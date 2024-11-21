ABC Q3 2024: A quiet quarter for newspapers

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)'s Q3 2024 figures show a quiet quarter for the embattled newspaper sector, with some nice increases as some newspapers managed to continue their momentum from the Q2 2024.

Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released

But despite this circulation figures are still overwhelmingly declining.

Daily newspapers

From the eight dailies that saw an increase in Q2, in Q3, 11 out of the 20 dailies showed an increase on the previous quarter.

The Cape Argus had a 16% increase on the previous quarter.

The Witness had an increase of just short of 12% on the previous quarter, reversing its decreases in Q2.

. The Citizen also reversed its decreases in Q2 with increases this quarter on the previous quarter.

The Daily Dispatch continued its upward movement from the previous quarter with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The Star also showed an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The Herald, which had double-figure QoQ increases in Q2, had an increase on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 55,751 55,751 4.2% -8.8% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 24,638 646 25,284 -1.5% -2.5% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 19,715 19,715 9.9% -3.3% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 18,233 510 18,743 -0.6% -5.1% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 16,925 3,020 19,945 0.3% -5.1% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,976 100 16,076 2.8% -3.0% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 13,454 5,025 18,479 7.8% -21.6% Citizen, The (Daily MD, Mo-Fr 11,620 9,189 20,809 0.1% -13.1% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,952 178 11,130 5.5% 2.1% Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr 10,471 194 10,665 -3.4% -27.7% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 10,415 2,752 13,167 0.6% -6.8% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 9,994 9,994 -5.8% -15.6% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,784 500 10,284 -9.8% 1.5% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,234 3,710 8,944 3.0% -5.8% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,885 1,117 6,002 11.9% -4.7% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,355 15,875 20,230 0.5% 5.9% Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr 3,773 3,773 -2.7% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,701 3,652 7,353 4.2% -0.4% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,078 5,326 8,404 6.7% -17.2% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,395 6,218 8,613 16.7% -13.6%

Weekly newspapers

Of the eight surviving newspapers in this category, only two had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, The Post and the Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick's increases build on increases on the previous quarter and the prior year in Q2 2024.

Soccer Laduma, which is part of the the publications Media24’s is selling to Novus Holdings. went from the category’s worst performer in Q2 to showing a 7.5% increase on the previous quarter.

In total five newspapers showed increases on the previous quarter.

Mail & Guardian fared the worst with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 39,253 2 39,255 7.5% -34.7% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 21,706 4,038 25,744 4.5% -5.3% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 17,653 49 17,702 -1.9% -13.1% Post, The Wkly, Wed 12,375 3,905 16,280 2.7% 0.7% Daily Maverick Wkly, Sat 9,692 1,420 11,112 0.4% 10.7% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,979 249 6,228 -1.0% -21.2% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 5,881 5,881 5.4% -16.1% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 5,451 5,451 -11.3% -31.1%

Weekend newspapers

This quarter six newspapers (including non-South African newspapers) had increases on the previous quarter.

One of these, the Weekend Argus continued its good run of increases on the previous quarter from Q2.

The best performer is the Weekend Witness with an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year. It is the only newspaper in this category to show an increase on the prior year.

There are two ceased publications and two resigned in this category.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 56,713 56,713 2.1% -11.1% Sunday Times Wknd 55,948 3,142 59,090 -2.5% -31.5% Rapport Wknd 53,589 621 54,210 -2.6% -7.9% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 32,643 638 33,281 -2.1% -2.6% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 21,803 222 22,025 -5.1% -7.0% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 18,966 2 18,968 -1.4% -16.8% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 16,322 100 16,422 7.3% 24.0% Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd 13,276 13,276 -3.1% -24.8% Sunday World Wknd 12,181 2,507 14,688 1.3% -19.7% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 11,608 4,354 15,962 2.5% -7.4% City Press Wknd 10,183 712 10,895 -5.5% -21.8% Citizen, The (Saturday Wkly, Sat 6,636 81 6,717 -1.9% -25.7% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,439 1,079 5,518 9.6% -5.7% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,186 5,280 8,466 3.1% -10.8% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat Resigned Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch Wknd Ceased publishing Weekend Post Wknd Ceased Publishing

Local newspapers

Local newspapers did not have much to cheer about, with some showing quite substantial decreases compared to the previous quarter and the prior year.

Twelve )12) free newspapers increased on the previous quarter and four on the prior year.

Weslander, The and Mpumalanga News had increases of 13% and over on the previous quarter and both also had increases on the prior year.

The rest all had increases on the previous quarter in single digits.

Vaalweekblad and Knysna Plett Herald show a decrease on the previous quarter of over 20%.

