Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Typesetter Cape Town, Johannesburg
- Layout Designer - Publishing Countrywide
- Editorial Assistant - Bona Cape Town
ABC: Q2 2024: Magazines build on Q1 momentum with QoQ and YoY increases
Overall the magazine category had a 2.9% rise QoQ and an18.4% increase YoY. This says the ABC shows the resilience and adaptability of the magazine industry.
Consumer and B2B headed up this growth with increased QoQ and YoY. The ABC says the consumer category's "positive growth indicates a steady demand for consumer magazines with new members also contributing to the circulation growth".
B2B's figures show the "continued relevance and demand for B2B publications" says the ABC.
Custom magazines had a slight decline QoQ but a significant increase YoY. The ABC says this “suggests a need for strategic adjustments to maintain growth”.
Free magazines decreased QoQ and YoY, showing the challenges in this category.
Consumer magazines
This category grew by 11.2% QoQ and a 3.2% increase YoY.
Double growth QoQ figures came from Financial Mail, Essential Flavours, Sarie Kos / Food, The Gardener / Die Tuinier, Baby's and Beyond and Your Pregnancy and Baby.
Cape Etc had QoQ and YoY increases as did Financial Mail, African Birdlife, The Gardener / Die Tuinier, Baba & Kleuter, Baby's and Beyond and Your Pregnancy and Baby.
Baby's and Beyond had over 30% increases for both QoQ and YoY. Plus 50 had an increase YoY of over 70%.
Inbound SA is a new member in this category.
The circulation for consumer magazines in Q2 2024 stood at 929,207.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Mtly
|8,450
|8,450
|-1.3%
|Business and News
|BusinessBrief
|AltM
|2,298
|30,818
|Fast Company
|Q
|1,820
|2,289
|New Member
|Financial Mail
|Wkly, Th
|2,569
|17,955
|16.2%
|22.3%
|Forbes Africa
|AltM
|4,645
|11,386
|0.5%
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Mtly
|16,292
|16,292
|-0.7%
|Changed Sector
|The Big Issue Magazine
|11xA
|692
|4,872
|-1.3%
|-6.4%
|Communications
|The Little issue
|Q
|35,357
|35,357
|New Member
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|AltM
|1,326
|7,668
|1.7%
|7.3%
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Wkly, Th
|1,157
|81,508
|-14.7%
|LIG
|Q
|0
|12,136
|-3.8%
|-14.3%
|Plus 50
|6xA
|712
|5,413
|-5.8%
|71.7%
|The Crest
|7xA
|0
|Discontinued
|The Ridge
|8xA
|0
|Discontinued
|You
|Wkly, Th
|997
|38,349
|-10.4%
|-19.5%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|407
|5,516
|8.9%
|-19.3%
|Grond tot Mond
|Q
|29,021
|29,021
|-10.7%
|-5.2%
|Landbouweekblad
|F
|100
|14,007
|-1.7%
|-2.1%
|Marktoe
|Mtly
|13,044
|13,044
|-6.8%
|-4.6%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|3xA
|3,114
|10,878
|No Issue
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|6xA
|3,067
|11,099
|No Issue
|2.5%
|Essential Flavours
|Q
|4,880
|8,532
|23.0%
|New Member
|Food&Home Magazine
|Q
|3,175
|14,671
|2.1%
|-1.2%
|Lose It
|6xA
|0
|6,766
|-23.2%
|No Issue
|SA Home Owner
|11xA
|5,456
|15,700
|-5.7%
|-18.9%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Q
|10
|12,067
|18.3%
|-6.7%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Mtly
|5,177
|26,676
|13.0%
|5.1%
|Tuis Home
|8xA
|645
|54,469
|-8.0%
|Visi
|6xA
|1,093
|9,595
|-0.3%
|-14.4%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai
|Ann
|19
|10,259
|No Issue
|Silver Digest
|4xA
|0
|Terminated
|No Issue
|YourLuxury Africa
|Mtly
|18,399
|18,399
|New Member
|Male
|GQ
|6xA
|1,746
|2,899
|-20.2%
|-42.1%
|Men's Health
|6xA
|0
|Terminated
|Motoring
|Car
|Mtly
|10,141
|32,409
|0.8%
|-12.4%
|Driven Magazine
|Mtly
|7,020
|7,020
|5.8%
|-6.3%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Q
|0
|10,338
|5.7%
|1.2%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Q
|12,860
|12,963
|32.7%
|30.9%
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|AltM
|1,748
|5,794
|11.3%
|21.3%
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Mtly
|2,652
|5,967
|-21.0%
|-23.1%
|SA Rugby
|Mtly
|2,685
|5,531
|-0.5%
|-32.9%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|3xA
|5,481
|7,777
|3.2%
|6.9%
|Getaway
|Mtly
|2,651
|11,065
|-8.6%
|-12.1%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|AltM
|0
|21,416
|-3.1%
|-13.5%
|Inbound SA
|Mtly
|9,931
|9,931
|New Member
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Q
|100
|16,600
|6.9%
|-1.6%
|Weg/Go
|AltM
|410
|40,851
|-4.1%
|-9.5%
|Woman's General
|BONA Magazine
|Mtly
|4,121
|13,198
|-0.9%
|-7.1%
|Fairlady
|AltM
|452
|24,683
|-4.0%
|-13.7%
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|2,686
|9,642
|-32.0%
|Glamour
|6xA
|7,173
|10,569
|-16.7%
|-14.5%
|Kuier
|F
|287
|40,148
|-8.6%
|-16.8%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|Mtly
|6,583
|-7.0%
|-7.9%
|Sarie
|AltM
|2,343
|-8.3%
|-13.9%
|True Love
|Q
|50
|-22.9%
|-14.9%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|4,617
|-8.0%
|-21.8%
|Women's Health
|6xA
|0
|Terminated
|Woman's Special
|Wedding Guide
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
B2B magazines
The B2B segment saw a circulation of 605,886 in Q2 2024, experiencing a 13.5% increase YoY and a 5.7% rise QoQ.
