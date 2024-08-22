ABC Q2 2024 newspapers: Dailies and local newspapers buck the general continuing decline

Newspaper circulation in South Africa declined in Q2 2024 year on year (YOY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).

Image by Ruth Cooper, Bizcommunity. Newspaper circulation in South Africa has decline year on year and quarter on quarter reports the ABC

The quarter's 13.7% decrease QoQ was much bigger than the 1.6% decline in Q1 2024. YoY the decline was also in double figures at 17.3%.

Local newspapers went against a general trend of decreases, with a significant 48.9% increase YOY.

More good news came from the daily newspaper category with a 1.2% increase QoQ.

The quarter saw a total combined circulation of 5,280,761 for all newspaper categories.

Daily newspapers

The circulation for daily newspapers in Q2 stood at 208,810, with just over a one percent increase QoQ and an 18.0% decline YoY.

The QoQ increase saw eight dailies with QoQ increases, with most under 10%.

The Herald was the only publication with double-figure QoQ increases, while The Daily Dispatch was the only daily with QoQ and YoY increases.

Citizen, Daily Sun and The Witness had decreases QoQ over five percent.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 53,502 53,502 -4.8% -11.0% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 25,019 649 25,668 6.2% -2.0% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 18,221 644 18,865 -2.6% -5.3% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 17,935 17,935 -2.9% -7.5% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 17,040 2,850 19,890 -1.8% -11.0% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,532 100 15,632 -1.7% -5.4% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 13,376 3,765 17,141 -0.3% -33.6% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 11,549 9,237 20,786 -7.3% -15.4% Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr 10,853 193 11,046 -7.1% -34.0% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 10,607 10,607 -2.6% -12.1% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,394 159 10,553 5.3% 1.9% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 10,342 2,750 13,092 6.3% -10.5% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,586 1,821 11,407 13.8% -1.5% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,433 3,251 8,684 -0.7% -14.6% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,647 15,477 20,124 9.2% -16.4% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,615 749 5,364 -8.6% -14.2% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,882 3,173 7,055 0.4% -9.2% Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr 3,879 3,879 -2.7% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,190 4,687 7,877 3.6% -24.9% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,454 4,925 7,379 6.2% -27.7% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr Changed Sector .

Weekly newspapers

Weekly newspapers had QoQ and YoY declines, with 4.4% and 11.9% respectively.

The category had a circulation of 118,557 in Q2.

In this category of only eight weeklies, with only five South African weeklies, three had QoQ increases, of which one was the South African weekly, Mail & Guardian. All increases were below three percent.

Daily Maverick showed increases QoQ and YoY, the only publication in the category to do so.

The category’s biggest faller was Soccer Laduma with a decrease QoQ of over 12%.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Post, The Wkly, Wed 12,361 3,486 15,847 -0.3% -7.4% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 23,117 1,521 24,638 -0.8% -15.0% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 9,819 1,249 11,068 2.3% 7.2% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,056 235 6,291 2.1% -26.9% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 17,994 49 18,043 -3.1% Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 36,526 2 36,528 -12.4% -40.4% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 6,142 6,142 1.6% -24.8% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 5,578 5,578 -3.4% -20.3%

Weekend newspapers

The weekend category’s QoQ decrease was 8.3% but the real decrease was in the YoY with a 26.3% drop.

Only two weekend newspapers had a QoQ increase, Weekend Vision and Weekend Argus, with both increases just over 16%.

Uganda’s Weekend Vision also had a YoY increase.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 57,547 3,047 60,594 -0.3% -34.6% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 55,552 55,552 -3.9% -13.1% Rapport Wknd 55,479 191 55,670 -1.3% -8.4% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 33,374 637 34,011 -3.8% -4.0% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 22,985 234 23,219 -3.7% -4.1% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 19,230 2 19,232 -3.0% -3.1% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 15,207 100 15,307 16.4% 18.4% Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd 13,699 13,699 -8.7% -21.7% Sunday World Wknd 12,236 2,261 14,497 -3.8% -27.5% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 12,011 3,568 15,579 -1.9% -12.6% City Press Wknd 11,140 391 11,531 -7.4% -22.4% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 6,775 72 6,847 -16.6% -24.9% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,208 825 5,033 -10.4% -6.9% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,433 4,780 8,213 16.7% -21.5% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat Resigned Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd Ceased publishing Weekend Post Wknd Ceased Publishing .

Local newspapers

The significant YoY increase reported stems from the removal of the hybrid category by the ABC and the incorporation of the respective titles into the local newspaper category in Q1 of 2024.

There was a slight decline of 1.5% QoQ so it is no surprise that only seven newspapers in this category showed slightly increased QoQ.

Of the five newspapers that showed an increase YoY, the figures looked a bit better, with the Knysna Plett Herald in double figures.

