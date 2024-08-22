ABC: Q2 2024: Magazines build on Q1 momentum with QoQ and YoY increases

This quarter, Q2 2024, sees magazines build on their momentum from Q1 2024, when magazines had a 7.6% growth. The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Q2 2024 circulation for magazines shows quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and year-over-year (YoY) increases.

Image by Ruth Cooper. Magazines continue their upward momentum in ABC's Q2 2024

Overall the magazine category had a 2.9% rise QoQ and an18.4% increase YoY. This says the ABC shows the resilience and adaptability of the magazine industry.

Consumer and B2B headed up this growth with increased QoQ and YoY. The ABC says the consumer category's "positive growth indicates a steady demand for consumer magazines with new members also contributing to the circulation growth".

B2B's figures show the "continued relevance and demand for B2B publications" says the ABC.

Custom magazines had a slight decline QoQ but a significant increase YoY. The ABC says this “suggests a need for strategic adjustments to maintain growth”.

Free magazines decreased QoQ and YoY, showing the challenges in this category.

Consumer magazines

This category grew by 11.2% QoQ and a 3.2% increase YoY.

Double growth QoQ figures came from Financial Mail, Essential Flavours, Sarie Kos / Food, The Gardener / Die Tuinier, Baby's and Beyond and Your Pregnancy and Baby.

Cape Etc had QoQ and YoY increases as did Financial Mail, African Birdlife, The Gardener / Die Tuinier, Baba & Kleuter, Baby's and Beyond and Your Pregnancy and Baby.

Baby's and Beyond had over 30% increases for both QoQ and YoY. Plus 50 had an increase YoY of over 70%.

Inbound SA is a new member in this category.

The circulation for consumer magazines in Q2 2024 stood at 929,207.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,450 8,450 -1.3% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 2,298 30,818 Fast Company Q 1,820 2,289 New Member Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,569 17,955 16.2% 22.3% Forbes Africa AltM 4,645 11,386 0.5% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 16,292 16,292 -0.7% Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 692 4,872 -1.3% -6.4% Communications The Little issue Q 35,357 35,357 New Member Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,326 7,668 1.7% 7.3% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 1,157 81,508 -14.7% LIG Q 0 12,136 -3.8% -14.3% Plus 50 6xA 712 5,413 -5.8% 71.7% The Crest 7xA 0 Discontinued The Ridge 8xA 0 Discontinued You Wkly, Th 997 38,349 -10.4% -19.5% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 407 5,516 8.9% -19.3% Grond tot Mond Q 29,021 29,021 -10.7% -5.2% Landbouweekblad F 100 14,007 -1.7% -2.1% Marktoe Mtly 13,044 13,044 -6.8% -4.6% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 3,114 10,878 No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 3,067 11,099 No Issue 2.5% Essential Flavours Q 4,880 8,532 23.0% New Member Food&Home Magazine Q 3,175 14,671 2.1% -1.2% Lose It 6xA 0 6,766 -23.2% No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 5,456 15,700 -5.7% -18.9% Sarie Kos / Food Q 10 12,067 18.3% -6.7% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 5,177 26,676 13.0% 5.1% Tuis Home 8xA 645 54,469 -8.0% Visi 6xA 1,093 9,595 -0.3% -14.4% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai Ann 19 10,259 No Issue Silver Digest 4xA 0 Terminated No Issue YourLuxury Africa Mtly 18,399 18,399 New Member Male GQ 6xA 1,746 2,899 -20.2% -42.1% Men's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Motoring Car Mtly 10,141 32,409 0.8% -12.4% Driven Magazine Mtly 7,020 7,020 5.8% -6.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 10,338 5.7% 1.2% Baby's and Beyond Q 12,860 12,963 32.7% 30.9% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,748 5,794 11.3% 21.3% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 2,652 5,967 -21.0% -23.1% SA Rugby Mtly 2,685 5,531 -0.5% -32.9% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 5,481 7,777 3.2% 6.9% Getaway Mtly 2,651 11,065 -8.6% -12.1% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 21,416 -3.1% -13.5% Inbound SA Mtly 9,931 9,931 New Member Weg / Go Platteland Q 100 16,600 6.9% -1.6% Weg/Go AltM 410 40,851 -4.1% -9.5% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 4,121 13,198 -0.9% -7.1% Fairlady AltM 452 24,683 -4.0% -13.7% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 2,686 9,642 -32.0% Glamour 6xA 7,173 10,569 -16.7% -14.5% Kuier F 287 40,148 -8.6% -16.8% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 6,583 -7.0% -7.9% Sarie AltM 2,343 -8.3% -13.9% True Love Q 50 -22.9% -14.9% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 4,617 -8.0% -21.8% Women's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Woman's Special Wedding Guide Ann 0 No Issue

B2B magazines

The B2B segment saw a circulation of 605,886 in Q2 2024, experiencing a 13.5% increase YoY and a 5.7% rise QoQ.

Stockfarm increased QoQ by over 50% and over 100% YoY.

The Specialist Forum Journal and Construction World, FA News, and Engineering News & Mining Weekly also had increases on QoQ and YoY.