Stockfarm increased QoQ by over 50% and over 100% YoY.
The Specialist Forum Journal and Construction World, FA News, and Engineering News & Mining Weekly also had increases on QoQ and YoY.
Fire Protection had a huge YoY increase after its change in sector.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|4xA
|4,775
|4,775
|0.4%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Mtly
|19,960
|19,960
|-0.1%
|-6.4%
|Stockfarm
|Mtly
|12,750
|16,881
|51.8%
|104.4%
|Veeplaas
|Mtly
|12,857
|17,001
|Wineland
|Mtly
|3,108
|3,155
|-0.3%
|-1.0%
|Architecture
|Floors in Africa
|7xA
|13,232
|13,232
|-3.9%
|Changed Sector
|Leading Architect & Design
|6xA
|4,931
|4,974
|-2.5%
|-25.3%
|SA Building Review
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|To Build
|4xA
|8,254
|9,818
|-0.3%
|Walls & roofs in Africa
|7xA
|13,232
|13,232
|-3.9%
|Changed Sector
|Automotive
|SA Treads
|Q
|3,644
|3,644
|-30.8%
|Changed Sector
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Mtly
|14,578
|14,584
|Changed Sector
|Construction World
|Mtly
|17,054
|17,054
|0.7%
|3.0%
|IMIESA
|10xA
|10,436
|10,436
|-2.7%
|Changed Publisher
|Communications
|Future SA
|4xA
|0
|No Issue
|SA Profile
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|Service
|Q
|4,963
|4,963
|-0.1%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Mtly
|10,541
|10,541
|-0.3%
|-22.7%
|ESI Africa
|2xA
|4,795
|4,795
|No Issue
|Sparks Electrical News
|Mtly
|14,865
|14,865
|-0.4%
|2.9%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Mtly
|13,587
|13,587
|-0.7%
|1.2%
|Dataweek
|Mtly
|2,830
|2,830
|-0.9%
|0.8%
|Go2Energy Technical Journal
|2xA
|10,388
|10,388
|No Issue
|Changed Sector
|MechChem Africa
|AltM
|10,721
|10,721
|-0.7%
|3.2%
|Motion Control
|Q
|1,716
|1,716
|0.2%
|-18.8%
|Plumbing Africa
|Mtly
|10,692
|10,734
|-1.6%
|-17.9%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Mtly
|6,142
|6,150
|-0.5%
|-24.1%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Mtly
|4,046
|4,046
|0.3%
|-1.7%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|6xA
|8,490
|8,490
|-2.2%
|Changed Publisher
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Q
|683
|683
|143.1%
|Changed Sector
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Ann
|370
|1,073
|No Issue
|-54.1%
|Medical Chronicle
|11xA
|29,861
|29,861
|1.6%
|MIMS
|Mtly
|276
|1,710
|-49.5%
|-35.8%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|6xA
|2,996
|3,464
|-6.7%
|-13.0%
|SMART Security Solutions
|8xA
|3,955
|3,955
|0.4%
|-8.7%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|11xA
|2,712
|2,715
|3.4%
|-7.2%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|11xA
|26,202
|26,202
|36.0%
|6.9%
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|6xA
|4,647
|4,647
|10.4%
|-15.6%
|Cold Link Africa
|8xA
|3,620
|3,624
|-7.9%
|11.5%
|Eastern Cape Business
|Ann
|4,971
|4,971
|No Issue
|KwaZulu Natal Business
|Ann
|4,964
|4,964
|No Issue
|0.2%
|Lighting in Design
|Q
|7,745
|7,745
|-0.8%
|2.4%
|Northern Cape Business
|Ann
|4,965
|4,965
|No Issue
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA
|Q
|4,948
|4,948
|0.3%
|South African Food Review
|11xA
|3,441
|3,453
|1.1%
|-8.2%
|The Journal of African Business
|Q
|4,967
|4,967
|No Issue
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|11xA
|3,395
|7,783
|2.4%
|-12.8%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Q
|11,239
|12,788
|-1.3%
|-0.3%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Q
|31,672
|31,807
|-4.5%
|-14.0%
|Blue Chip
|Q
|7,462
|7,462
|0.1%
|-62.8%
|Business Day Earth
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Issue
|Business Day Empowerment
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Issue
|FA News
|AltM
|2,750
|2,906
|1.6%
|0.4%
|KZN Invest
|Q
|0
|Discontinued
|Leadership
|Mtly
|35,785
|35,984
|6.3%
