Marketing & Media Newspapers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicMediamarkDMASAAFDAKLAHook, Line & SinkerTenacityPRBroad MediaKantarSmile 90.4FMCapital LegacyThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comCorrelateIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Newspapers News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ABC Q2 2024 newspapers: Dailies and local newspapers buck the general continuing decline

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    22 Aug 2024
    22 Aug 2024
    Newspaper circulation in South Africa declined in Q2 2024 year on year (YOY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).
    Image by Ruth Cooper, Bizcommunity. Newspaper circulation in South Africa has decline year on year and quarter on quarter reports the ABC
    Image by Ruth Cooper, Bizcommunity. Newspaper circulation in South Africa has decline year on year and quarter on quarter reports the ABC

    The quarter's 13.7% decrease QoQ was much bigger than the 1.6% decline in Q1 2024. YoY the decline was also in double figures at 17.3%.

    Local newspapers went against a general trend of decreases, with a significant 48.9% increase YOY.

    More good news came from the daily newspaper category with a 1.2% increase QoQ.

    The quarter saw a total combined circulation of 5,280,761 for all newspaper categories.

    Daily newspapers

    The circulation for daily newspapers in Q2 stood at 208,810, with just over a one percent increase QoQ and an 18.0% decline YoY.

    The QoQ increase saw eight dailies with QoQ increases, with most under 10%.

    The Herald was the only publication with double-figure QoQ increases, while The Daily Dispatch was the only daily with QoQ and YoY increases.

    Citizen, Daily Sun and The Witness had decreases QoQ over five percent.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat53,50253,502-4.8%-11.0%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr25,01964925,6686.2%-2.0%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr18,22164418,865-2.6%-5.3%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat17,93517,935-2.9%-7.5%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr17,0402,85019,890-1.8%-11.0%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,53210015,632-1.7%-5.4%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr13,3763,76517,141-0.3%-33.6%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr11,5499,23720,786-7.3%-15.4%
    Daily SunMD, Mo-Fr10,85319311,046-7.1%-34.0%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr10,60710,607-2.6%-12.1%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,39415910,5535.3%1.9%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr10,3422,75013,0926.3%-10.5%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,5861,82111,40713.8%-1.5%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,4333,2518,684-0.7%-14.6%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,64715,47720,1249.2%-16.4%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,6157495,364-8.6%-14.2%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,8823,1737,0550.4%-9.2%
    VolksbladMD, Mo-Fr3,8793,879-2.7%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,1904,6877,8773.6%-24.9%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,4544,9257,3796.2%-27.7%
    Son (Daily)MD, Mo-FrChanged Sector.

    Weekly newspapers

    Weekly newspapers had QoQ and YoY declines, with 4.4% and 11.9% respectively.

    The category had a circulation of 118,557 in Q2.

    In this category of only eight weeklies, with only five South African weeklies, three had QoQ increases, of which one was the South African weekly, Mail & Guardian. All increases were below three percent.

    Daily Maverick showed increases QoQ and YoY, the only publication in the category to do so.

    The category’s biggest faller was Soccer Laduma with a decrease QoQ of over 12%.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Post, TheWkly, Wed12,3613,48615,847-0.3%-7.4%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th23,1171,52124,638-0.8%-15.0%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat9,8191,24911,0682.3%7.2%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th6,0562356,2912.1%-26.9%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th17,9944918,043-3.1%
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed36,526236,528-12.4%-40.4%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr6,1426,1421.6%-24.8%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr5,5785,578-3.4%-20.3%

    Weekend newspapers

    The weekend category’s QoQ decrease was 8.3% but the real decrease was in the YoY with a 26.3% drop.

    Only two weekend newspapers had a QoQ increase, Weekend Vision and Weekend Argus, with both increases just over 16%.

    Uganda’s Weekend Vision also had a YoY increase.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday TimesWknd57,5473,04760,594-0.3%-34.6%
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun55,55255,552-3.9%-13.1%
    RapportWknd55,47919155,670-1.3%-8.4%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat33,37463734,011-3.8%-4.0%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat22,98523423,219-3.7%-4.1%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat19,230219,232-3.0%-3.1%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun15,20710015,30716.4%18.4%
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWknd13,69913,699-8.7%-21.7%
    Sunday WorldWknd12,2362,26114,497-3.8%-27.5%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun12,0113,56815,579-1.9%-12.6%
    City PressWknd11,14039111,531-7.4%-22.4%
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat6,775726,847-16.6%-24.9%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,2088255,033-10.4%-6.9%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,4334,7808,21316.7%-21.5%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, SatResigned
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, SatResigned
    Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)WkndCeased publishing
    Weekend PostWkndCeased Publishing.

    Local newspapers

    The significant YoY increase reported stems from the removal of the hybrid category by the ABC and the incorporation of the respective titles into the local newspaper category in Q1 of 2024.

    There was a slight decline of 1.5% QoQ so it is no surprise that only seven newspapers in this category showed slightly increased QoQ.

    Of the five newspapers that showed an increase YoY, the figures looked a bit better, with the Knysna Plett Herald in double figures.