Fire Protection had a huge YoY increase after its change in sector.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,775 4,775 0.4% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 19,960 19,960 -0.1% -6.4% Stockfarm Mtly 12,750 16,881 51.8% 104.4% Veeplaas Mtly 12,857 17,001 Wineland Mtly 3,108 3,155 -0.3% -1.0% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 13,232 13,232 -3.9% Changed Sector Leading Architect & Design 6xA 4,931 4,974 -2.5% -25.3% SA Building Review Ann 0 No Issue To Build 4xA 8,254 9,818 -0.3% Walls & roofs in Africa 7xA 13,232 13,232 -3.9% Changed Sector Automotive SA Treads Q 3,644 3,644 -30.8% Changed Sector Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 14,578 14,584 Changed Sector Construction World Mtly 17,054 17,054 0.7% 3.0% IMIESA 10xA 10,436 10,436 -2.7% Changed Publisher Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue SA Profile Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Service Q 4,963 4,963 -0.1% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 10,541 10,541 -0.3% -22.7% ESI Africa 2xA 4,795 4,795 No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,865 14,865 -0.4% 2.9% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 13,587 13,587 -0.7% 1.2% Dataweek Mtly 2,830 2,830 -0.9% 0.8% Go2Energy Technical Journal 2xA 10,388 10,388 No Issue Changed Sector MechChem Africa AltM 10,721 10,721 -0.7% 3.2% Motion Control Q 1,716 1,716 0.2% -18.8% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,692 10,734 -1.6% -17.9% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,142 6,150 -0.5% -24.1% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4,046 4,046 0.3% -1.7% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 8,490 8,490 -2.2% Changed Publisher Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 683 683 143.1% Changed Sector MDR Medical Desk Reference Ann 370 1,073 No Issue -54.1% Medical Chronicle 11xA 29,861 29,861 1.6% MIMS Mtly 276 1,710 -49.5% -35.8% Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 2,996 3,464 -6.7% -13.0% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 3,955 3,955 0.4% -8.7% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,712 2,715 3.4% -7.2% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 26,202 26,202 36.0% 6.9% Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,647 4,647 10.4% -15.6% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,620 3,624 -7.9% 11.5% Eastern Cape Business Ann 4,971 4,971 No Issue KwaZulu Natal Business Ann 4,964 4,964 No Issue 0.2% Lighting in Design Q 7,745 7,745 -0.8% 2.4% Northern Cape Business Ann 4,965 4,965 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,948 4,948 0.3% South African Food Review 11xA 3,441 3,453 1.1% -8.2% The Journal of African Business Q 4,967 4,967 No Issue Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,395 7,783 2.4% -12.8% Management African Decisions Q 11,239 12,788 -1.3% -0.3% Black Business Quarterly Q 31,672 31,807 -4.5% -14.0% Blue Chip Q 7,462 7,462 0.1% -62.8% Business Day Earth Ann 0 No Issue No Issue No Issue Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 No Issue No Issue No Issue FA News AltM 2,750 2,906 1.6% 0.4% KZN Invest Q 0 Discontinued Leadership Mtly 35,785 35,984 6.3% -4.4% Money Marketing Mtly 5,856 5,856 -0.3% -19.2% Public Sector Leaders 11xA 8,190 8,190 -10.4% Changed Sector South African Business Intergrator Q 8,695 9,747 -1.3% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 258 258 New Member New Member Top Women Leader 11xA 323 323 -97.3% Changed Sector Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue No Issue African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 23,687 14.6% -15.0% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 13,999 14.5% 20.5% Mining Review Africa 6xA 4,795 0.1% -3.1% Modern Mining Mtly 10,227 -4.4% -28.2% Modern Quarrying Q 7,034 -2.2% 3.8% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 8,355 24.1% -18.8% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 17,989 13.8% -2.6% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 16,746 -3.4% Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,446 -3.4% -0.2%

Custom magazines

While this category had a significant 35.7% increase YoY, it had a slight decline of 2.0% QoQ.

Wolboer / Wool Farmer changed sector and had an increase YoY of over 30%.

South African Medical Journal, In Flight Magazine, Jet Club and Rove SA had double QoQ and YoY increases.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 1,325 1,325 -3.8% 22.9% Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 1,991 1,991 35.4% Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,931 6,931 No Issue 6.8% South African Medical Journal Mtly 12,266 12,266 46.0% 38.1% Home Living Space Mtly 200 34,587 -11.9% My Kitchen Mtly 300 84,437 -3.9% 10.1% Industry Specific J S E Q 13,315 14,751 -0.8% -9.7% Sea Rescue 3xA 0 No Issue Servamus Mtly 52 6,379 -3.3% -13.7% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 1,808 1,808 -12.0% Changed Sector In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 40,185 40,185 4.0% 9.1% Leisure Private Edition 4xA 9,997 9,997 No Issue 8.8% Taste 6xA 0 Discontinued Male Man Mtly 500 63,898 -1.2% 6.3% Tech Mtly 200 28,907 4.1% -18.9% Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 54,804 54,804 -4.9% Changed Sector De Rebus 11xA 42,148 59,710 Changed Sector Retail Club Magazine Mtly 7,000 228,932 -1.5% -9.9% Jet Club 7xA 5 270,975 2.9% 6.3% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,442 66,856 0.3% -2.3% SoccerClub Mtly 900 49,858 -2.2% -2.1% SportsClub Mtly 900 102,790 3.4% -1.3% Wildland Magazine Mtly 4,661 82,070 0.5% Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,818 7,818 0.9% -0.8% Rove SA Q 12,415 13,232 30.3% 25.1% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 300 42,202 -4.6% -15.3% Youth ClubX Mtly 466 105,587 -2.2% -1.8% Kids Super Club Mtly 490 70,240 1.3% -3.3%

Free magazines

The free magazines category reported a circulation of 86,962 in Q2 2024, showing a 7.6% decrease YoY and an 8.1% decline QoQ.

Get It (Bloemfontein) is the highlight of the category in a sea of QoQ declines, with a QoQ increase of over 10%.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,975 -2.1% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 10.7% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,790 -0.4% -0.6% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 12,750 -13.6% -13.5% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 11,972 -13.4% -10.4% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 3.2% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 12,764 -13.8% -12.2% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 12,421 -14.3% -14.9%

Tables by Andre Rademan