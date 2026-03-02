43 year old newspaper icon set to close

On Friday, 27 February, Media24 began formal consultations with City Press staff, initiating a statutory consultation process, in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, a process required when possible retrenchments are on the table.

“We can confirm that we started consultations with the City Press staff this [Friday] morning, with the intention of closing this newsroom,” says Media24 CEO Minette Ferreira.

This follows the newspaper’s digital model, not meeting expectations.

“As a digital newsroom, incorporated into News24 after the closure of the print edition in 2024 as part of our transformation into a digitally led business, City Press did not meet our expectations,” explains Ferreira.

The publication employs more than two dozen staff members. She adds that the company would limit job losses where possible.

City Press is an iconic newspaper that was know for its bold political reporting—founded in 1982 by Jim Bailey and the South African Associated Newspapers.

It served black readers during Apartheid under the founding editor Percy Qoboza. The newspaper had a circulation 200.000 in 1987.

Qoboza passed away in the same year. Editors include Ferial Haffajee, Mathatha Tsedu and Mondli Makhanya. Current acting editor is News24 managing editor Mpho Raborife

The then Nasionale Pers, now Naspers, acquired the publication in 1984.

After democracy in the country, the newspaper evolved into a Sunday newspaper.

In 2024, Media24 closed several print editions of major newspapers. Some went online while others were terminated as part of its strategy to focus on digital media.