|-4.4%
|Money Marketing
|Mtly
|5,856
|5,856
|-0.3%
|-19.2%
|Public Sector Leaders
|11xA
|8,190
|8,190
|-10.4%
|Changed Sector
|South African Business Intergrator
|Q
|8,695
|9,747
|-1.3%
|Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies
|Ann
|258
|258
|New Member
|New Member
|Top Women Leader
|11xA
|323
|323
|-97.3%
|Changed Sector
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Mtly
|23,687
|14.6%
|-15.0%
|Earthbroker
|Mtly
|5,382
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|13,999
|14.5%
|20.5%
|Mining Review Africa
|6xA
|4,795
|0.1%
|-3.1%
|Modern Mining
|Mtly
|10,227
|-4.4%
|-28.2%
|Modern Quarrying
|Q
|7,034
|-2.2%
|3.8%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Mtly
|8,355
|24.1%
|-18.8%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop
|11xA
|17,989
|13.8%
|-2.6%
|Supermarket & Retailer
|Mtly
|16,746
|-3.4%
|Changed Sector
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Mtly
|5,446
|-3.4%
|-0.2%
Custom magazines
While this category had a significant 35.7% increase YoY, it had a slight decline of 2.0% QoQ.
Wolboer / Wool Farmer changed sector and had an increase YoY of over 30%.
South African Medical Journal, In Flight Magazine, Jet Club and Rove SA had double QoQ and YoY increases.
|Farming
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The
|Mtly
|1,325
|1,325
|-3.8%
|22.9%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer
|AltM
|1,991
|1,991
|35.4%
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|10xA
|6,931
|6,931
|No Issue
|6.8%
|South African Medical Journal
|Mtly
|12,266
|12,266
|46.0%
|38.1%
|Home
|Living Space
|Mtly
|200
|34,587
|-11.9%
|My Kitchen
|Mtly
|300
|84,437
|-3.9%
|10.1%
|Industry Specific
|J S E
|Q
|13,315
|14,751
|-0.8%
|-9.7%
|Sea Rescue
|3xA
|0
|No Issue
|Servamus
|Mtly
|52
|6,379
|-3.3%
|-13.7%
|The Journal of the SAIMM
|Mtly
|1,808
|1,808
|-12.0%
|Changed Sector
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Mtly
|40,185
|40,185
|4.0%
|9.1%
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|4xA
|9,997
|9,997
|No Issue
|8.8%
|Taste
|6xA
|0
|Discontinued
|Male
|Man
|Mtly
|500
|63,898
|-1.2%
|6.3%
|Tech
|Mtly
|200
|28,907
|4.1%
|-18.9%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Mtly
|54,804
|54,804
|-4.9%
|Changed Sector
|De Rebus
|11xA
|42,148
|59,710
|Changed Sector
|Retail
|Club Magazine
|Mtly
|7,000
|228,932
|-1.5%
|-9.9%
|Jet Club
|7xA
|5
|270,975
|2.9%
|6.3%
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Mtly
|65,442
|66,856
|0.3%
|-2.3%
|SoccerClub
|Mtly
|900
|49,858
|-2.2%
|-2.1%
|SportsClub
|Mtly
|900
|102,790
|3.4%
|-1.3%
|Wildland Magazine
|Mtly
|4,661
|82,070
|0.5%
|Changed Sector
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Premier
|Mtly
|7,818
|7,818
|0.9%
|-0.8%
|Rove SA
|Q
|12,415
|13,232
|30.3%
|25.1%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Mtly
|300
|42,202
|-4.6%
|-15.3%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Mtly
|466
|105,587
|-2.2%
|-1.8%
|Kids Super Club
|Mtly
|490
|70,240
|1.3%
|-3.3%
Free magazines
The free magazines category reported a circulation of 86,962 in Q2 2024, showing a 7.6% decrease YoY and an 8.1% decline QoQ.
Get It (Bloemfontein) is the highlight of the category in a sea of QoQ declines, with a QoQ increase of over 10%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser
|F
|99,965
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga
|Mtly
|11,975
|-2.1%
|Get It (Bloemfontein
|Mtly
|6,890
|10.7%
|Get It (Highway
|Mtly
|11,790
|-0.4%
|-0.6%
|Get It (Jo'burg South
|Mtly
|12,750
|-13.6%
|-13.5%
|Get It (Jo'burg West
|Mtly
|11,972
|-13.4%
|-10.4%
|Get It (Lowveld
|Mtly
|6,400
|3.2%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg
|Mtly
|12,764
|-13.8%
|-12.2%
|Get It (Pretoria
|Mtly
|12,421
|-14.3%
|-14.9%
Tables by Andre Rademan