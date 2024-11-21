Marketing & Media Newspapers
    ABC Q3 2024: A quiet quarter for newspapers

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)'s Q3 2024 figures show a quiet quarter for the embattled newspaper sector, with some nice increases as some newspapers managed to continue their momentum from the Q2 2024.
    Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released
    Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released

    But despite this circulation figures are still overwhelmingly declining.

    Daily newspapers

    From the eight dailies that saw an increase in Q2, in Q3, 11 out of the 20 dailies showed an increase on the previous quarter.

    The Cape Argus had a 16% increase on the previous quarter.

    The Witness had an increase of just short of 12% on the previous quarter, reversing its decreases in Q2.

    . The Citizen also reversed its decreases in Q2 with increases this quarter on the previous quarter.

    The Daily Dispatch continued its upward movement from the previous quarter with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The Star also showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The Herald, which had double-figure QoQ increases in Q2, had an increase on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat55,75155,7514.2%-8.8%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr24,63864625,284-1.5%-2.5%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat19,71519,7159.9%-3.3%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr18,23351018,743-0.6%-5.1%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr16,9253,02019,9450.3%-5.1%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,97610016,0762.8%-3.0%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr13,4545,02518,4797.8%-21.6%
    Citizen, The (DailyMD, Mo-Fr11,6209,18920,8090.1%-13.1%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,95217811,1305.5%2.1%
    Daily SunMD, Mo-Fr10,47119410,665-3.4%-27.7%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr10,4152,75213,1670.6%-6.8%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr9,9949,994-5.8%-15.6%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,78450010,284-9.8%1.5%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,2343,7108,9443.0%-5.8%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,8851,1176,00211.9%-4.7%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,35515,87520,2300.5%5.9%
    VolksbladMD, Mo-Fr3,7733,773-2.7%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,7013,6527,3534.2%-0.4%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,0785,3268,4046.7%-17.2%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,3956,2188,61316.7%-13.6%

    Weekly newspapers

    Of the eight surviving newspapers in this category, only two had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, The Post and the Daily Maverick.

    Daily Maverick's increases build on increases on the previous quarter and the prior year in Q2 2024.

    Soccer Laduma, which is part of the the publications Media24’s is selling to Novus Holdings. went from the category’s worst performer in Q2 to showing a 7.5% increase on the previous quarter.

    In total five newspapers showed increases on the previous quarter.

    Mail & Guardian fared the worst with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed39,253239,2557.5%-34.7%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th21,7064,03825,7444.5%-5.3%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th17,6534917,702-1.9%-13.1%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed12,3753,90516,2802.7%0.7%
    Daily MaverickWkly, Sat9,6921,42011,1120.4%10.7%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th5,9792496,228-1.0%-21.2%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr5,8815,8815.4%-16.1%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr5,4515,451-11.3%-31.1%

    Weekend newspapers

    This quarter six newspapers (including non-South African newspapers) had increases on the previous quarter.

    One of these, the Weekend Argus continued its good run of increases on the previous quarter from Q2.

    The best performer is the Weekend Witness with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year. It is the only newspaper in this category to show an increase on the prior year.

    There are two ceased publications and two resigned in this category.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun56,71356,7132.1%-11.1%
    Sunday TimesWknd55,9483,14259,090-2.5%-31.5%
    RapportWknd53,58962154,210-2.6%-7.9%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat32,64363833,281-2.1%-2.6%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat21,80322222,025-5.1%-7.0%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat18,966218,968-1.4%-16.8%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun16,32210016,4227.3%24.0%
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWknd13,27613,276-3.1%-24.8%
    Sunday WorldWknd12,1812,50714,6881.3%-19.7%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun11,6084,35415,9622.5%-7.4%
    City PressWknd10,18371210,895-5.5%-21.8%
    Citizen, The (SaturdayWkly, Sat6,636816,717-1.9%-25.7%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,4391,0795,5189.6%-5.7%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,1865,2808,4663.1%-10.8%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, SatResigned
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, SatResigned
    Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday DispatchWkndCeased publishing
    Weekend PostWkndCeased Publishing

    Local newspapers

    Local newspapers did not have much to cheer about, with some showing quite substantial decreases compared to the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Twelve )12) free newspapers increased on the previous quarter and four on the prior year.

    Weslander, The and Mpumalanga News had increases of 13% and over on the previous quarter and both also had increases on the prior year.

    The rest all had increases on the previous quarter in single digits.

    Vaalweekblad and Knysna Plett Herald show a decrease on the previous quarter of over 20%.

    Weslander, The also has a 50% decrease on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr13,21013,210-0.4%-4.4%
    George Herald (ThursdayWkly, Th8,1548,154-3.6%-5.5%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,483855,568-4.1%-8.4%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,3453465,69113.0%17.2%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,0585,72110,7790.5%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th4,6341,3005,934-1.8%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly FridayWkly, Th3,7784904,268-3.4%-14.7%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr3,45315,08418,5370.3%9.3%
    LowvelderWkly, Th3,39714,91118,3087.5%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr3,3513,351-8.0%-14.0%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,2263,226-7.2%-12.1%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr3,09717,79320,890-0.1%8.4%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,8333202,153-5.4%-20.4%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,5907,4729,06213.4%25.5%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th1,4761,476-24.5%-50.0%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,3661,3666.3%-6.5%
    Die PosWkly, Th1,2551,1042,359-2.2%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th1,0062,9933,999-1.0%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th993993-22.7%-10.9%
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr8646721,5360.2%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th8561,9032,7591.8%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th856856-2.8%-13.8%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th8528520.6%-1.8%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr8171,9502,7671.0%
    CourierWkly, Th7671,2912,058-1.4%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th7577601,517-1.7%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th6446445.1%-20.6%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr6396393.4%-21.6%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th3202,1052,425-2.3%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed215,9926,013-0.5%
    Worcester StandardWkly, ThRebranded

    Free newspapers

    There was little or no movement in this category which saw a huge drop in its overall circulation in Q2 caused by a high-circulation publication that ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.

    The few increases on the previous quarter were under one percent except for two newspapers, Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut and Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch).

    It was the same situation for increases on the prior year.

    Bosvelder Review and Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor) had increases of five percent and just over.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1740.0%0.1%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,0970.0%0.0%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed89,6560.0%0.1%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000.0%0.0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed78,1760.0%0.2%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9980.0%0.0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed67,9640.0%0.2%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,800-0.1%-0.1%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th60,064-0.2%-0.4%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,834-0.2%-0.2%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed54,2710.0%0.2%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,034-0.2%0.2%
    Kathorus MailF53,727-0.1%-0.5%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800.0%0.0%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,700-0.7%-0.7%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed50,0770.2%0.1%
    ThembisanF49,672-0.3%0.4%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed48,9730.0%0.2%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,687-0.1%-0.1%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th47,3580.0%0.3%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,4890.2%0.0%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly KrantWkly, Th44,8900.0%0.0%
    Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,800-0.1%-0.1%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,7690.6%0.7%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,2330.3%0.0%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,749-0.4%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,0410.0%0.1%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,895-0.3%-0.7%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,0610.0%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480.0%0.0%
    Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,800-0.5%-0.4%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,8470.0%1.9%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,8550.3%0.8%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,978-0.2%0.4%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed36,8020.1%0.1%
    Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue35,826-0.5%-54.4%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,260-0.1%-0.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern StarWkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,872-0.1%4.6%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000.0%0.0%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,6750.0%-9.7%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,530-0.1%-0.1%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th31,4360.0%0.4%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th30,9990.0%0.4%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,9920.2%0.2%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly BaywatchWkly, Wed30,9701.1%1.6%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th30,9140.0%0.4%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,6840.0%
    BolanderWkly, Wed30,5810.0%0.4%
    VistaWkly, Th30,2610.1%-14.1%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1440.1%0.5%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue30,0120.2%0.4%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000.0%-25.0%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.0%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9600.0%0.0%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
    Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.2%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9250.0%0.0%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810.0%0.0%
    Polokwane ObserverWkly, Th29,7470.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0710.0%-3.3%
    Rekord NowetoF28,9500.0%1.1%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th28,344-0.2%-0.2%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,478-0.2%0.0%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,141-0.1%0.0%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th26,702-0.2%0.2%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,443-0.1%-0.1%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,884-0.1%-0.4%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,297-0.2%-0.1%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,0620.0%-22.4%
    EikestadnuusWkly, Th24,039-0.1%0.4%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800.0%0.0%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9800.0%0.0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,781-0.1%-1.0%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,9390.2%0.0%
    Hermanus TimesWkly, Wed20,8550.0%0.3%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland MonitorWkly, Tue20,425-0.2%5.7%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,3080.0%1.6%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,2000.0%0.0%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,888-0.1%-33.8%
    Bonus ReviewF19,8830.0%0.0%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,876-0.1%0.2%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500.0%0.0%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%-0.3%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%-0.3%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600.0%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,3861.0%-3.0%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,292-0.1%-0.2%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,199-0.4%-0.1%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,6040.0%-2.5%
    Rekord Central/SentraalF18,5000.0%0.1%
    Randfontein / Westonaria HeraldWkly, Tue18,2510.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,245-0.2%0.0%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,1070.0%-0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7600.0%0.1%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.0%0.1%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0850.0%0.0%
    Potchefstroom HeraldWkly, Fr16,9300.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,050-0.1%-5.9%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.0%0.0%
    Weskus NuusF15,463-0.3%3.1%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,0880.1%-1.8%
    Alex NewsF14,7900.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,088-0.1%0.2%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0740.0%0.1%
    RepresentativeWkly, Mon13,233-10.5%-32.7%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,007-0.1%0.6%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,4230.6%-0.4%
    Carletonville HeraldWkly, Fr11,9900.1%0.0%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe WatchMtly11,9720.0%0.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.0%0.3%
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,9950.0%0.0%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,9770.0%0.1%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850.0%-1.0%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,9950.0%0.0%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
    Corridor ExpressF7,7200.0%
    Observer ExpressWkly, Fr7,7150.0%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650.0%1.7%
    HerrieWkly, Th7,262-7.8%-34.2%
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,9950.0%0.0%
    Capricorn VoiceWkly, Wed5,821-1.1%-1.0%
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,9950.0%0.0%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,8240.0%-0.2%
    Standerton AdvertiserWkly, Th4,7500.0%0.0%
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,557-7.7%-7.7%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,873-1.8%5.0%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,4980.0%
    Corridor GazetteF1,7600.0%-81.9%
    Mpumalanga MirrorFTerminated
    Maluti NewsWkly, FrResigned
    Breederivier GazetteWkly, WedRebranded
    People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, TueRebranded
    Vuk'uzenzeleMtlyNo Submission
    Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former UmngeniFCeased publishing

    Tables by Andre Rademan.

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
