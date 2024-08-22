Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Typesetter Cape Town, Johannesburg
- Layout Designer - Publishing Countrywide
ABC Q2 2024 newspapers: Dailies and local newspapers buck the general continuing decline
The quarter's 13.7% decrease QoQ was much bigger than the 1.6% decline in Q1 2024. YoY the decline was also in double figures at 17.3%.
Local newspapers went against a general trend of decreases, with a significant 48.9% increase YOY.
More good news came from the daily newspaper category with a 1.2% increase QoQ.
The quarter saw a total combined circulation of 5,280,761 for all newspaper categories.
Daily newspapers
The circulation for daily newspapers in Q2 stood at 208,810, with just over a one percent increase QoQ and an 18.0% decline YoY.
The QoQ increase saw eight dailies with QoQ increases, with most under 10%.
The Herald was the only publication with double-figure QoQ increases, while The Daily Dispatch was the only daily with QoQ and YoY increases.
Citizen, Daily Sun and The Witness had decreases QoQ over five percent.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|53,502
|53,502
|-4.8%
|-11.0%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|25,019
|649
|25,668
|6.2%
|-2.0%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,221
|644
|18,865
|-2.6%
|-5.3%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|17,935
|17,935
|-2.9%
|-7.5%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,040
|2,850
|19,890
|-1.8%
|-11.0%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,532
|100
|15,632
|-1.7%
|-5.4%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,376
|3,765
|17,141
|-0.3%
|-33.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,549
|9,237
|20,786
|-7.3%
|-15.4%
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,853
|193
|11,046
|-7.1%
|-34.0%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,607
|10,607
|-2.6%
|-12.1%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,394
|159
|10,553
|5.3%
|1.9%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,342
|2,750
|13,092
|6.3%
|-10.5%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,586
|1,821
|11,407
|13.8%
|-1.5%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,433
|3,251
|8,684
|-0.7%
|-14.6%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,647
|15,477
|20,124
|9.2%
|-16.4%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,615
|749
|5,364
|-8.6%
|-14.2%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,882
|3,173
|7,055
|0.4%
|-9.2%
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,879
|3,879
|-2.7%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,190
|4,687
|7,877
|3.6%
|-24.9%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,454
|4,925
|7,379
|6.2%
|-27.7%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Changed Sector
|.
Weekly newspapers
Weekly newspapers had QoQ and YoY declines, with 4.4% and 11.9% respectively.
The category had a circulation of 118,557 in Q2.
In this category of only eight weeklies, with only five South African weeklies, three had QoQ increases, of which one was the South African weekly, Mail & Guardian. All increases were below three percent.
Daily Maverick showed increases QoQ and YoY, the only publication in the category to do so.
The category’s biggest faller was Soccer Laduma with a decrease QoQ of over 12%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|12,361
|3,486
|15,847
|-0.3%
|-7.4%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|23,117
|1,521
|24,638
|-0.8%
|-15.0%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|9,819
|1,249
|11,068
|2.3%
|7.2%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,056
|235
|6,291
|2.1%
|-26.9%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|17,994
|49
|18,043
|-3.1%
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|36,526
|2
|36,528
|-12.4%
|-40.4%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|6,142
|6,142
|1.6%
|-24.8%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|5,578
|5,578
|-3.4%
|-20.3%
Weekend newspapers
The weekend category’s QoQ decrease was 8.3% but the real decrease was in the YoY with a 26.3% drop.
Only two weekend newspapers had a QoQ increase, Weekend Vision and Weekend Argus, with both increases just over 16%.
Uganda’s Weekend Vision also had a YoY increase.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|57,547
|3,047
|60,594
|-0.3%
|-34.6%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|55,552
|55,552
|-3.9%
|-13.1%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|55,479
|191
|55,670
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|33,374
|637
|34,011
|-3.8%
|-4.0%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|22,985
|234
|23,219
|-3.7%
|-4.1%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|19,230
|2
|19,232
|-3.0%
|-3.1%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|15,207
|100
|15,307
|16.4%
|18.4%
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|13,699
|13,699
|-8.7%
|-21.7%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|12,236
|2,261
|14,497
|-3.8%
|-27.5%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|12,011
|3,568
|15,579
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|City Press
|Wknd
|11,140
|391
|11,531
|-7.4%
|-22.4%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|6,775
|72
|6,847
|-16.6%
|-24.9%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,208
|825
|5,033
|-10.4%
|-6.9%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,433
|4,780
|8,213
|16.7%
|-21.5%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|Ceased Publishing
|.
Local newspapers
The significant YoY increase reported stems from the removal of the hybrid category by the ABC and the incorporation of the respective titles into the local newspaper category in Q1 of 2024.
