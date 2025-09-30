KickOff's print revival scores big

Relaunched in June 2025 by Novus Media,KickOff, covering soccer and rugby, in print and online, has achieved robust sales averaging over 8,000 copies sold each month.

Five months after its relaunch, KickOff has re-emerged as South Africa’s leading multi-sport magazine (Image supplied)

With soccer at its heart and the introduction of a dedicated rugby section, KickOff is proving that print is not only alive – it’s thriving.

Distributed nationally through leading retailers, including Shoprite, Pick ’n Pay, Spar, Boxer, OK Food, Exclusive Books, airport shops, and forecourt outlets, KickOff has also increased its airport allocation to 4,000 copies, extending its reach to travelling sports fans nationwide.

Additionally, a strategic initiative will see returned copies distributed to doctors’ rooms and waiting areas – further boosting circulation and visibility.

Clint Roper, general manager of KickOff says, “Based on the performance of similar publications, we’re proud of this early result—and we’re already preparing to increase print runs as we expand our retail footprint.”

KickOff has not only revived its soccer edition but also introduced KickOff Rugby, a unique dual offering that celebrates both of South Africa’s most popular sports.

Each month’s issue features flipside covers: one for soccer fans and one for rugby enthusiasts.

“Our KickOff Rugby editor, Schalk Jonker, has realised our vision for how rugby should be covered,” says Roper.

“One of the proudest innovations has been our former Springbok captains column, where legends like Corné Krige, Jean de Villiers, Tiaan Strauss, Gary Teichmann, and Naas Botha share their voices directly with our readers.

"Just a few weeks ago, Damian Willemse – now hailed for one of the greatest Springbok performances in New Zealand – was our cover star. That’s how fast and relevant we’ve become.”

On the soccer side, KickOff continues to do what it does best. “We’ve adapted our content recipe and added new elements,” Roper explains.

“But the foundation remains the same – get the biggest names, tell their stories, create timeless content and hero the art of storytelling in a way that matters.”

Print still matters

KickOff originally came into being to serve the passion of South African fans and the stats prove that these fans are 100% fanatical.

Roper emphasises the unique power of print in today’s media mix. “Print offers a clutter-free advertising space – unlike digital, where your message competes with pop-ups and distractions.

"Print carries authority, authenticity, and a safer ecosystem for brands. Research shows retention and comprehension are higher in print, and when paired with QR codes, print becomes a powerful amplifier of digital campaigns.

Print is not a ‘lesser’ medium – it’s engaging, impactful, and memorable.”

“Five months ago, people wondered whether print could still compete,” Roper reflects. “Today, we’re proving not only that it can—but that KickOff is setting the pace for the future of sports publishing in South Africa.”

Digital footprint

The print revival is reinforced by KickOff's massive digital footprint, ensuring advertisers and fans engage across multiple platforms:

Total fanbase reach: 4,3m+ monthly across platforms



Website: 6,59m page views from 736,000+ active users



Facebook: 2m+ followers with explosive video growth (+245% views)



TikTok: Industry-leading 7,35% engagement rate and 22,9% monthly follower growth



Instagram: 258k followers with 2,79m post views



Direct subscribers: 331,864 (including WhatsApp and newsletter audiences)

Combined with Novus Media’s broader audience footprint, KickOff now taps into over 16,4 million readers and users monthly.

Roper continues, “We’re imagining what a sports magazine can be. The idea of a soccer brand launching a rugby magazine may raise eyebrows, but these two sports have always been linked – historically and emotionally. This is about uniting passions and giving both sets of fans the platform they deserve.”