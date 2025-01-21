Print is not dead as community and special-interest media thrive

Community and special-interest media are thriving, and the belief that print is dead is a myth.

Novus Media recently acquired Media24's 21 community newspaper titles, alongside Kick-Off and Soccer Laduma.

This is according to Esmé Smit, general manager at Novus Media.

“The belief that all print is dead is a myth. Our titles remain trusted and valued by readers, and they play a crucial role in advertisers’ media strategies.”

“Novus Holdings’ decision to invest rather than close these titles speaks to their enduring relevance,” she adds.

Amid widespread changes in South Africa’s media landscape, Novus Media, a division of Novus Holdings, recently acquired Media24’s 21 community newspaper titles, alongside Kick-Off and Soccer Laduma.

A vibrant local media ecosystem

JSE-listed Novus Holdings has been present in Southern Africa’s print, publishing, and packaging industries for over a century.

Under CEO André van der Veen, Novus offers diverse print solutions for magazines, newspapers, books, retail inserts, and more, alongside expertise in flexible plastic and sustainable packaging.

Novus Media, its newly established division, now manages the business operations, sales, and marketing of these community newspapers and niche magazine titles.

Its mission is to sustain a vibrant local media ecosystem that connects communities with advertisers.

What advertisers and readers can expect

“The transition will be seamless for readers and advertisers,” assures Neil Tapinos, national sales director at Novus Media.

“Print schedules, editorial content, and advertising opportunities remain unchanged—but with added innovation and energy. Essentially it is all the same, just better.”

Contracts will transfer to Novus Holdings in the first quarter of 2025, with all current agreements honoured. Advertisers can continue bookings as usual and will receive updated banking details when available.

Keeping communities at the core

Novus Media is set to release fresh reader research in early 2025 to reinforce the importance of its media offering.

“Advertisers need robust data to justify their media strategies,” says Smit.

“Our commitment to providing these insights underscores the value of our titles,” adds Smit.

Engaging audiences across platforms

Tapinos acknowledges the shift toward omnichannel consumer behaviour.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that consumers engage with brands in an omnichannel way.

“Online shopping, digital media consumption and social media engagement are integrated into everyday life.

“Our print titles are complemented by strong digital and social media platforms. Upcoming innovations will help advertisers connect with audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the buyer journey.”