    The opposite is also true, with many newspapers having losses of double figures, with the Streeknuus showing a loss of over 30%

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr20,91920,919-0.8%8.1%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr18,47918,479-0.8%7.8%
    LowvelderWkly, Th17,02517,0250.7%
    African ReporterWkly, Fr13,26413,264-1.1%-3.8%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th8,4618,461-0.1%-2.5%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed7,9947,9942.9%7.8%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,713925,805-4.3%-4.7%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,0095,72110,730-0.2%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th4,7051,3386,043-4.4%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th4,6923465,0381.0%3.0%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Th3,9284904,418-5.7%-12.8%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr3,6413,641-0.8%-4.3%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,4763,476-4.5%-8.2%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,9563202,276-5.1%-15.2%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th1,9541,954-27.7%-29.2%
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr1,5331,533-2.2%
    Die PosWkly, Th1,3111,1002,4110%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,2851,285-7.8%-12.9%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,2841,2840.8%18.0%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th1,0632,9784,041-2.4%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th881881-0.5%-16.7%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th8478474.3%-2.4%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th8377061,5431.2%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr8291,9102,739-0.1%
    CourierWkly, Th8271,2612,0884.4%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th8191,8902,709-0.4%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr618618-29.2%-34.2%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th613613-15.6%-23.1%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th3632,1192,4820%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed316,0136,0440%
    Worcester StandardWkly, ThRebranded
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, FrChanged Sector
    Observer DallerWkly, FrChanged Sector.

    Free newspapers

    The huge drop in the category’s overall circulation has been caused by a publication with a high circulation that has ceased its print edition and migrated to a digital distribution model.

    The category reported a circulation of 4,524,628 in Q2.

    There were QoQ and YoY declines that saw the category with an overall 16.7% decrease YoY and a 15.2% decline QoQ.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1810.2%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,100
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,980
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed89,6560.1%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,000-0.5%
    VukaniWkly, Wed78,1760.2%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed70,000
    TabletalkWkly, Wed67,9640.2%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,980
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,860
    Randburg SunWkly, Th60,1710.1%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,964-0.3%-0.1%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,980
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed54,2710.2%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,1360.3%0.2%
    Kathorus MailF53,765-0.1%-0.5%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800.4%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue53,050
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,982-0.3%-1.0%
    ThembisanF49,8060.3%3.8%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed48,9730.2%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,7300.5%0.1%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th47,3580.3%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,4200.1%-0.3%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,890
    Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,850
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,4800.6%-0.3%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,099-0.2%-0.2%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,902-0.2%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,460
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,0250.5%-0.4%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th41,014-0.1%-1.6%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,980
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,980
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,062-4.2%
    Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,9820.1%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,948
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,8550.2%2.1%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,7260.2%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed37,0630.4%0.2%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed36,771-0.2%-0.3%
    Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue35,9900.1%-54.4%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,2990.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,980
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,91216.7%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000.9%-0.4%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,400
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,673-9.7%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,557-0.1%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,760
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th31,4360.4%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th30,9990.4%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,9280.9%0.1%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th30,9140.4%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,692-0.1%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,6230.5%
    BolanderWkly, Wed30,5810.4%
    VistaWkly, Th30,237-14.2%-14.2%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,117-0.2%0.4%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,000-25.0%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,9620.1%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,960
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,960
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,956
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,952
    Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,950
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,925
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,900
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,881
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,746
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,074-3.3%-3.3%
    Rekord NowetoF28,950
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th28,3900.1%0.1%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,000
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5350.4%0.1%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,1670.2%0.2%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th26,7660.4%0.4%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,474
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,922-0.4%0.1%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,339-0.5%-0.2%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,000
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,000
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th24,063-0.6%-0.1%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,059-22.5%-22.8%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,780
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,000
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,980
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,900
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,808-1.0%-0.9%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,898-0.4%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,8640.4%0.6%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue20,4735.7%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,3041.5%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,200
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,000
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,000
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,000
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,916-0.4%-33.7%
    Bonus ReviewF19,886
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8860.6%0.1%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,850
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,850
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,850-0.4%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,760
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,314-0.1%0.4%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,2760.3%0.5%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,191-3.9%-3.9%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,605-2.5%-2.5%
    Rekord Central/SentraalF18,500
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,2780.1%0.3%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,2540.1%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,103-0.1%0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7650.4%-0.1%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.1%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,090
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,930
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,068-5.9%-5.8%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,888
    Weskus NuusF15,510-0.2%3.4%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,080-1.8%-1.7%
    Alex NewsF14,790
    RepresentativeWkly, Mon14,788-0.2%-24.6%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0980.2%0.3%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,069
    Queensburgh NewsF13,0140.4%-0.1%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,346-0.5%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9800.4%-0.1%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,972
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,946
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.3%
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,995
    Uthukela EyethuF9,979-0.2%0.2%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,885-1.0%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,795
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,995
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,925
    HerrieWkly, Th7,878-23.2%-37.6%
    Corridor ExpressF7,720
    Observer ExpressWkly, Fr7,715
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,480
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2651.7%
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,995
    Capricorn Voice ..Wkly, Wed5,8850.1%
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,995
    The HiltonMtly4,960
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,937
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,827-0.2%-0.2%
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Th4,750
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,9251.5%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,498
    Corridor GazetteF1,760-81.9%
    Maluti NewsWkly, FrResigned
    YOUReThekwiniMtlyResigned
    Breederivier Gazette.Wkly, WedRebranded
    Maritzburg EchoWkly, ThRebranded
    Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Wkly, ThRebranded
    People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, TueRebranded
    Vuk'uzenzeleMtlyNo Submission
    Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)FCeased publishing.

    Tables by Andre Rademan.

    Read more: Audit Bureau of Circulations, ABC, newspaper circulation, daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, local newspapers, weekend newspapers, free newspapers
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz