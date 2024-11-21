Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Editor - B2B Illovo, Johannesburg
- Sub-editor Durban
- Journalist - B2B Johannesburg
ABC Q3 2024: A quiet quarter for newspapers
But despite this circulation figures are still overwhelmingly declining.
Daily newspapers
From the eight dailies that saw an increase in Q2, in Q3, 11 out of the 20 dailies showed an increase on the previous quarter.
The Cape Argus had a 16% increase on the previous quarter.
The Witness had an increase of just short of 12% on the previous quarter, reversing its decreases in Q2.
. The Citizen also reversed its decreases in Q2 with increases this quarter on the previous quarter.
The Daily Dispatch continued its upward movement from the previous quarter with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The Star also showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The Herald, which had double-figure QoQ increases in Q2, had an increase on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|55,751
|55,751
|4.2%
|-8.8%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|24,638
|646
|25,284
|-1.5%
|-2.5%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|19,715
|19,715
|9.9%
|-3.3%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,233
|510
|18,743
|-0.6%
|-5.1%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|16,925
|3,020
|19,945
|0.3%
|-5.1%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,976
|100
|16,076
|2.8%
|-3.0%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,454
|5,025
|18,479
|7.8%
|-21.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,620
|9,189
|20,809
|0.1%
|-13.1%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,952
|178
|11,130
|5.5%
|2.1%
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,471
|194
|10,665
|-3.4%
|-27.7%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,415
|2,752
|13,167
|0.6%
|-6.8%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,994
|9,994
|-5.8%
|-15.6%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,784
|500
|10,284
|-9.8%
|1.5%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,234
|3,710
|8,944
|3.0%
|-5.8%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,885
|1,117
|6,002
|11.9%
|-4.7%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,355
|15,875
|20,230
|0.5%
|5.9%
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,773
|3,773
|-2.7%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,701
|3,652
|7,353
|4.2%
|-0.4%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,078
|5,326
|8,404
|6.7%
|-17.2%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,395
|6,218
|8,613
|16.7%
|-13.6%
Weekly newspapers
Of the eight surviving newspapers in this category, only two had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, The Post and the Daily Maverick.
Daily Maverick's increases build on increases on the previous quarter and the prior year in Q2 2024.
Soccer Laduma, which is part of the the publications Media24’s is selling to Novus Holdings. went from the category’s worst performer in Q2 to showing a 7.5% increase on the previous quarter.
In total five newspapers showed increases on the previous quarter.
Mail & Guardian fared the worst with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|39,253
|2
|39,255
|7.5%
|-34.7%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|21,706
|4,038
|25,744
|4.5%
|-5.3%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|17,653
|49
|17,702
|-1.9%
|-13.1%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|12,375
|3,905
|16,280
|2.7%
|0.7%
|Daily Maverick
|Wkly, Sat
|9,692
|1,420
|11,112
|0.4%
|10.7%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,979
|249
|6,228
|-1.0%
|-21.2%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|5,881
|5,881
|5.4%
|-16.1%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|5,451
|5,451
|-11.3%
|-31.1%
Weekend newspapers
This quarter six newspapers (including non-South African newspapers) had increases on the previous quarter.
One of these, the Weekend Argus continued its good run of increases on the previous quarter from Q2.
The best performer is the Weekend Witness with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year. It is the only newspaper in this category to show an increase on the prior year.
There are two ceased publications and two resigned in this category.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|56,713
|56,713
|2.1%
|-11.1%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|55,948
|3,142
|59,090
|-2.5%
|-31.5%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|53,589
|621
|54,210
|-2.6%
|-7.9%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|32,643
|638
|33,281
|-2.1%
|-2.6%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|21,803
|222
|22,025
|-5.1%
|-7.0%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|18,966
|2
|18,968
|-1.4%
|-16.8%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|16,322
|100
|16,422
|7.3%
|24.0%
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|13,276
|13,276
|-3.1%
|-24.8%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|12,181
|2,507
|14,688
|1.3%
|-19.7%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|11,608
|4,354
|15,962
|2.5%
|-7.4%
|City Press
|Wknd
|10,183
|712
|10,895
|-5.5%
|-21.8%
|Citizen, The (Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|6,636
|81
|6,717
|-1.9%
|-25.7%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,439
|1,079
|5,518
|9.6%
|-5.7%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,186
|5,280
|8,466
|3.1%
|-10.8%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|Ceased Publishing
Local newspapers
Local newspapers did not have much to cheer about, with some showing quite substantial decreases compared to the previous quarter and the prior year.
Twelve )12) free newspapers increased on the previous quarter and four on the prior year.
Weslander, The and Mpumalanga News had increases of 13% and over on the previous quarter and both also had increases on the prior year.