The opposite is also true, with many newspapers having losses of double figures, with the Streeknuus showing a loss of over 30%

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 20,919 20,919 -0.8% 8.1% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 18,479 18,479 -0.8% 7.8% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 17,025 17,025 0.7% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,264 13,264 -1.1% -3.8% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 8,461 8,461 -0.1% -2.5% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,994 7,994 2.9% 7.8% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,713 92 5,805 -4.3% -4.7% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,009 5,721 10,730 -0.2% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 4,705 1,338 6,043 -4.4% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,692 346 5,038 1.0% 3.0% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Th 3,928 490 4,418 -5.7% -12.8% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,641 3,641 -0.8% -4.3% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,476 3,476 -4.5% -8.2% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,956 320 2,276 -5.1% -15.2% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 1,954 1,954 -27.7% -29.2% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 1,533 1,533 -2.2% Die Pos Wkly, Th 1,311 1,100 2,411 0% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,285 1,285 -7.8% -12.9% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,284 1,284 0.8% 18.0% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,063 2,978 4,041 -2.4% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 881 881 -0.5% -16.7% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 847 847 4.3% -2.4% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 837 706 1,543 1.2% Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 829 1,910 2,739 -0.1% Courier Wkly, Th 827 1,261 2,088 4.4% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 819 1,890 2,709 -0.4% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 618 618 -29.2% -34.2% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 613 613 -15.6% -23.1% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 363 2,119 2,482 0% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 31 6,013 6,044 0% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th Rebranded Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Changed Sector .

Free newspapers

The huge drop in the category’s overall circulation has been caused by a publication with a high circulation that has ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.

The category reported a circulation of 4,524,628 in Q2.

There were QoQ and YoY declines that saw the category with an overall 16.7% decrease YoY and a 15.2% decline QoQ.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,181 0.2% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,100 Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,656 0.1% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 -0.5% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,176 0.2% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 70,000 Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,964 0.2% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 60,171 0.1% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,964 -0.3% -0.1% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,271 0.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,136 0.3% 0.2% Kathorus Mail F 53,765 -0.1% -0.5% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0.4% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 53,050 Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,982 -0.3% -1.0% Thembisan F 49,806 0.3% 3.8% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,973 0.2% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,730 0.5% 0.1% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 47,358 0.3% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,420 0.1% -0.3% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,890 Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,850 Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,480 0.6% -0.3% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,099 -0.2% -0.2% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,902 -0.2% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,025 0.5% -0.4% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 41,014 -0.1% -1.6% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,062 -4.2% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,982 0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,855 0.2% 2.1% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,726 0.2% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 37,063 0.4% 0.2% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,771 -0.2% -0.3% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 35,990 0.1% -54.4% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,299 0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,912 16.7% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 0.9% -0.4% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,673 -9.7% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,557 -0.1% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 31,436 0.4% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 30,999 0.4% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,928 0.9% 0.1% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 30,914 0.4% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,692 -0.1% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,623 0.5% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,581 0.4% Vista Wkly, Th 30,237 -14.2% -14.2% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,117 -0.2% 0.4% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 -25.0% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,962 0.1% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,746 Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,074 -3.3% -3.3% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,390 0.1% 0.1% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,535 0.4% 0.1% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,167 0.2% 0.2% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,766 0.4% 0.4% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,474 Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,922 -0.4% 0.1% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,339 -0.5% -0.2% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 24,063 -0.6% -0.1% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,059 -22.5% -22.8% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,808 -1.0% -0.9% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,898 -0.4% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,864 0.4% 0.6% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 20,473 5.7% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,304 1.5% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,200 Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 Express Wkly, Wed 19,916 -0.4% -33.7% Bonus Review F 19,886 South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,886 0.6% 0.1% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 -0.4% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,314 -0.1% 0.4% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,276 0.3% 0.5% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,191 -3.9% -3.9% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,605 -2.5% -2.5% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,500 Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,278 0.1% 0.3% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,254 0.1% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,103 -0.1% 0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,765 0.4% -0.1% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.1% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,090 Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,930 Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,068 -5.9% -5.8% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 Weskus Nuus F 15,510 -0.2% 3.4% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,080 -1.8% -1.7% Alex News F 14,790 Representative Wkly, Mon 14,788 -0.2% -24.6% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,098 0.2% 0.3% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,069 Queensburgh News F 13,014 0.4% -0.1% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,346 -0.5% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,980 0.4% -0.1% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,972 Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.3% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 Uthukela Eyethu F 9,979 -0.2% 0.2% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 -1.0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 Herrie Wkly, Th 7,878 -23.2% -37.6% Corridor Express F 7,720 Observer Express Wkly, Fr 7,715 Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 1.7% Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 Capricorn Voice .. Wkly, Wed 5,885 0.1% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,995 The Hilton Mtly 4,960 Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,937 Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,827 -0.2% -0.2% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Th 4,750 Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,925 1.5% Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,498 Corridor Gazette F 1,760 -81.9% Maluti News Wkly, Fr Resigned YOUReThekwini Mtly Resigned Breederivier Gazette. Wkly, Wed Rebranded Maritzburg Echo Wkly, Th Rebranded Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Wkly, Th Rebranded People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue Rebranded Vuk'uzenzele Mtly No Submission Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) F Ceased publishing .

Tables by Andre Rademan.