do not operate outside this context. They either mitigate strain or intensify it.

A South African workplace survey reported in local media found that more than half of respondents attributed anxiety, depression or burnout symptoms directly to their working environment.

Performance may look strong. The indicators beneath it suggest something more complex.

When intensity becomes instability

Agencies pride themselves on high standards. But somewhere along the line, high standards became confused with high volume.

Meetings where disagreement turns personal, feedback that cuts deeper than the work itself, and moments where the loudest voice decides the outcome are often defended as part of the pressure that produces excellence.

The room adapts.

People become precise about what they say and what they withhold. They test tone before they test ideas. They measure the emotional risk before presenting the strategic one.

Nothing collapses. Targets are hit. Clients are retained. Awards are won.

Which is exactly why it continues.

Because the cost is not immediate failure.

It is slow attrition.

The strongest strategist quietly takes another offer. The creative who once pushed the work stops pushing. Entire teams thin out over time, not dramatically, but steadily.

And eventually, the room empties. It refills with new talent.

The cycle resumes.

Mental health is not a perk issue

Many agencies now offer wellness initiatives, mental health talks or flexible Fridays. These are positive steps.

But you cannot yoga your way out of inconsistent leadership.

You cannot mindfulness your way through volatility.

You cannot workshop psychological safety into a room where leaders do not model it.

Mental strain in agencies is not primarily about workload. It is about behavioural climate.

It is about clarity of expectations, discipline in feedback, steadiness in direction and whether dissent is punished or welcomed.

If leadership lacks emotional regulation, teams absorb that instability.

And instability compounds.

Creative excellence is not leadership

The industry consistently promotes brilliant creatives into leadership roles and assumes talent automatically translates into maturity.

It does not.

Strategic intelligence without emotional intelligence is unstable. Unstable leadership creates unstable systems.

In many agencies, the path to leadership is linear: deliver exceptional work, win awards, manage larger accounts, receive promotion.

Nowhere in that progression are leadership behaviours rigorously assessed.

And not all damage is loud.

Some of it is subtle.

It is the leader who hesitates to elevate strong talent because it feels threatening. The leader who centralises credit. The leader who keeps high performers dependent rather than developing them.

Insecurity does not always shout. Sometimes it consolidates.

Secure leadership multiplies talent. Insecure leadership contains it.

Contained talent often stays. It simply disengages.

Leadership cannot be a reward for creative excellence alone. It must be earned through behavioural maturity.

Behavioural maturity shows up in patterns, in whether teams speak openly or self-censor, whether feedback sharpens work or diminishes people, whether high performers grow or plateau.

Repeated patterns are not personality traits. They are measurable indicators of leadership behaviour.

This is a standards conversation

This is not about softening agencies. It is about strengthening them.

The model does not need less pressure. It needs steadier leadership.

Creative talent is not the fragile variable in the equation.

Leadership behaviour is.

Agencies are performing.

Yet stress levels remain high. Disengagement remains high. Work environments are being cited as contributors to anxiety and burnout.

That is not coincidence.

If systemic bullying and emotional volatility are being normalised as “high standards,” the industry needs to acknowledge it.

Silence is not neutrality.

It is permission.