The rest all had increases on the previous quarter in single digits.
Vaalweekblad and Knysna Plett Herald show a decrease on the previous quarter of over 20%.
Weslander, The also has a 50% decrease on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,210
|13,210
|-0.4%
|-4.4%
|George Herald (Thursday
|Wkly, Th
|8,154
|8,154
|-3.6%
|-5.5%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,483
|85
|5,568
|-4.1%
|-8.4%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,345
|346
|5,691
|13.0%
|17.2%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,058
|5,721
|10,779
|0.5%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|4,634
|1,300
|5,934
|-1.8%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday
|Wkly, Th
|3,778
|490
|4,268
|-3.4%
|-14.7%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|3,453
|15,084
|18,537
|0.3%
|9.3%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|3,397
|14,911
|18,308
|7.5%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,351
|3,351
|-8.0%
|-14.0%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,226
|3,226
|-7.2%
|-12.1%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|3,097
|17,793
|20,890
|-0.1%
|8.4%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,833
|320
|2,153
|-5.4%
|-20.4%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,590
|7,472
|9,062
|13.4%
|25.5%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|1,476
|1,476
|-24.5%
|-50.0%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,366
|1,366
|6.3%
|-6.5%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|1,255
|1,104
|2,359
|-2.2%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,006
|2,993
|3,999
|-1.0%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|993
|993
|-22.7%
|-10.9%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|864
|672
|1,536
|0.2%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|856
|1,903
|2,759
|1.8%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|856
|856
|-2.8%
|-13.8%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|852
|852
|0.6%
|-1.8%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|817
|1,950
|2,767
|1.0%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|767
|1,291
|2,058
|-1.4%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|757
|760
|1,517
|-1.7%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|644
|644
|5.1%
|-20.6%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|639
|639
|3.4%
|-21.6%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|320
|2,105
|2,425
|-2.3%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|21
|5,992
|6,013
|-0.5%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
Free newspapers
There was little or no movement in this category which saw a huge drop in its overall circulation in Q2 caused by a high-circulation publication that ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.
The few increases on the previous quarter were under one percent except for two newspapers, Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut and Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch).
It was the same situation for increases on the prior year.
Bosvelder Review and Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor) had increases of five percent and just over.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,174
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,097
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,656
|0.0%
|0.1%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,176
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,998
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,964
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|60,064
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,834
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,271
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,034
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,727
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|-0.7%
|-0.7%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,077
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,672
|-0.3%
|0.4%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,973
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,687
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|47,358
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,489
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,769
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,233
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,749
|-0.4%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,041
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,895
|-0.3%
|-0.7%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,061
|0.0%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,800
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,847
|0.0%
|1.9%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,855
|0.3%
|0.8%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,978
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,802
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|35,826
|-0.5%
|-54.4%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,260
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,872
|-0.1%
|4.6%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,675
|0.0%
|-9.7%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,530
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|31,436
|0.0%
|0.4%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|30,999
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,992
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch
|Wkly, Wed
|30,970
|1.1%
|1.6%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|30,914
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,684
|0.0%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,581
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,261
|0.1%
|-14.1%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,144
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|30,012
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|-25.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer
|Wkly, Th
|29,747
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,071
|0.0%
|-3.3%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|1.1%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,344
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,478
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,141
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,702
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,443
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,884
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,297
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,062
|0.0%
|-22.4%
|Eikestadnuus
|Wkly, Th
|24,039
|-0.1%
|0.4%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,781
|-0.1%
|-1.0%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,939
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly, Wed
|20,855
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor
|Wkly, Tue
|20,425
|-0.2%
|5.7%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,308
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,888
|-0.1%
|-33.8%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,883
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,876
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,386
|1.0%
|-3.0%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,292
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,199
|-0.4%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,604
|0.0%
|-2.5%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald
|Wkly, Tue
|18,251
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,245
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,107
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,760
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.0%
|0.1%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,085
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,050
|-0.1%
|-5.9%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,463
|-0.3%
|3.1%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,088
|0.1%
|-1.8%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,088
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,074
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|13,233
|-10.5%
|-32.7%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,007
|-0.1%
|0.6%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,423
|0.6%
|-0.4%
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch
|Mtly
|11,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,977
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Express
|F
|7,720
|0.0%
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|7,715
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|7,262
|-7.8%
|-34.2%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|5,821
|-1.1%
|-1.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,824
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Standerton Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,557
|-7.7%
|-7.7%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,873
|-1.8%
|5.0%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,498
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|1,760
|0.0%
|-81.9%
|Mpumalanga Mirror
|F
|Terminated
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni
|F
|Ceased publishing
Tables by Andre Rademan.