There was a slight decline of 1.5% QoQ so it is no surprise that only seven newspapers in this category showed slightly increased QoQ.
Of the five newspapers that showed an increase YoY, the figures looked a bit better, with the Knysna Plett Herald in double figures.
The opposite is also true, with many newspapers having losses of double figures, with the Streeknuus showing a loss of over 30%
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|20,919
|20,919
|-0.8%
|8.1%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|18,479
|18,479
|-0.8%
|7.8%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|17,025
|17,025
|0.7%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,264
|13,264
|-1.1%
|-3.8%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|8,461
|8,461
|-0.1%
|-2.5%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,994
|7,994
|2.9%
|7.8%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,713
|92
|5,805
|-4.3%
|-4.7%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,009
|5,721
|10,730
|-0.2%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|4,705
|1,338
|6,043
|-4.4%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|4,692
|346
|5,038
|1.0%
|3.0%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Th
|3,928
|490
|4,418
|-5.7%
|-12.8%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,641
|3,641
|-0.8%
|-4.3%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,476
|3,476
|-4.5%
|-8.2%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,956
|320
|2,276
|-5.1%
|-15.2%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|1,954
|1,954
|-27.7%
|-29.2%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|1,533
|1,533
|-2.2%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|1,311
|1,100
|2,411
|0%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,285
|1,285
|-7.8%
|-12.9%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,284
|1,284
|0.8%
|18.0%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,063
|2,978
|4,041
|-2.4%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|881
|881
|-0.5%
|-16.7%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|847
|847
|4.3%
|-2.4%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|837
|706
|1,543
|1.2%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|829
|1,910
|2,739
|-0.1%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|827
|1,261
|2,088
|4.4%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|819
|1,890
|2,709
|-0.4%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|618
|618
|-29.2%
|-34.2%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|613
|613
|-15.6%
|-23.1%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|363
|2,119
|2,482
|0%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|31
|6,013
|6,044
|0%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|.
Free newspapers
The huge drop in the category’s overall circulation has been caused by a publication with a high circulation that has ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.
The category reported a circulation of 4,524,628 in Q2.
There were QoQ and YoY declines that saw the category with an overall 16.7% decrease YoY and a 15.2% decline QoQ.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,181
|0.2%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,656
|0.1%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|-0.5%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,176
|0.2%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|70,000
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,964
|0.2%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|60,171
|0.1%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,964
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,271
|0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,136
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,765
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.4%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,982
|-0.3%
|-1.0%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,806
|0.3%
|3.8%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,973
|0.2%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,730
|0.5%
|0.1%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|47,358
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,420
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,480
|0.6%
|-0.3%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,099
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,902
|-0.2%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,025
|0.5%
|-0.4%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,014
|-0.1%
|-1.6%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,062
|-4.2%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,982
|0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,855
|0.2%
|2.1%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,726
|0.2%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|37,063
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,771
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|35,990
|0.1%
|-54.4%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,299
|0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,912
|16.7%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,673
|-9.7%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,557
|-0.1%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|31,436
|0.4%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|30,999
|0.4%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,928
|0.9%
|0.1%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|30,914
|0.4%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,692
|-0.1%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,623
|0.5%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,581
|0.4%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,237
|-14.2%
|-14.2%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,117
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|-25.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,962
|0.1%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,746
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,074
|-3.3%
|-3.3%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,390
|0.1%
|0.1%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,535
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,167
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,766
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,474
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,922
|-0.4%
|0.1%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,339
|-0.5%
|-0.2%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|24,063
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,059
|-22.5%
|-22.8%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,808
|-1.0%
|-0.9%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,898
|-0.4%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,864
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|20,473
|5.7%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,304
|1.5%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,916
|-0.4%
|-33.7%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,886
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,886
|0.6%
|0.1%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|-0.4%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,314
|-0.1%
|0.4%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,276
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,191
|-3.9%
|-3.9%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,605
|-2.5%
|-2.5%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,278
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,254
|0.1%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,103
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,765
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.1%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,090
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,068
|-5.9%
|-5.8%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,510
|-0.2%
|3.4%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,080
|-1.8%
|-1.7%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|14,788
|-0.2%
|-24.6%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,098
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,069
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,014
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,346
|-0.5%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,980
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.3%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,979
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|-1.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|7,878
|-23.2%
|-37.6%
|Corridor Express
|F
|7,720
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|7,715
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|1.7%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Wkly, Wed
|5,885
|0.1%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,827
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,925
|1.5%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,498
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|1,760
|-81.9%
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|YOUReThekwini
|Mtly
|Resigned
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|F
|Ceased publishing
|.
Tables by Andre Rademan.