Weslander, The also has a 50% decrease on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,210 13,210 -0.4% -4.4% George Herald (Thursday Wkly, Th 8,154 8,154 -3.6% -5.5% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,483 85 5,568 -4.1% -8.4% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,345 346 5,691 13.0% 17.2% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,058 5,721 10,779 0.5% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 4,634 1,300 5,934 -1.8% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday Wkly, Th 3,778 490 4,268 -3.4% -14.7% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 3,453 15,084 18,537 0.3% 9.3% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 3,397 14,911 18,308 7.5% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,351 3,351 -8.0% -14.0% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,226 3,226 -7.2% -12.1% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 3,097 17,793 20,890 -0.1% 8.4% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,833 320 2,153 -5.4% -20.4% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 1,590 7,472 9,062 13.4% 25.5% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 1,476 1,476 -24.5% -50.0% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,366 1,366 6.3% -6.5% Die Pos Wkly, Th 1,255 1,104 2,359 -2.2% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,006 2,993 3,999 -1.0% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 993 993 -22.7% -10.9% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 864 672 1,536 0.2% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 856 1,903 2,759 1.8% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 856 856 -2.8% -13.8% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 852 852 0.6% -1.8% Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 817 1,950 2,767 1.0% Courier Wkly, Th 767 1,291 2,058 -1.4% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 757 760 1,517 -1.7% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 644 644 5.1% -20.6% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 639 639 3.4% -21.6% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 320 2,105 2,425 -2.3% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 21 5,992 6,013 -0.5% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th Rebranded

Free newspapers

There was little or no movement in this category which saw a huge drop in its overall circulation in Q2 caused by a high-circulation publication that ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.

The few increases on the previous quarter were under one percent except for two newspapers, Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut and Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch).

It was the same situation for increases on the prior year.

Bosvelder Review and Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor) had increases of five percent and just over.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,174 0.0% 0.1% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,097 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,656 0.0% 0.1% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0.0% 0.0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,176 0.0% 0.2% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,998 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,964 0.0% 0.2% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,800 -0.1% -0.1% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 60,064 -0.2% -0.4% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,834 -0.2% -0.2% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,271 0.0% 0.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,034 -0.2% 0.2% Kathorus Mail F 53,727 -0.1% -0.5% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0.0% 0.0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 52,700 -0.7% -0.7% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 50,077 0.2% 0.1% Thembisan F 49,672 -0.3% 0.4% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,973 0.0% 0.2% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,687 -0.1% -0.1% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 47,358 0.0% 0.3% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,489 0.2% 0.0% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant Wkly, Th 44,890 0.0% 0.0% Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,800 -0.1% -0.1% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,769 0.6% 0.7% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,233 0.3% 0.0% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,749 -0.4% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,041 0.0% 0.1% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,895 -0.3% -0.7% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,061 0.0% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0.0% 0.0% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,800 -0.5% -0.4% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,847 0.0% 1.9% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,855 0.3% 0.8% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,978 -0.2% 0.4% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,802 0.1% 0.1% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 35,826 -0.5% -54.4% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,260 -0.1% -0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,872 -0.1% 4.6% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 0.0% 0.0% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,675 0.0% -9.7% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,530 -0.1% -0.1% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 31,436 0.0% 0.4% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 30,999 0.0% 0.4% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,992 0.2% 0.2% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch Wkly, Wed 30,970 1.1% 1.6% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 30,914 0.0% 0.4% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,684 0.0% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,581 0.0% 0.4% Vista Wkly, Th 30,261 0.1% -14.1% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,144 0.1% 0.5% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 30,012 0.2% 0.4% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0.0% -25.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.0% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 0.0% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.2% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 0.0% 0.0% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Observer Wkly, Th 29,747 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,071 0.0% -3.3% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 1.1% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,344 -0.2% -0.2% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,478 -0.2% 0.0% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,141 -0.1% 0.0% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,702 -0.2% 0.2% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,443 -0.1% -0.1% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,884 -0.1% -0.4% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,297 -0.2% -0.1% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,062 0.0% -22.4% Eikestadnuus Wkly, Th 24,039 -0.1% 0.4% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 0.0% 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,781 -0.1% -1.0% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,939 0.2% 0.0% Hermanus Times Wkly, Wed 20,855 0.0% 0.3% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor Wkly, Tue 20,425 -0.2% 5.7% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,308 0.0% 1.6% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,200 0.0% 0.0% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Express Wkly, Wed 19,888 -0.1% -33.8% Bonus Review F 19,883 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,876 -0.1% 0.2% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% -0.3% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% -0.3% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 0.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,386 1.0% -3.0% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,292 -0.1% -0.2% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,199 -0.4% -0.1% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,604 0.0% -2.5% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,500 0.0% 0.1% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald Wkly, Tue 18,251 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,245 -0.2% 0.0% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,107 0.0% -0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,760 0.0% 0.1% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.0% 0.1% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,085 0.0% 0.0% Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr 16,930 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,050 -0.1% -5.9% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 15,463 -0.3% 3.1% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,088 0.1% -1.8% Alex News F 14,790 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,088 -0.1% 0.2% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,074 0.0% 0.1% Representative Wkly, Mon 13,233 -10.5% -32.7% Queensburgh News F 13,007 -0.1% 0.6% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,423 0.6% -0.4% Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr 11,990 0.1% 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch Mtly 11,972 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.0% 0.3% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 0.0% 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,977 0.0% 0.1% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 0.0% -1.0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 0.0% 0.0% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% Corridor Express F 7,720 0.0% Observer Express Wkly, Fr 7,715 0.0% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 0.0% 1.7% Herrie Wkly, Th 7,262 -7.8% -34.2% Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 0.0% 0.0% Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed 5,821 -1.1% -1.0% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,995 0.0% 0.0% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,824 0.0% -0.2% Standerton Advertiser Wkly, Th 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,557 -7.7% -7.7% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,873 -1.8% 5.0% Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,498 0.0% Corridor Gazette F 1,760 0.0% -81.9% Mpumalanga Mirror F Terminated Maluti News Wkly, Fr Resigned Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Wed Rebranded People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue Rebranded Vuk'uzenzele Mtly No Submission Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni F Ceased publishing

Tables by Andre Rademan.