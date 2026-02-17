Exclusive | Die Papier editor, Barnard Beukman: “Print is alive and with us"

“Print is alive and with us. Yes, of course, less so, but it is still doing well in specific environments where there is a need for it," says Barnard Beukman, editor of the soon-to-be-launched Afrikaans weekly newspaper, Die Papier.

Barnard Beukman, editor of the soon-to-be-launched Afrikaans weekly newspaper, Die Papier (image supplied)

He believes that while media consumption via social media, video platforms and online news could well be a growing phenomenon, the clamouring of naysayers that print is dying is “still the same fake news heard when CNN founder Ted Turner predicted way back in the80s that the end date for print media was 1999".

Moreover, in South Africa, he says, the closure of Afrikaans newspapers in 2024 left advertising money on the table that is still lying there and did not follow the online rush.

"It left a void for a smaller, but important, high-income readership segment. And advertisers say they are not convinced that they are still reaching them specifically and are sometimes confused by the “reach feedback” of online media,” he explains, upbeat.

A growing shift

At the same time, PressReader, the world’s leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines and books, predicts a growing shift away from attention-chasing, click-driven headlines.

Instead, it envisions calmer, trust-building experiences that inform and add value to readers’ everyday lives.

Beukman agrees that more and more people tell them they feel overwhelmed by the online overload flashing by (and some advertising decision-makers agree).

"It’s also confusing to distinguish between reality and fake news online. Online algorithms create feeding frenzies from extreme ingredients where facts and context are not allowed to spoil a partly or fully fabricated narrative.

"We will rather cater for the desire to use “me” time with a cup of coffee and be really informed in an enjoyable and high-level fashion. And very important – spend more quality time reading advertising material and even cut it out.”

Quality journalism

Along with a contingent of experienced journalists, Beukman is all set to position Die Papier for discerning readers in the higher income bracket.

“The weekly will provide the opportunity to bring some quality journalism with the story behind the story to readers. And some in-depth analysis.

"Therefore, not chasing from one breaking headline to another. We will select a relevant and interesting buffet for the informed reader.

Also, in the process, maybe correcting some of the mainstream media’s mistakes we were all part of, for example, an imbalance towards negative news all the time.”

Seven-day cycle and a digital arm

Beukman points out that Die Papier is also very much a seven-day cycle in the making.

“We will not print a paper-only version of the newspaper in isolation. There will be an e-reader available to electronically page through online if you buy it.

But there will also be an online website for Die Papier..

"Not with the content from the weekly, but with a fresh approach for the online appetite and gradually working towards a full seven-day service.

"It is not going back to paper but merely putting the important missing link back in the total package. Also working towards the full electronic package – including voice and live image – in the future,” Beukman explains.

Positioning the brand

The aim is “to give Afrikaans readers a voice about their specific aspirations and frustrations, thus positioning the brand".

They do not feel represented by opposing sides on many issues, screaming at each other on social media with personal insults.

"I toured the country last year with my book on the closing of the Afrikaans newspapers, Die (vreemde) einde van ’n koerant and the one central theme of the feedback from the attendees was that they again want a media home where they can engage sensibly from the centre."

Attaining Success

To attain the desired level of success, levers like cultural footprint, engagement, partnership, unique events, etc will be optimised over time, Beukman stresses.

“Currently, the focus is to fill a gap in the market, rather than going or running against our competition. However, over time, more bells and whistles will be added to differentiate Die Papier. Those asking for money from readers and merely dishing out our news statements to them, may well find us competition.”

Specific targets are, of course, in the confidential business plan and budget.

“To meet those will be a large part of the success, together with a clear uptake by the reader community (after two quarters, the ABC circulation figures will be available) and to see top brands advertising on the pages. After a year, all will see, and all will know.”

To get the content of the newspaper – in print or e-newspaper online – consumers have to buy it. Free content, for now, will be on the website, Beukman adds.

“On the website, we will also have some breaking stories as news happens and choose two or three interesting stories for the day. And tease content for the coming newspaper.

"From there, it will develop in line with the interesting and innovative online plans of Novus Media, which, in turn, will be driven by the needs of our readers.

Teamwork

“As part of Novus Media, we fully subscribe to the press code, which will guide our integrity. The level of readers and advertisers that we engage do want innovative value, but not sensation nor fusion of news and commercial content.

"The editorial team does not shy away from working hand-in-hand with our income division and clients to create innovation. And because we are involved, integrity remains central,” says Beukman.

He believes Die Papier will build and retain its team of talented writers, designers and section editors who are specifically passionate about the craft of print in a world that incentivises digital skills “because they know it’s not either or, but both”.

“And those who want to be part of this romantic movement to restore media to its full potential knocked at the door.

This is to a large extent what it is about for them: To make a difference that is much deeper than peddling fleeting headlines or sensation to gather data for food delivery,” adds Beukman.

